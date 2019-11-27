FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
Getting up from your bed on Monday morning after a filling Thanksgiving feast might not sound like the most tempting thing to do. But at least you won’t have to travel far for Cyber Monday.
Whether you’re shopping from bed or daydreaming about getting into bed as soon you can, you don’t want to forget about getting a little something for your sacred space, too.
From linen sheets at Brooklinen to Buffy cooling comforters, lots of our favorite bedding brands have deals that you might want to set an alarm for. You might just find the duvet of your dreams, fluffy pillows or comfy comforters that you’ve been waiting to get. You definitely won’t wake up in a sweat with these savings.
Plus, we found some of the best Black Friday deals on mattresses so your new sheets can have a new home, too.
Check out the best deals on bedding below. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:
THE BEST CYBER MONDAY BEDDING DEALS
Allswell's offering 20% off sitewide for Cyber Monday with the code THANKS20. While Allswell's known for their mattress, they have bedding that's sure to keep you comfy and cozy through the winter, like this Organic Matelasse Ruched Diamond Duvet Set. Shop Allswell's Cyber Monday sale here.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond's offering 20% sitewide from Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Nov. 29. The site will have free shipping over $19 through Cyber Monday so you can get things like this Micro Flannel Solid Sheet Set. Shop Bed Bath & Beyond's sale here.
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's offering 20% off all orders with no minimum threshold on what you have to spend. Your bed will thank you and you can finally get the bedding you've been dreaming about, like this Luxe Move-In Bundle that includes a sheet bundle, comforter and two pillows. Shop all of Brooklinen's Cyber Monday sale here.
Parachute's offering 20% off sitewide for Cyber Monday, which excludes furniture and gift cards but includes the brand's famous mattress. So you can sort through their bedding section and get something like the Percale Duvet Cover Set, which ranges from $199 to $269 depending on the size you want. Shop Parachute's sale here.
THE BEST CYBER WEEK MATTRESS DEALS
Allswell's offering 20% off sitewide for Cyber Week with the code THANKS20. With over 1000 reviews, The Allswell might be the must-have to make your bedroom actually one that you want to sleep in. Shop Allswell's Cyber Week sale here.
Parachute's offering 20% off sitewide for Cyber Week. Luckily, that includes their famous mattress, which is -- of course -- called The Mattress. The Mattress has layers of New Zealand wool and organic cotton so that you can get a good night's sleep. Plus, you can even get one of their much sought after bathrobes that we wrote about last year. Shop Parachute's sale here.