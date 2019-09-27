HuffPost Finds

The Best Coffee Gifts For Coffee Lovers Who Take Life One Cup At A Time

You'll send a latte love with these fun gifts for coffee drinkers.

The best coffee gifts for coffee lovers.
The best coffee gifts for coffee lovers.

If you give a frappe, it’s National Coffee Day on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Whether you prefer to perk up with a cup of cold brew, a foamy latte or enjoy your brew black as night, our personal coffee habits are as varied as the roasts themselves.One thing all coffee lovers can agree on is that they can’t imagine life without their next cuppa.

Whether you’re a pour-over, French press or regular ol’ percolator kind of drinker, these fun coffee gifts for coffee lovers will be a hit with any caffeine obsessive.

Below, the best coffee gifts for coffee lovers:

1
Coffee Breath Pin
Etsy
Get it at Etsy.
2
PSL Trouser Socks
J.Crew
Get them at J.Crew.
3
Greek Coffee Cup Cufflinks
Nordstrom
Get it at Nordstrom.
4
PSL Pin
Etsy
Get it on Etsy.
5
Kate Spade Coffee Cups Silk Scarf
Nordstrom
Get it at Nordstrom.
6
Tired As A Mother Mug
Etsy
Get it on Etsy.
7
Haflinger Coffee Slippers
Nordstrom
Get them at Nordstrom.
8
Bourbon-Infused Coffee
Uncommon Goods
Get it at Uncommon Goods.
9
Coffee Bean Necklace
Etsy
Get it at Etsy.
10
Starbarks Coffee House Dog Toy
Nordstrom
Get it at Nordstrom.
11
Caffeine Molecule Necklace
Etsy
Get it on Etsy.
12
Iced Coffee Cozy
Etsy
Get it on Etsy.
13
Coffee Spoon Clips
Etsy
Get them on Etsy.
14
A Guide To Coffee
Etsy
Get it on Etsy.
15
No Coffee No Talkee
Nordstrom
Get it at Nordstrom.
16
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Uncommon Goods
Get it at Uncommon Goods.
17
Modern Pour-Over
Etsy
Get it on Etsy.
18
Coffee Powered Pin
Etsy
Get it at Etsy.
19
Custom Coffee Stencil
Etsy
Get it at Etsy.
20
Caffeine And Sarcasm T-Shirt
Etsy
Get it on Etsy.
21
Purrcolate Cat Magnets
Etsy
Get them on Etsy.
22
Glass French Press
Food52
Get it at Food52.
23
Coffee Horn To-Go Mug
Amazon
Get it on Amazon.
24
Mini Portable Espresso Maker
Amazon
Get it on Amazon.
25
Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
Blue Bottle
Get it at Blue Bottle.
