It might not be the most fun item on your wishlist, but snagging a good deal on a vacuum is the Black Friday gift you can give yourself that keeps on giving. After all, it will save you so much time and money in the long run to invest in a vacuum that doesn’t snag, spill and clog within a week.
That’s why these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on vacuums are worth it. Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s are offering multiple sales on traditional, slim, cordless and robotic vacuums. The best deal we’re seeing is the Dyson V6 Motorhead from Walmart for $160 (a savings of $40), with free two-day shipping.
You can more of the find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals on vacuums below:
FYI HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuums
- Walmart: $160 for Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum, and free two-day shipping
- Target: $190 for Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum, and free two-day shipping
- Kohl’s: $200 for Dyson V6 Motorhead cord-free vacuum, and free shipping when you spend $50, plus $45 Kohl’s Cash to use between Nov. 24 to Dec. 5
Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away vacuums
Dirt Devil Max Upright Vacuums
Robot Vacuums with Remotes
- Walmart: $180 for Shark ION Robot RV700 vacuum with remote, and free two-day shipping
- Amazon: $250 for iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, and free two-day shipping
- Target: $199 for Shark ION Robot RV720 vacuum with remote, and free two-day shipping
- Best Buy: $200 for iRobot Roomba 675 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, and free standard shipping
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuums
- Amazon: $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free two-day shipping
- Walmart: $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free two-day shipping
- Target: $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free two-day shipping
- Kohl’s: $250 for Dyson Multi Floor 2 vacuum, and free shipping when you spend $50, plus $60 Kohl’s Cash to use between Nov. 24 to Dec. 5
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright
- Walmart: $50 for Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright, and free two-day shipping
- Best Buy: $100 for Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright, and free standard shipping
- Kohl’s: $130 for Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright, and free shipping when you spend $50, plus get $30 Kohl’s Cash to use between Nov. 24 to Dec. 5