The Best CBD Products Of 2019 That Are The Real Deal

Authentic CBD products, from bath salts and gummies, to pet treats and vape cartridges.

CBD oil is used for all kinds of things, like pain, anxiety, acne, sleep and even your sex drive. But, if you don’t want to buy your CBD products on Amazon, don’t give up your hunt for legitimate CBD just yet.

For folks who don’t know, CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC — or tetrahydrocannabinol — which is mostly removed from CBD products. The biggest difference between CBD and THC? THC gets you high, while CBD doesn’t.

Though a quick search for CBD products on Amazon serves up more than 5,000 results for expensive tinctures, fancy lotions and overpriced bottles of gummy bears, Amazon’s selling guidelines prohibit the sale of CBD and products containing cannabidiol.

That means most of those products that come up on Amazon when you search “CBD” probably aren’t the real deal. Instead, they’re most likely made of hemp oil, sometimes called hemp seed oil, which is extracted by cold pressing hemp seeds, so it doesn’t contain THC and contains very little CBD, generally.

On the other hand, most real and authentic CBD products don’t come cheap, and there’s a scientific reason why, according to Kerry Benjamin, licensed esthetician and founder of StackedSkincare.

“Because the CBD industry is still fairly young, it’s important to do your homework and find products that are truly pure,” Benjamin told HuffPost. “Price is often a marker of purity; if you find a CBD oil claiming 100-milligram potency for under $40, chances are that the CBD is not pure and cannot be sold throughout the country.”

Whether you’re wondering if CBD will help you sleep better, want a CBD lotion to help with pain, or are curious about all of the CBD and cannabis beauty products that are now on the market, there’s a product out there for you.

From CBD bath salts and CBD gummies, to CBD pet treats and CBD vape cartridges, we’ve combed through the clutter to find some of 2019′s best and most authentic CBD products out there right now.

Take a look below at 20 of the best CBD products that are the real deal:

1
Charlotte's Web Rebalance Bundle
CW Hemp
If you're new to CBD and aren't sure where to start, this one-month bundle from Charlotte's Web is an easy introduction. It includes a 30-day supply of extra strength CBD capsules with 35 milligrams per serving, a topical balm for targeted relief and a five-minute journal to help you kickstart your wellness journey. Get it at CW Hemp on sale for $88.
2
Vertly CBD Infused Bath Salts
Credo Beauty
For tired, stressed-out bodies, these natural bath salts provide 50 milligrams of CBD to calm the body and mind. This signature formula may also provide relief for aches and soreness from exercise, travel and everyday life stress. It's made of a soothing blend of lavender, lemon and clary sage. Soak for at least 20 minutes for maximum relaxation. Get it at Credo Beauty for $29.
3
Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum
Credo Beauty
This luxury facial oil is infused with 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD to promote calm, glowing skin. It's also loaded with plenty of floral botanicals like rosehip, sandalwood, geranium, rose and rosemary to balance, restore, brighten and deeply penetrate skin for a silk-smooth complexion. The CBD fights inflammation and redness so your natural glow shine through. Get it at Credo Beauty for $125.
4
MedTerra CBD Monthly Wellness
MedTerra CBD
Don't let the packaging fool you. These CBD capsules are made of 25 milligrams of nearly pure CBD combined with valerian root, cramp bark and a touch of caffeine to naturally soothe period pains and cramps. For women who prefer to stay away from pain meds during their time of the month, these might be a preferred alternative. Real women who've used the product claim it's a "miracle product" that provides "so. much. relief." Get it at MedTerra for $70.
5
South Seas Skincare Pineapple Express Joint Balm
Dermstore
This soothing balm is designed to alleviate aches and pains in the joints and muscles from workouts, arthritis, joint pain, menstrual cramps and pretty much any other kind of bodily ache. It's formulated with 150 milligrams of CBD alongside coconut oil and shea butter to moisturize and soothe skin. Get it at Dermstore for $39.
6
MedTerra CBD + Melatonin Dissolvable Sleep Tablets
MedTerra CBD
This unique formula blends 25 milligrams of CBD with 10 milligrams of melatonin to promote a restful night's sleep. Ideal for folks who suffer from anxiety and insomnia, these tablets dissolve under the tongue -- with a light spearmint flavor -- to promote a calmness of mind before bedtime. Get them at MedTerra for $70.
7
Therapeutic CBD Chocolate
Made By Hemp
These artisanal chocolate bars are infused with edible CBD. Each bar includes four snack-sized bits that contain 15 milligrams of CBD each (so the full-size bar includes 60 milligrams of CBD). It comes in several flavors like raspberry and cinnamon, peach hazelnut, caramel coconut, peanut butter and honey, and classic dark chocolate. Plus, each bar comes in a resealable ziplock so you can break of one piece at a time and know exactly how much CBD you're consuming in one sitting. Get it at Made By Hemp for $25.
8
Pure Ratios Hemp Patch
Made By Hemp
For folks who need an extra dose of targeted pain relief — like during that time of the month or for an achy knee that flares up from time to time — these CBD patches might be a miracle cure. Each patch includes 50 milligrams of CBD on a targeted area for up to 96 hours. It's strong, so save it for those bad days when nothing else works. Get it at Made By Hemp for $18 for one patch, or $75 for 5 patches.
9
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion
Sephora
This is a restorative, extra-strength CBD-infused body lotion that'll help acnes and pains for everything from post-workout recovery, to sore joints, to menstrual cramps, to a night out in heels. It's made of CBD that's grown exclusively from hemp grown in the U.S., and dispenses 2 milligrams of CBD per pump in measured doses. Get it at Sephora for $60.
10
StackedSkincare Calming Facial Elixir
StackedSkincare
This calming facial oil delivers targeted CBD to soothe the skin, reduce inflammation, support healing and maintain moisture for a naturally dewy, glowing complexion. The CBD combined with rosehip oil works together to suppress inflammation, soothe headaches and promote restful sleep, all while it boosts your skin's natural elasticity and improve its tone overnight. Get it at StackedSkincare on sale for $77.
11
Endoca Cannabis Crystals
Endoca
Made of 99 percent pure CBD, these 550 milligram CBD crystals are a unique way for crafty shoppers to make their own bespoke CBD products. It's perfect for vaping, using in edibles, as well as adding to cosmetics. It's colorless, odorless and tasteless, so it's even easily absorbed under the tongue. If you want to use it in baking, simply melt the cyrstals with butter and add to your mix. Don't worry, they're are still entirely THC free.Get them at Endoca for $48.
12
Cannuka CBD Calming Eye Balm
Dermstore
This eye balm is enriched with honey to soothe skin and CBDthat targets inflammation, reduces redness and swelling. The brand recommends placing a spoon in the freezer and once cold, applying the eye balm with the spoon to reduce puffiness even faster. Get it at Dermstore for $38.
13
Radical Skincare Rejuvafirm CBD Facial Oil
Dermstore
This facial oil is enriched with CBD that targets inflammation and supports healthy skin rejuvenation. It's an oil-based solution that moisturizes the skin, provides healthy antioxidants and increases skin's firmness and elasticity. Get it at Dermstore for $145.
14
Endoca Hemp Oil CBD Drops
Endoca
This is a high concentration CBD oil made from organic hemp. One drop equals 5 milligrams of CBD, so it's easy to dose. In addition to taking them under the tongue like a tincture, these CBD oil drops can be used as an antioxidant and skin moisturizer for targeted use. Get them at Endoca for $129.
15
MedTerra CBD Rapid Cooling Cream
MedTerra CBD
For folks who need a stronger CBD formula for everything from arthritis and sore muscles, to chronic pain, this topical CBD cooling cream is made of 100 milligrams of CBD for quick relief. It's a cooling formula that can be applied pretty much anywhere to provide instant relief from pain and inflammation. It has a five-star rating from reviews who claim it's "proof pain can be overcome" and "fast relief that stays." Get it at MedTerra for $50.
16
Shea Brand CBD Natural Pain Reliever
Credo Beauty
This all-over body balm delivers targeted CBD pain relief throughout the body for chronic pain, soreness, stiff joins and muscle aches. It has an earthy scent of black pepper, cinnamon, eucalyptus, ginger, peppermint and wild oregano. Get it at Credo Beauty for $30.
17
CBDfx Gummy Bears
Made By Hemp
For those who prefer CBD edibles, these CBD gummy bears are a low commitment way to enjoy the benefits of CBD like calmness and anti-inflammation. Each gummy bear contains 5 milligrams of CBD, and they're also vegan since the gelatin has been swapped for a seaweed extract. Get them at Made By Hemp for $60.
18
Vertly CBD-Infused Lip Balm
Credo Beauty
This isn't your mother's lip balm. Formulated with 25 milligrams of CBD, this lip moisturizer works to keep your pout looking its best. CBD works to sooth and reduce tension in the lips and body while reducing inflammation, while butters and oils in the formula keep your lips from drying and cracking while cells regenerate. Get it at Credo Beauty for $22.
19
Cannuka CBD Cleansing Body Bar
Dermstore
This CBD-enriched soap cleans and conditions skin with a rich lather that leaves skin refreshed and silky soft. The hand-cut bars are formulated with 50 milligrams of CBD, coconut oil, manuka honey and lots of skin-loving ingredients. Get it at Dermstore for $18.
20
Alternative Vape CBD Vape Oil
Made By Hemp
This all-natural vape oil is made with a base of MCT, a form of coconut oil, and 500 milligrams of CBD. Vaping is an easy way to get CBD into your system quickly to enjoy its calming, relaxing benefits. Use the dropper to refill your favorite vaporizer tank, or choose consider this CBD vape kit. Just keep in mind this vape oil must be vaped on a low voltage pen (maximum 5 voltage) to avoid burning the CBD. It comes in a few flavors like mint, citrus and kush, but they are all entirely THC free. Get it at Made By Hemp for $37.
