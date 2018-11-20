Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

The Best Cyber Monday 2018 TV Deals To Watch

Cyber Monday TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and more.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/20/2018 03:11pm ET
BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

If you’re still binge-watching from your laptop — it’s probably time to get a real TV. Maybe you already have a TV, but want to upgrade before the last season of “Game Of Thrones,” or need a second one to accommodate your growing home and family. Whatever your reason might be, Cyber Monday is probably the best time to buy.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon are offering serious savings on TVs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can score a 40-inch Samsung TV for a $300 steal, or splurge on a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV for $2,000. Get a 49-inch LG TV for as little as $195 or opt for the more lavish 55-inch LG OLED TV for $1,600. Brands like Toshiba, Sony, Vizio and TCL are offering great discounts too, if you know where to look.

Fortunately, that’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up 13 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals to watch, some you can even start shopping today.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
eBay: Samsung 40-inch Class LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
eBay
Full Price: $650
Sale Price: $300
2
Target: Samsung 50-inch Class Smart UHD TV
Target
Full Price: $450
Sale Price: $330
3
Best Buy: Samsung 65-inch Class LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Best Buy
Full Price: $800
Sale Price: $600
4
Amazon: Samsung Flat 75-inch QLED 4K UHD 6 Series Smart TV 2018
Amazon
Full Price: $3,500
Sale Price: $2,000
5
Amazon: LG Electronics 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Amazon
Full Price: $900
Sale Price: $587
6
Target: LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart OLED TV
Target
Full Price: $2,300
Sale Price: $1,600
7
eBay: LG 49-inch Class FHD LED TV
eBay
Full Price: $350
Sale Price: $195
8
Amazon: LG Electronics 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Amazon
Full Price: $1,500
Sale Price: $897
9
Best Buy: LG 75-inch Class LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR
Best Buy
Full Price: $1,500
Sale Price: $1,000
10
eBay: Vizio 50-inch Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV (D50f-F1)
eBay
Full Price: $378
Sale Price: $212
11
Target: Philips 50-inch Smart UHD Bright Pro TV
Target
Full Price: $430
Sale Price: $250
12
Amazon: Toshiba 50-inch 4K ultra HD smart TV – Fire TV edition
Amazon
Full Price: $399
Sale Price: $299
13
Walmart: TCL 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart
Full Price: $600
Sale Price: $350
MORE:
shoppablewalmartBlack FridayHobbies and Personal Activitiescyber mondayTechnology and ElectronicsAmazon companyTarget Corporation