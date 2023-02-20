Popular products from this list include:
• A professional-strength grout cleaner that can remove up to years’ worth of stains from tile grout on floors and countertops
• Squares of cleaning putty that removes wax and debris from all those crevices in your earbuds
• A lightweight, multi-attachment 6-in-1 cordless vacuum for carpets and hard floors
A 2-pack of Folex spot remover for fabric and carpets
Promising review:
"The reviews and before/after pics had me curious, but still skeptical. I used it a few times on random stains around the house and it really does just make them disappear instantly!
But all of those were new stains that hadn’t set yet. I finally decided to try it on my car seats that have been stained for years and I’m amazed at the difference!
You can still see some remnants of the stains but that’s my fault for not having enough dry towels. If you follow the directions on the bottle you will not be disappointed!" — LMK32294
A bestselling, multipurpose cleaning scrub
Promising review:
"I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is.
My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard-water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." — Amazon customer
A hairbrush cleaning tool
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.Promising review:
"When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything.
It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc
A famous portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine
Promising reviews:
"This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. With having a cat and dog with an almost white couch, this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me.
" — Amazon customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from eight weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. ... That being said, I am happy with the way it takes out most stains and has not failed me yet.
" — Cece
A professional-strength grout cleaner
Promising review:
"I did a lot of research on grout cleaners. I recently purchased a home, and the grout is SO dirty. You wouldn’t even know it was white. I was between this product and another with similar ratings. I decided to go with this product and do not regret it at all.
You definitely need gloves, a well-ventilated area, and a stiff scrub brush. It doesn’t require a lot of scrubbing if you have a good brush. Leaving it on the longer end of 5–10 minutes is better. I’m SO impressed.
" — Lynn Santos
A grout-restoring pen
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" — Jenelle
A coconut fiber bottle scrub brush
Best of all, it can be composted once it's time for a replacement! Just hang to dry between uses, and clean with vinegar when needed.Me Mother Earth
is a small business based in Las Vegas that makes eco-friendly housewares and cleaning products. They don't use any plastic in their shipping, and products come packed with either kraft paper or compostable peanuts.Promising reviews:
"Beautiful brush! It fits in a very narrow-mouthed bottle and I love that it's eco-friendly." — Sam Sasscer
"Great brush, cleaned out the stains in my travel coffee mug instantly! So nice for reaching small and hard to reach areas of cups, flower vases, etc." —Talia Head
A pack of 20 Stomp 'N Go stain-removing pads
Promising review:
"Every pet owner should own these. They are so easy to use, and pull up every kitty stain without fail.
It even picks up other dirt that we didn't know was there! No stain has failed to be picked up by these
, even the ones that have sat for a few days before we noticed them, and some old stains that were there when we bought our house which didn't even come out with professional carpet cleaning. You need these!" — MKELady
A 6-pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes. Promising review:
"I've seen this item on soo many BuzzFeed lists, so I figured I would try it during one of my cleaning sprees. Wow does it really work!
I don't use my dishwasher often, so it often gets a little crusty looking...but I just threw one of these packets in there and ran a normal cycle and it got rid of all the yucky stuff! It's super simple to use and leaves your dishwasher fresh and clean without any leftover residue." — Christine Doan
A pair of washable mop slippers
To wash the mop part of the shoe, simply detach the bottom half and toss it in the washing machine. Available in four sizes and 16 colors.Promising review:
"Such a cute and functional house slipper! I love this so much. It feels a lot like hotel slippers but less flimsy because of the mop part.
You will not feel like you’re wearing a mop when wearing these. I have hardwood floors, so I vacuum a lot and rarely mop. These work so well in getting the dirt off the floor just by walking around doing your daily thing.
I just throw the whole thing in the wash when it gets dirty!" — passionfrootgreentea
A hard water boosting powder to eliminate water stains
Just add this to your pre-wash chamber with detergent. If you don't have a pre-wash chamber, don't fret. Just add 2 tablespoons to the bottom of your dishwasher!Promising reviews:
"I could not get my flatware to come out clean from the dishwasher and I wondered if it was the hard water. I was using up to three soap blocks in each load with only partial improvement. I used this the first time and voilà! Perfectly clean flatware for the first time.
I LOVE this!" —Susan A
"We have ridiculously hard water...My dishes, especially my Pyrex bowls and casserole dishes were almost white from the build up. Nothing ever seemed clean. I tried this, and it’s an absolute miracle.
My dishes are clean again. See the comparison in the picture [above on the right]. The bowl on the left is 'clean', it was washed without the Fibish booster. Bowl on the right was washed with. I’m totally not kidding- it completely does what it says!" — CB
A steam-powered microwave cleaner
Promising review:
"I would give this product more stars if I could. I am a busy mom and my microwave often gets pushed to the end of my never ending to do list. So much so that I would have been too embarrassed to show anyone how gross it had gotten. I finally ordered this with the hope that it would at least help make the job a little bit easier. I was AMAZED! Seriously, the hardest part of the entire experience was trying to get the little mama’s head off to fill it and that only took a minute to figure out. I followed the directions carefully and then used a sponge to wipe off the grease and food bits. My microwave looks brand-new.
I will probably use a microfiber cloth next time though because the sponge pushed the mess around and wasn’t needed to scrub at all... If you dread cleaning your microwave order this, I’m telling you it really does work wonders!
" — MJ
A shower door cleaner to target hard water stains
Promising review:
"This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass
, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." — EJP
A vacuum hose attachment made specifically to clean your dryer vent
Promising review:
"These are great especially for front load machines...Our front loader started smelling. Even after draining the water line at the bottom of the washer and wiping the seals and tub with bleach, the washer still smelled musty. I tried one of the Afresh tabs the last time I cleaned the washer. I did the same water line drain, cleaning the water filter, wiping the seal and all behind the seal as much as I could get with bleach, then I put the afresh tab in and put the washer on self clean. After the self-clean was finished, I took a dry cleaning towel and wiped out the residue in the wash tub. The smell was gone! I now use these once a month and we have not have any issues with odor.
" — Amazon customer
A 6-pack of washing machine cleaning tablets
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month.Promising review:
"We have a top-loading washer that was super smelly. I questioned this product's efficiency, so I only bought the six pack. It is amazing and does what it says! Once the clean cycle is over, you'll want to wipe out the rusty, dirty residue that is left on the inside of the washer...No more smell!" — Valerie H
A 3-piece cooktop-cleaning kit
Promising review:
"Works amazing! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years... Only wiped down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product... AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference.
As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new... Even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off... 98% better.
The key is to use very little product... Let dry to a haze and wipe with a clean dry cotton towel. (Just like waxing a car). If you aren't getting a mirrored finish it's because you've used too much product and not enough elbow grease to polish off." — B. Swartwood
A pack of six cleaning cups
To use, place one of these cleaning pods like you would any other K-cup and brew one large cycle.Promising review:
"We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often.
" — Heather Garcia
24 earbud cleaning putty squares
Promising review:
"I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing...Even after using Q-Tips to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five mins to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new!
Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest getting this product and even though they say it comes with 12 squares, you don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" — Amazon customer
A compact wireless phone sanitizer
Promising review
: "One of my favorite purchases this year!
I used to Clorox wipe my phone all the time. Such a pain and leaves a weird residue on my phone. I love that I can put my phone in, and go wash my face. By the time I am done, so is my phone! I also clean my wallet, keys, jewelry. Pretty much anything I can that normally doesn't get cleaned
. I thought it was kind of expensive at first. However, I have used it so many times, it more than makes up for the price." — DoeEyedFawn
A wood polish and conditioner
Promising review:
"I bought this after reading about a million BuzzFeed articles recommending it. I wish I hadn’t waited so long, because this stuff works! It’s amazing.
I have a mid-century hand-me-down dresser that is a beautiful piece of furniture, but it was covered in water stains and other marks from decades of use. One coat of this stuff on a clean rag and it’s totally refreshed!
Now, it’s not going to fix places where the finish is completely worn off (you have to sand for that), but it will significantly improve the appearance of the wood. And it makes watermarks disappear. I’m glad I didn’t spend the time and money to have this refinished when a coat of this stuff has done the job just fine." — Maureen Foley
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"This product is amazing. Every time I ran the dishwasher there was this horrible smell. So much that you could smell it throughout the apartment
. I even started just hand-washing my dishes. But after about a week, the smell came back. I bought so many products to try and eliminate the smell, but after a couple of days, it would come back. Then I saw this product on BuzzFeed and thought to myself, why not?
The first time I used it cleaned it out pretty well. Better than the other products. But then I used it a second time, and there was no smell. I'm going on two weeks of using my dishwasher, and I can't smell anything. I highly recommend this if you're having the same problem I was. This is by far the best kitchen cleaning product I've ever purchased.
" — khrystyne torres
A mold and mildew remover spray
Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new.
I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A lightweight 6-in-1 cordless vacuum
Promising review:
"Gem of a find!! For ~$100 and with all the hype surrounding other vacuum brands, THIS is the one! A fraction of the price of others while still doing a fantastic job. I love the light bar, all the accessories, and how light it is. Incredibly easy to install to the wall, and I love that it can be disassembled to use on stairs or tight spaces. 5/5 stars!" — Katelyn
An oil stain remover
Recommended for use on marble, granite, limestone, travertine, slate, sandstone, grout for ceramic and porcelain tile, masonry, and concrete.Promising review:
"Had an oil stain on my untreated West Elm marble top buffet from a kids toy. I purchased the oil stain remover and crossed my fingers that it would work. Followed the directions, waited 72 hrs to let it dry completely, and then scraped it off with a credit card. It worked perfectly! I couldn't be happier with the results. I highly recommend this product!" — MKDJ
A universal debris-catching gel
Promising review:
"I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair, and it works amazing. Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue.
The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies." — Kimberly
A pack of 20 melamine cleaning sponges that are tough on grime
Promising review
: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty and these cut right through it. They work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
A watermark remover
Available in five wood finishes.
Promising review:
"Someone recommended this product to remove white water stains from a table. I was skeptical, but thought what have I got to lose as we had a large watermark staring at us from our dinning room table... I followed the instructions and was completely blown away when the ugly water mark was completely removed!
This product worked great and I'd happily recommend it." — Nick W.
A stainless steel polishing spray
Promising review:
"In my experience, cleaning products usually need to be pretty strong chemicals that require care when applying. When faced with options, I usually buy the chemical with the most skull and cross bones, warning labels, and danger symbols I can find. I figure the more volatile and poisonous the chemical, the better it will work! So I was skeptical about this product when it was billed as a plant based chemical on the other end of the toxicity spectrum. I decided to try it because of the many positive reviews. I'm glad I did. It works great! I wouldn't use it as a mouthwash, but it certainly isn't as harsh as other cleaners I've used." — Joe
A leather restoring polish
Available in 14 colors.
Promising reviews:
"This stuff works GREAT! I’m furnishing a large home and was able to get a free leather couch set, but it was badly sun-bleached. This product made the set look like night and day (see close up). It took an entire jar to do my queen sized couch which was front, back, sides, and all cushions. The application is very easy and it dries rather quickly." — nitadj
"Have a very large, super comfy square leather chair that was over 20 years in age. Had faded, had scratches, and we almost gave it away. Then I found this product and finally got the time to use it. OMG.
.. When I applied the restorer color the chair leather just 'sucked it up' and now looks completely new. My husband is astonished and he keeps going to look at it. Have not used the final sealer yet but if that had not come with the other products I would never have known I needed it. Second day after the first color application I had to touch up a few areas but overall it was covered and the liquid was gone. Seeped into the leather like it was never applied in the first place. There is no flaking at all.
" — Kevin A
A set of attachable drill brushes for tough stains
OK, so the drill is NOT included. This is just a set of three brushes that attach to your drill, or check out this one you might wanna buy
. Promising review:
"I have spent a lot of time trying to scrub the mold and mildew off my bathtub by hand, but to no avail. Then I saw this product advertised on BuzzFeed and thought I'd give it a try. It's less than $20 and worth every penny.
I highly recommend this product if you have a good drill and a dirty bathroom." — Stephen T. Shore
An oven scrub cleaner
This oven scrub is made out of 100% plant and mineral-derived ingredients. To clean your oven, apply the scrub over the oven surface including the interior glass, scrub with a metallic or scouring sponge, then use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the surface.Everneat
is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products and microfiber cloths.Promising review:
"This is the first time in my 50+ years that I have actually enjoyed cleaning my oven. And no, I am not joking! This product is effective, easy to work with, smells amazing, AND I only used a tiny amount of product!!!
I don't think I could imagine a way to improve this product. Highly, highly recommend it!!! Well worth any wait." — Diane Coury
A suede and leather cleaning brush
Promising reviews:
"This brush is amazing. My daughter went puddle jumping in her boots [Uggs pictured above]. They dried out while I was trying to figure out how to clean them. Saw the reviews on this and ordered right away. Holy cow they look almost new.
I cleaned all my boots too because I was so excited. Even ones I thought looked clean were much improved. I washed the brush with dish soap and water and let dry between pairs." —TRW
"This brush saved my shoes!
I posted before and after photos so you can see the difference. My shoes were light pink with big noticeable stains on the sides. I just brushed it on the same direction until the stains wore off." — Lissette Castillo
A rubber carpet cleaning broom
Promising review:
"I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum.
If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." — Roseann
A pumice toilet bowl ring remover
Promising review:
"I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross
. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." — Courtney
Five flexible drain snakes
This 18-inch FlexiSnake has more than 4,000 hook and loop micro-hooks made to catch hair in every direction. It's reusable, too! After you remove the hair, clean the snake with soap, water, and a brush. Promising review:
"I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." — Linsey Walker
A black car scratch remover
Promising review:
"I had a few scratches on my dark gray Tundra and it worked really well. Nothing else I have tried even came close.
Great product!" — Chris
A microfiber window blind cleaner
This set includes five microfiber duster sleeves you can wash and reuse as well as a tiered plastic base.Promising review
: "OK I'll be honest, I ordered this because of the price. After reviewing several other options and having been disappointed with previous dusters I've had, I figured why spend more money on something that isn't going to work? So I ordered the least expensive option but WOW does this little tool rock!!!! It's very easy to use and clean. It does a fantastic job of cleaning and dusting the blinds and gets ALL of the crud off of them.
My blinds haven't been this clean since the day they were first installed. VERY happy with purchase." — Amazon shopper
A robot vacuum
This vacuum is self-charging and comes with a charging base, as well as a remote control (batteries included), four side brushes, an AC power adapter, and a cleaning tool.Promising review:
"After running Eufy for nearly two months now, I can confidently say I absolutely LOVE it! It is amazing on my hardwood floors. It picks up sooo much fine dust brought in by my two German shepherds! They shed year-round! And it’s super effective with pet hair!
Wow! I use Eufy once a day for a little more than hour, emptying and cleaning the brushes out about three to four times during use. It seriously has been life changing, keeping my floors cleaner than sweeping! Great purchase and I would highly recommend!!" —J acqueline M
A clean/dirty dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I don't know why it took me so long to buy this thing, but I'm glad that I finally did. Yes, to some it might be silly, but there are times when I forget or can't tell whether my dishes and glassware are clean. This $3 magnetic sign saves me from washing the 'dirty' dishes another time." — Colmac