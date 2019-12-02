Home & Living

The Best Cyber Monday Deals That Also Make Great Gifts

We found Cyber Monday deals to give as gifts.
Gifts to snag from all of the Cyber Monday sales still going on.

You made your list, checked it twice, but likely still forgot a person during all of your Black Friday shopping.

Don’t stress, because there are still plenty of deals on gifts to be found from all of the Cyber Monday 2019 sales. Whether you’re looking to score a subscription box on sale or some new snow boots for your partner this holiday season, there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals still live.

The best deal we’ve spotted this late into Cyber Monday is this Kano Harry Potter Magic Wand Coding Kit that any kid on your holiday shopping list would be thrilled to receive. Normally $100, it’s on sale on Amazon late on Cyber Monday for just $25.

Want more? Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts to get from all the Cyber Monday sales that are still live:

1
Subscription box gifts from CrateJoy.
Inside Creative House via Getty Images
Right now you can get 30% off select subscription boxes at CrateJoy with code UNBOX30 at checkout. Choose from boxes like "Simple Loose Leaf Teas" and "Grill Masters Club" to "My Coffee And Book Club." Check out the full collection of boxes eligible for the 30% discount here.
2
An fully-loaded Apple Watch for a fraction of the price
Best Buy
This unlocked Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) is $100 off for Cyber Monday, which is a big deal considering it's only a generation behind the latest model. Since it's unlocked the recipient can use it as is or add it as an activated cellular device on their own phone plan later on. Find it for $350 Best Buy.
3
A Rent The Runway Unlimited Subscription
Rent The Runway
For Cyber Monday, Rent the Runway's offering new members 50% off their first month of RTR Unlimited with code YOUDIDGOOD. The membership allows you to rent an unlimited amount of pieces on rotation and swap pieces anytime without a set return date. But if you're just looking to rent out an outfit for an upcoming holiday party, like this embroidered velvet dress from Marchesa Notte, the site's offering 20% off your first order with the same code. It's the perfect gift for the fashion lover in your life.
4
When in doubt, Instant Pot it out
Amazon
It's a best-seller with over 8,000 reviews for a reason. The Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker does the work of several different kitchen gadgets because it has the ability to slow cook, sauté, steam, stew, cook rice and keep your food warm — all in the same chamber. It normally retails for $140 but you can get it for 54% off today only. Pair it with an Instant Pot cookbook and make it a perfect gift for cooks of all levels. Get it for $65 on Cyber Monday from Amazon.
5
This kid-friendly coding kit
Amazon
Kids ages 6+ can learn to code with this Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit. It has 70+ step-by-step creative challenges to build a Harry Potter inspired wand that responds to movements. This kit normally retails for $100, but you can get it for 75% off on Cyber Monday. Get it for $25 on Cyber Monday from Amazon.
6
These unique novelty gifts from Always Fits
Always Fits
If you're searching for a one of kind gift, look no further than Always Fits. The site is full of fun gifts inspired by pop culture moments and feminist icons like a Hamilton Cookbook, Ruth Bader Ginsburg ornament, Friends Peephole Frame, Are You My Uber book and Ho Ho Hoes Candle. Buy three, get one free when you use code HAPPYBFCM on Cyber Monday from Always Fits.
7
This set of holy grail Glossier products
Glossier
Whether they're new to the Glossier gang or a dewy veteran, The Makeup Set 2 is the best way to get your hands on some of the most popular Glossier makeup products. It includes Boy Brow, Haloscope, Cloud Paint and the Balm Dotcom in your desired shades. Not only do you already save when you buy in set, Glossier is having 20% off for Black Friday so you're getting a whopping 36% off. Get it for $43 at Glossier.
8
For the photographer in your life
Amazon
This Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera has the power of a professional DSLR camera, but closer to the bulk of a phone. This best-selling camera normally retails for $798, but you can get it for 44% off on Cyber Monday. Get it for $448 on Cyber Monday from Amazon.
