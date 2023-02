A leather restoring polish

Available in 14 colors."This stuff works GREAT! I’m furnishing a large home and was able to get a free leather couch set, but it was badly sun-bleached. This product made the set look like night and day (see close up). It took an entire jar to do my queen sized couch which was front, back, sides, and all cushions. The application is very easy and it dries rather quickly." — nitadj "Have a very large, super comfy square leather chair that was over 20 years in age. Had faded, had scratches, and we almost gave it away... When I applied the restorer color the chair leather just 'sucked it up' and now looks completely new. My husband is astonished and he keeps going to look at it. Have not used the final sealer yet but if that had not come with the other products I would never have known I needed it. Second day after the first color application I had to touch up a few areas but overall it was covered and the liquid was gone." — Kevin A