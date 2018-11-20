South_agency via Getty Images

It might not be the most fun item on your wishlist, but snagging a good deal on a vacuum is the Black Friday gift you can give yourself that keeps on giving. After all, it will save you so much time and money in the long run to invest in a vacuum that doesn’t snag, spill and clog within a week.

That’s why these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on vacuums are worth it. Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s are offering multiple sales on traditional, slim, cordless and robotic vacuums. The best deal we’re seeing is the Dyson V6 Motorhead from Walmart for $160 (a savings of $40), with free two-day shipping.

You can more of the find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals on vacuums below:

FYI HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuums

Walmart: $160 for Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Target: $190 for Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Kohl’s: $200 for Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum, and free shipping when you spend $50, plus $45 Kohl’s Cash to use between Nov. 24 to Dec. 5

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away vacuums

Walmart: $150 for Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Target: $150 for Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Kohl’s: $150 for Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away vacuum, and free shipping when you spend $50

Dirt Devil Max Upright Vacuums

Walmart: $60 Dirt Devil Power Max Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Target: $40 Dirt Devil Endura Max upright vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Best Buy: $60 Dirt Devil - Endura Max Bagless Upright Vacuum, and free standard shipping

Robot Vacuums with Remotes

Walmart: $180 for Shark ION Robot RV700 vacuum with remote, and free two-day shipping

$180 for Shark ION Robot RV700 vacuum with remote, and free two-day shipping Amazon: $250 for iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, and free two-day shipping

$250 for iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, and free two-day shipping Target: $199 for Shark ION Robot RV720 vacuum with remote, and free two-day shipping

$199 for Shark ION Robot RV720 vacuum with remote, and free two-day shipping Best Buy: $200 for iRobot Roomba 675 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, and free standard shipping

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuums

Amazon: $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Walmart : $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Target: $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free two-day shipping

Kohl’s: $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free shipping when you spend $50, plus $60 Kohl’s Cash to use between Nov. 24 to Dec. 5

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright