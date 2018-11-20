If you’re still binge-watching from your laptop — it’s probably time to get a real TV. Maybe you already have a TV, but want to upgrade before the last season of “Game Of Thrones,” or need a second one to accommodate your growing home and family. Whatever your reason might be, Cyber Monday is probably the best time to buy.
Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon are offering serious savings on TVs for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can score a 40-inch Samsung TV for a $300 steal, or splurge on a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV for $2,000. Get a 49-inch LG TV for as little as $195 or opt for the more lavish 55-inch LG OLED TV for $1,600. Brands like Toshiba, Sony, Vizio and TCL are offering great discounts too, if you know where to look.
Fortunately, that’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up 13 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals to watch, some you can even start shopping today.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.