HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

PIKSEL via Getty Images Tired of your T-shirts? Check out one of these clothing subscription services.

Biker shorts and athleisure sets are must-haves right now, and the activewear trend doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

But, of course, there are times when you don’t feel like pulling on your sweatpants or sliding into a sports bra. Instead, you might feel like getting all dressed up with an outfit that’s worthy of at least an Instagram Story.

You wouldn’t be alone — from The New York Times’ story about style splurges before quarantine to features on dressing up with no place to go, it seems like there are lots of us trying to get a little normalcy back, even if it’s just with our clothes.

Whether you’re only dressing up for yourself or being productive in a button-down when working from home, you might give a clothing subscription a chance. It’s a great way to try out trends and fill your closet with more outfit options.

There are subscriptions that’ll send pieces picked out by stylists every month, like the Nordstrom Trunk Club, and services that’ll let you rent out clothes that you select for yourself, including Rent The Runway.