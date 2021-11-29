MacBooks never go out of style. They also never go on sale — well, hardly ever. For Cyber Monday only, Best Buy is running deals for up to $500 off the latest models of MacBook Airs and Pros. You heard that right.
Whether you’re a coder, musician, filmmaker, blogger or just a gold medal internet surfer, a MacBook has every tool you need. You can FaceTime your mom, get into making “beats” and keep all your photos and videos in the same place.
To keep your shopping process as fast as your SSD storage, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals at Best Buy today.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch display with touch bar, 16GB memory (28% off)
With 16 gigabytes and high RAM, the MacBook Pro is a professional-level laptop aimed for high-usage applications and video and audio editing. With a 10th Generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, it’s a gamer’s dream. And the backlit magic keyboard and touch bar make it sleek and easy to use.
It comes in Space Gray and Silver.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch display with touch bar, Intel Core i5, 1,000GB storage (25% off)
For cinephiles, streamers and photographers alike, the MacBook Pro with 1,000 gigabytes of storage is it. The bright Retina display, Intel Iris Plus Graphics and True Tone technology make for a vibrant and colorful viewing experience. The high storage is great for larger gaming installs and video editing. And the Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor means no more waiting for your apps to load.
It comes in Space Gray and Silver.
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD (21% off)
A star at multitasking and content creation, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i7 AMD Radeon has your number. With an 11-hour battery life, this laptop will last your entire workday and still have the juice to stream your Hulu faves.
It comes in Space Gray and Silver.
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Intel Core i9, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 1TB SSD (18% off)
With a 4K Ultra HD Retina display, the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Intel Core i9 has vivid viewing. The Intel 9th Generation Core i9 means fast processing that’s great for doing a million things at once.
It comes in Space Gray and Silver.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Display Intel Core i5 with 8GB memory (16% off)
The midgrade process makes this computer great for general Word docs, internet surfing and basic audio and video editing. The Full HD resolution means a vibrant and sharp display. And the 256 gigabytes of storage is perfect for basic photos, videos and documents.
It comes in Space Gray and Silver.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel Core i5 512GB SSD (16% off)
The Intel 8th Generation Core i5 is great for basic multitasking, heavy-duty photo, and video editing and gaming. You can use built-in Siri to search the web via voice command, and the 512 gigabytes of storage will hold all your pictures and more.
It comes in Space Gray and Silver.
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD (10% off)
With an Intel 8th Generation Core i5 processor and 512 gigabytes of storage, this laptop is great for work and play. The 2,560 x 1,600 Retina means all your viewing will be sharp and vibrant, and the touch bar allows for easy volume adjustment and Touch ID.
It comes in Space Gray and Silver.
MacBook Air 13.3-inch Apple M1 chip with 8GB memory 512GB SSD (12% off)
For a lightweight computer with maximum battery life, the MacBook Air is calling. With Apple M1 processing, this laptop is great for working across apps and running different programs at the same time. With 8 gigabytes RAM speed, this Mac is great for streaming and content creation.
It comes in Gold, Space Gray and Silver.
MacBook Air 13.3-inch Apple M1 chip with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD (10% off)
The Apple M1 chip makes for fast processing and high-quality display. With up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is a great laptop for long days at work and travel.
It comes in Gold, Space Gray and Silver.
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Intel Core i5 with 16GB memory (10% off)
If you’re looking for a MacBook Air with Touch ID, check out the Apple MacBook Air with Intel Core i5. The fast SSD storage means all your apps will start in a flash and the long battery life means you won’t be searching for an outlet everywhere you go.
It comes in Gold, Space Gray and Silver.