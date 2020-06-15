HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If your dad is talking nonstop about how he misses his favorite restaurant ― from their freshly grated parmesan on pasta to those little packets of sugar on the tables ―you might be looking for a Father’s Day gift that will help his restaurant FOMO (even if he doesn’t know what that stands for).

Father’s Day is just a few days away — June 21, to be exact. And while it might be a while until your dad can go into a restaurant IRL safely, you can celebrate the day by bringing the restaurant to him — including contactless takeout, restaurant cookbooks, and, of course, Father’s Day gifts that’ll help him around the kitchen.

From a mortar and pestle set that’ll give him guac on the side at no extra cost to a mandoline that’ll give him restaurant-worthy thinly-sliced carrots, these Father’s Day gifts are perfect for the dad who misses going out to eat.