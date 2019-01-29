Though a quick search for CBD products on Amazon serves up more than 5,000 results for expensive tinctures, fancy lotions and overpriced bottles of gummy bears, Amazon’s selling guidelines prohibit the sale of CBD and products containing cannabidiol.
That means most of those products that come up on Amazon when you search “CBD” probably aren’t the real deal. Instead, they’re most likely made of hemp oil, sometimes called hemp seed oil, which is extracted by cold pressing hemp seeds, so it doesn’t contain THC and contains very little CBD, generally.
On the other hand, most real and authentic CBD products don’t come cheap, and there’s a scientific reason why, according to Kerry Benjamin, licensed esthetician and founder of StackedSkincare.
“Because the CBD industry is still fairly young, it’s important to do your homework and find products that are truly pure,” Benjamin told HuffPost. “Price is often a marker of purity; if you find a CBD oil claiming 100-milligram potency for under $40, chances are that the CBD is not pure and cannot be sold throughout the country.”
Don't let the packaging fool you. These CBD capsules are made of 25 milligrams of nearly pure CBD combined with valerian root, cramp bark and a touch of caffeine to naturally soothe period pains and cramps. For women who prefer to stay away from pain meds during their time of the month, these might be a preferred alternative. Real women who've used the product claim it's a "miracle product" that provides "so. much. relief." Get it at MedTerra for $70.
South Seas Skincare Pineapple Express Joint Balm
This soothing balm is designed to alleviate aches and pains in the joints and muscles from workouts, arthritis, joint pain, menstrual cramps and pretty much any other kind of bodily ache. It's formulated with 150 milligrams of CBD alongside coconut oil and shea butter to moisturize and soothe skin. Get it at Dermstore for $39.
These artisanal chocolate bars are infused with edible CBD. Each bar includes four snack-sized bits that contain 15 milligrams of CBD each (so the full-size bar includes 60 milligrams of CBD). It comes in several flavors like raspberry and cinnamon, peach hazelnut, caramel coconut, peanut butter and honey, and classic dark chocolate. Plus, each bar comes in a resealable ziplock so you can break of one piece at a time and know exactly how much CBD you're consuming in one sitting. Get it at Made By Hemp for $25.
This is a restorative, extra-strength CBD-infused body lotion that'll help acnes and pains for everything from post-workout recovery, to sore joints, to menstrual cramps, to a night out in heels. It's made of CBD that's grown exclusively from hemp grown in the U.S., and dispenses 2 milligrams of CBD per pump in measured doses. Get it at Sephora for $60.
For folks who need a stronger CBD formula for everything from arthritis and sore muscles, to chronic pain, this topical CBD cooling cream is made of 100 milligrams of CBD for quick relief. It's a cooling formula that can be applied pretty much anywhere to provide instant relief from pain and inflammation. It has a five-star rating from reviews who claim it's "proof pain can be overcome" and "fast relief that stays." Get it at MedTerra for $50.
This isn't your mother's lip balm. Formulated with 25 milligrams of CBD, this lip moisturizer works to keep your pout looking its best. CBD works to sooth and reduce tension in the lips and body while reducing inflammation, while butters and oils in the formula keep your lips from drying and cracking while cells regenerate. Get it at Credo Beauty for $22.
Cannuka CBD Cleansing Body Bar
This CBD-enriched soap cleans and conditions skin with a rich lather that leaves skin refreshed and silky soft. The hand-cut bars are formulated with 50 milligrams of CBD, coconut oil, manuka honey and lots of skin-loving ingredients. Get it at Dermstore for $18.