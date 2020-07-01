HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Sisoje via Getty Images Fourth of July weekend is here, and so are the sales.

It’s time to light up the sparklers and fire up the grill — the Fourth of July weekend is finally here.

While this summer might be turning out to look a little different than ones in the past — like getting an inflatable pool instead of going to a public pool and slathering on sunscreen to move your office outdoors — you might be looking forward to this holiday weekend for a bit of a break, and a reason to barbecue.

While you’re out on your balcony or in your backyard, you might be looking for sales for some much-needed retail therapy. This Fourth of July is the next “shopping holiday” to follow all the Memorial Day sales that happened at the end of May.

Of course, here at HuffPost Finds, we’re marking down the best sales you can’t miss out on this Fourth of July. We’re find everything from home and mattress deals to discounts on fashion and makeup.

You can sit back, relax and stare out into the fireworks and stars in the sky, since we’re rounding up the best Fourth of July sales below.

FOURTH OF JULY FASHION DEALS

Get up to 60% off sale items.

Take up to 60% off everything.

You can get an additional 50% off sale clothes, shoes and accessories.

Get up to 40% off sale items.

Until July 6, you can get up to 50% off select items and an extra 50% off select clearance items.

The Grand Summer Sale is here and you can get up to 75% off.

ELOQUII’s Fourth of July Sale has up to 60% off everything from July 1 to July 4 with code HAPPY.

From July 1 to July 6, you can get 60% off sandals and free shipping with code FRANCOFOURTH.

Take up to 60% off everything.

Get up to 70% off sale items with code GOFOURTH.

Kate Spade’s sale items have an extra 40% off with code EXTRA40.

Until July 12, Levi’s has its Warehouse Sale, with styles up to 70% off. You do have to enter your email to get access.

Lucky Brand’s “Sale Into Summer” deal has tees for $10 and jeans for $30.

During Macy’s July 4th Sale, you can get up to 60% off select summer styles.

The Clearance Sale is still going on with styles up to 60% off.

The Spring Sale now has new markdowns and is up to 70% off. Old Navy Take up to 75% off clearance items.

Shopbop just added new sale styles that are up to 70% off.

You can get up to 70% off SSENSE’s sale.

Right now, you can get up to 70% off sale shoes.

Take an extra 30% off sale items with code EXTRA30.

From July 2 to July 7, Universal Standard’s summer collection is 25% off. And you can get early access to the sale with code EARLYACCESS at checkout.

FOURTH OF JULY BEAUTY DEALS

Originally $36, you can now get the Killawatt Highlighter for $25 until July 6.

There’s lots of beauty on sale at Macy’s now.

Spotted: Lots of beauty on sale at Nordstrom.

You can get 20% off select beauty favorites with code FOURTH.

SkinCareRx’s 4th of July Sale is here and you can get up to 70% off. SkinStore Get 25% off sitewide with code JULY4.

FOURTH OF JULY HOME DEALS

Take an extra 15% off select clearance items in the July 4th Clearance Sale.

For a limited time, you can get 20% off select sectionals, sofas, chairs and beds.

Take up to 70% off during the 4th of July Home Sale.

Burrow’s having a “buy more, save more” sale and you can get up to $500 off your order with code USA.

Floyd’s offering up to $125 off your order with code SUMMERTIME.

The meal kit service is offering HuffPost readers $20 off first four boxes for a total of $80 off with code HUFFPOST4TH80

IKEA’s Summer Sale is here and you can up to 50% off.

During the July 4th Sale, you can get up to 65% off.

Until July 8, get up to 40% off appliances. Lulu & Georgia Take 20% off everything with code SUMMERTIME. Macy’s During Macy’s July 4th Sale, you can get up to 60% off select home items.

Overstock’s “4th Of July Blowout” is here and you can save up to 70% off.

Pier One’s having a Going Out Of Business Sale with everything now up to 30% off. Rifle Paper Co. From July 2 to July 7, Rifle Paper Co. is offering 5% off orders under $50, 20% off orders of $50 or more and 25% off orders of $100 or more.

Society6′s offering up to 40% off everything.

From July 1 to July 6, The Sill is offering 20% off its faux plant line. HuffPost readers can get an extra 10% off on top of that with code HUFFPOST10.

Until July 7, if you spend $800 or more, you can save $150 and if you spend $1200 or more, you can save $250.

The 4th of July Clearance is here and you can save up to 70% off. World Market Get up to 50% off sitewide and free shipping.

FOURTH OF JULY MATTRESS DEALS

Until July 6, you can save 15% off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses with code SLEEP15

For the Fourth of July, you can get 30% off all mattresses with code AS30.

Save up to $200 off select mattresses with code ORGANIC200.

Take 20% off sitewide, plus get two free Cloud Pillows with code JULY20.

Take $200 off any mattress.

Take up to 70% off select mattresses.

Until July 7, get 25% off sitewide during the Independence Day Sale with code INDEPENDENCE25. Casper You can get 10% off your order during the July 4th Sale.

Floyd’s Summer Sale includes $100 off its bed and $125 off its mattress with code SUMMERTIME.

Helix Sleep is having a “buy more, save more” sale and you can get up to $200 off your mattress with code FOJ200.

Get 30% off sitewide and two free pillows with every mattress purchase with code 4JULY30.

You can get up to $350 off your mattress order.

During the July 4th Sale, you can get up to $350 off your mattress order.

You can get a free mattress protector, sheet set and premium pillow with your mattress purchase.

You can get 20% off your order of $150 or more with code FIREWORKS.

Take $200 off any purchase of $1,000.

Until July 13, you can save up to $400 off select iComfort mattresses.

Until July 17, get $500 off any Breeze Mattress.

Until July 7, if you spend $800 or more, you can save $150 and if you spend $1200 or more, you can save $250.

MISCELLANEOUS

During the July 4th Sale, you can get up to 50% off adult toys.