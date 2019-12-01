HuffPost Finds

The Best Cyber Monday 2019 Mattress Deals From Parachute to Puffy

You can finally get a good night's sleep knowing that you didn't overspend on a new mattress.

A good night's sleep is just a Cyber Monday purchase away.
After a filling Thanksgiving feast with your family and friends, you might be beginning to take inventory of what you’re intending to spend or even splurge on for the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it holiday season. Plus, you also have to think about what you’re going to get as gifts for everyone — from your partner’s parents to the little ones in your life.

But you can’t forget about treating yourself. ’Tis the season after all.

While you might be focused on getting deals on a smartwatch or shoes, you might be neglecting to give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep. And you’ll need that to get through the final few weeks of the year. And still have energy when the new year rolls around.

If your mattress is old and has some sagging spots, it’s probably time to upgrade. You can’t get some rest and relaxation like that.

Usually, mattresses can be pricey so that may have put you off on purchasing the right one. It never hurts to find a deal on one that your Google searches have led you to and that’s well-reviewed, whether it’s an Allswell mattress or Parachute mattress.

Fortunately, we found the best mattress deals that are happening right now for Cyber Monday 2019. These deals are so good that the Sandman won’t have to pay you a visit, either.

Check out the best mattress deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

Allswell
Allswell
Allswell's offering 20% off sitewide for Cyber Week with the code THANKS20. With over 1000 reviews, The Allswell might be the must-have to make your bedroom actually one that you want to sleep in. Shop Allswell's Cyber Week sale here.
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding
From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Brooklyn Bedding's offering 20% off sitewide . So you can choose between the brand's different mattresses, like this popular Signature or the Aurora so you can finally feel like Sleeping Beauty.
Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding
Until Dec. 8, Nest Bedding's offering $300 off select mattresses with codeLUXNEST. You can sleep soundly knowing that you saved on your mattress. Check out the site's selection, like the Alexander Signature Hybrid.
Parachute
Parachute
Parachute's offering 20% off sitewide for Cyber Week. Luckily, that includes their famous mattress, which is -- of course -- called The Mattress. The Mattress has layers of New Zealand wool and organic cotton so that you can get a good night's sleep. Plus, you can even get one of their much sought after bathrobes that we wrote about last year. Shop Parachute's sale here.
Puffy
Puffy
From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, Puffy's offering $300 off all mattressesplus one free king-sized pillow. You won't have nightmares with either the Puffy Mattress, the Puffy Lux Mattress or this Puffy Royal Mattress.
