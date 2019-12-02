You made your list, checked it twice, but likely still forgot a person during all of your Black Friday shopping.
Don’t stress, because there are still plenty of deals on gifts to be found from all of the Cyber Monday 2019 sales. Whether you’re looking to score a subscription box on sale or some new snow boots for your partner this holiday season, there are plenty of Cyber Monday deals still live.
The best deal we’ve spotted this late into Cyber Monday is this Kano Harry Potter Magic Wand Coding Kit that any kid on your holiday shopping list would be thrilled to receive. Normally $100, it’s on sale on Amazon late on Cyber Monday for just $25.
Want more? Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts to get from all the Cyber Monday sales that are still live: