The Best Father's Day Gifts For The Dad Who Misses Going Out To Eat

If your dad's missing his favorite restaurant, these Father's Day gifts will give him restaurant-worthy meals at home.

These kitchen gadgets and tools double as Father's Day gifts for the dad who's practically a chef.&nbsp;
If your dad is talking nonstop about how he misses his favorite restaurant ― from their freshly grated parmesan on pasta to those little packets of sugar on the tables ―you might be looking for a Father’s Day gift that will help his restaurant FOMO (even if he doesn’t know what that stands for).

Father’s Day is just a few days away — June 21, to be exact. And while it might be a while until your dad can go into a restaurant IRL safely, you can celebrate the day by bringing the restaurant to him — including contactless takeout, restaurant cookbooks, and, of course, Father’s Day gifts that’ll help him around the kitchen.

From a mortar and pestle set that’ll give him guac on the side at no extra cost to a mandoline that’ll give him restaurant-worthy thinly-sliced carrots, these Father’s Day gifts are perfect for the dad who misses going out to eat.

Check out these Father’s Day gifts for the dad you misses restaurants:

1
A wooden pepper mill meant for fine dining
Williams-Sonoma
If he misses sprinkling on fresh pepper on his pasta, this ruler-length pepper mill will do. Find it for $64 at Williams-Sonoma. It comes in smaller sizes, too.
2
A Bloody Mary on the house
Uncommon Goods
These glasses are the right way to start off a morning. Find the set of two for $25 at Uncommon Goods.
3
A pasta maker that'll full of pastabilities
Amazon
His favorite farfalle won't be too far away when he makes it himself. Find it for $44 at Amazon.
4
An egg maker for dads with bagel blues
Uncommon Goods
For the breakfast sandwich he's been craving. Find it for $25 at Uncommon Goods.
5
A pan that'll give him restaurant-quality poached eggs
Food52
It's pretty eggcellent: You can even use it to sauté and sear, too. Find it for $49 at Food52.
6
An unbeleafable indoor garden
Nordstrom
You don't need much thyme for this one: This garden will water itself and comes with three basil starter pods. Find it for $100 at Nordstrom.
7
A pun-infused book of cocktails
Amazon
Here's a toast to the "Romeo and Julep" recipe in here. Find it for $11 at Amazon.
8
An iron press for tortillas
Sur La Table
This tortilla maker is perfect for taco nights. Find it for $45 at Sur La Table.
9
A mortar and pestle for guac on the side
Williams-Sonoma
He won't be charged extra for homemade guacamole, after all. Find it for $30 at Williams-Sonoma.
10
A mandoline that's a slice above the rest
Amazon
Your dad will feel like a chef with carrots that turn out perfectly thin. Find it for $42 at Amazon.
11
A monthly membership to apéritifs on the rocks
Haus
He'll definitely be a cool dad with this membership, which sends him one to six bottles a month. Find memberships starting at $35 at Haus.
12
A filet mignon that'll rival his favorite steakhouse
Rastelli's
It's a pretty cleaver gift. Find the pack of six for $69 at Rastelli's. And you can check out our guides to sites that sell meat and where to order seafood online, too.
13
The closest thing to freshly churned butter
Food52
Holy cow: this butter's made in Georgia from grass-fed cows. It's way better than the butter cubes at restaurants anyway. Find the set of three for $44 at Food52.
14
A super fancy basil olive oil
Brightland
We're sure this basil olive oil will produce lots of delicious dishes. Find it for $40 at Brightland.
15
A takeout cup that's reusable
Uncommon Goods
It'll give him deja brew. Find it for $14 at Uncommon Goods.
16
A whistling tea kettle for a cuppa after dessert
Le Creuset
Pour one out for this classic Le Creuset tea kettle. Find it for $75 at Le Creuset.
17
A board that's a bit cheesy
Amazon
This cheese board sure is gouda. Find it for $25 at Amazon.
18
The very appropriately named "sous chef apron"
Sur La Table
To avoid spills, splatters and any other kitchen mishaps. Find it for $60 at Sur La Table.
