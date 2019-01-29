Photo by Demi Pradolin on Unsplash

For folks who don’t know, CBD — or cannabidiol — is the non-psychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. The chemical that is responsible for weed’s psychoactive effects is called THC — or tetrahydrocannabinol — which is mostly removed from CBD products. The biggest difference between CBD and THC? THC gets you high, while CBD doesn’t.

Though a quick search for CBD products on Amazon serves up more than 5,000 results for expensive tinctures, fancy lotions and overpriced bottles of gummy bears, Amazon’s selling guidelines prohibit the sale of CBD and products containing cannabidiol.

That means most of those products that come up on Amazon when you search “CBD” probably aren’t the real deal. Instead, they’re most likely made of hemp oil, sometimes called hemp seed oil, which is extracted by cold pressing hemp seeds, so it doesn’t contain THC and contains very little CBD, generally.

On the other hand, most real and authentic CBD products don’t come cheap, and there’s a scientific reason why, according to Kerry Benjamin, licensed esthetician and founder of StackedSkincare.

“Because the CBD industry is still fairly young, it’s important to do your homework and find products that are truly pure,” Benjamin told HuffPost. “Price is often a marker of purity; if you find a CBD oil claiming 100-milligram potency for under $40, chances are that the CBD is not pure and cannot be sold throughout the country.”

Take a look below at 20 of the best CBD products that are the real deal:

