The Best Beauty Buys From The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom From Kiehl's to Mac, Clinique to Fresh, there's a lot of must-have beauty brands on sale at Nordstrom right now.

After all the holiday cheer, it might be time to give your skin some much-needed TLC — break out a sheet mask or two, coat your face with your favorite cleanser and slather on some moisturizer.

With all the end-of-the-year sales happening, now’s your chance to snag some cult-favorite, tried and true beauty products that’ll have you glowing in 2020. And we found a lot of beauty on sale during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, including beloved brands like Kiehl’s, Mac, Clinique and Fresh. The best deal we’ve seen is on this Slip Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set on sale for $95. The pillowcase alone would normally set you back $85 and the mask an additional $50, so you don’t want to sleep on this sale.

So while you’re adding Madewell markdowns, Stuart Weitzman shoes and midi dresses to your cart, you can’t forget to give your skin a little gift, too, with some top-rated beauty sets.