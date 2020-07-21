But, of course, there are times when you don’t feel like pulling on your sweatpants or sliding into a sports bra. Instead, you might feel like getting all dressed up with an outfit that’s worthy of at least an Instagram Story.
Whether you’re only dressing up for yourself or being productive in a button-down when working from home, you might give a clothing subscription a chance. It’s a great way to try out trends and fill your closet with more outfit options.
There are subscriptions that’ll send pieces picked out by stylists every month, like the Nordstrom Trunk Club, and services that’ll let you rent out clothes that you select for yourself, including Rent The Runway.
Check out these clothing subscription services for your closet:
1
Dia & Co. (Women's)
Dia & Co.
For plus-size fashion, Dia & Co. — which carries sizes 14 to 32 — just might be your go-to. Much like other style subscription services, you take a quiz that helps a personal stylist pick out clothes for you for a $20 styling fee. You keep and pay for your favorites.
Frank and Oak is focused on eco-friendly fashion. If you don't feel like planning out your outfits too much, the brand has a monthly subscription box called "Style Plan." A stylist picks out choices for you based on your answers to a style quiz. You can skip or customize your box before it ships and get 30 days to decide if you want to pay for those picks.
If you're a Nordstrom lover, you might want to try out the brand's Trunk Club, a personal styling service for women and men. You take a quiz and can tell the service how much you want to spend on items (which can range from $50 to $300). There's an additional $25 styling fee and you get the chance to peek your "trunk" before it's sent over. Then, you have five days to try on and decide whether a piece is worth keeping or sending back. You can choose when to receive your box.
If you're always looking at labels, Rent The Runway has designer clothes that you can rent each month. Rent The Runway has three different plans, ranging from getting four items a month to an unlimited amount — prices can be $89 to $159 a month.
StitchFix works a lot like the Nordstrom Trunk Club. You take a quiz with questions about your price range for clothes, size and personal style. You can try on picks from a stylist before you buy them and there's a $20 styling fee. To make things even easier, you can set up automatic deliveries for every couple of weeks, month, other month or every three months.