Sephora

This latest beauty news has us riding high.

Lord Jones, one of the leading creators and distributors of CBD-infused skin care and wellness products, has added a second item to Sephora’s shelves.

The High CBD Formula Body Oil is made of broad-spectrum CBD infused with Vitamin E and a blend of five precious oils including avocado, jojoba, hemp, safflower and soybean. The combination gives skin a boost of antioxidants and fatty acids, while providing all of the amazing benefits of CBD oil, like pain relief.

For folks who don’t know, CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC — or tetrahydrocannabinol — which is mostly removed from CBD products. The biggest difference between CBD and THC? THC gets you high, while CBD doesn’t.

Lord Jones

The Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Oil can be used as everyday essential in your beauty bag for dryness, redness, dullness and uneven skin texture. Because of CBD’s holistic benefits and its rollerball design, you can also turn to it for targeted pain relief like for headaches and sore joints. Roll a bit onto the bottoms of your feet before a night out in heels, or ease stiff post-workout muscles with a light massage.

If you’re still not sold, several A-list celebrities like Chelsea Handler and Busy Philipps swear by the anxiety-calming, pain-relieving benefits of Lord Jones products. It’s even one of Olivia Wilde’s go-to products that she says makes her skincare routine “a political act.”

Though you’ll find several cannabis-derived beauty products at Sephora, Lord Jones remains the only CBD beauty product available at the store — for now.