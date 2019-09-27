HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
If you give a frappe, it’s National Coffee Day on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Whether you prefer to perk up with a cup of cold brew, a foamy latte or enjoy your brew black as night, our personal coffee habits are as varied as the roasts themselves.One thing all coffee lovers can agree on is that they can’t imagine life without their next cuppa.
Whether you’re a pour-over, French press or regular ol’ percolator kind of drinker, these fun coffee gifts for coffee lovers will be a hit with any caffeine obsessive.
Take a look, and if you want more editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter. Check out HuffPost Coupons for coupons from brands you trust, like Nordstrom promo codes and Macy’s coupons.
Below, the best coffee gifts for coffee lovers: