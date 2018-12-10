Rosley Majid / EyeEm via Getty Images

Regret missing out on some of those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals last month? Lucky for you, there’s still a way you can save — perhaps even more than on Cyber Weekend — when you shop today, on Green Monday.

Green Monday is on the second Monday of December each year. For those of you wondering, “Green Monday” is an online retailer term that was created by eBay in 2007 to celebrate the spike in sales retailers saw on the second Monday of December. Since, the shopping holiday has been adopted by other retailers who are offering great deals on last-minute holiday gifts like clothing, tech and toys.

If you still need a few last-minute gifts for family and friends on your list, you can snag some of the best Green Monday sales for 2018 right now, like save 51 percent on a Keurig K Select K Cup Pod Coffee Maker. Perhaps you’ve done some snooping and noticed no one picked up the hint you’ve been dropping for a new handbag. On Green Monday, you can get 60 percent off Kate Spade handbags during Nordstrom Rack’s flash sale.



Want even more Green Monday sales? Here’s a list of the best Green Monday 2018 deals so you don’t have to scramble for those last minute gifts!



1. eBay

As the creators behind Green Monday, eBay goes all out for the holiday with a slew of discounts on top brands, with new deals launching every hour, all day long.

2. Ember

The temperature controlled mug brand is offering a special bundle on two ceramic mugs for $139 for Green Monday.

3. Marc Fisher

Save on a new pair of shoes when you shop Marc Fisher on Green Monday. Save 15 percent off when you spend $150 and use code HOLIDAY15, 20 percent when you spend $200 and use code HOLIDAY20, 25 percent when you spend $300 and use code HOLIDAY25.

4. Target

5. Nordstrom Rack

Find your perfect Kate Spade handbag for up to 60 percent off during their flash sale.

6. Melissa & Doug

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on toys when you use code GRNMONDAY.

7. Calvin Klein

Get 50 percent off any order with free shipping on Green Monday.

8. Amazon

Amazon is currently running their 12 Days of Deals event, and Green Monday just so happens to fall on the same day for electronic deals.

Get 40 percent off a Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 Wi-Fi Enabled Air Purifier.

Save 40 percent on the new Echo Dot.

Get 30 percent off a 2018 Sony 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.

9. Macy’s

Get 30 percent off most items when you shop online and use code FRIEND.

10. Neiman Marcus

Get an extra 20% off sale items and earn up to $300 when you shop full-priced items with code BONUS.

11. Walmart

Green Monday falls on the 10th day of Walmart’s 20 Days of Deal sale

12. Zappos

Save on shoes when you use code EXTRA20 for 20 percent off select sale items.

13. Wayfair

Save up to 75 percent on new markdowns from Wayfair’s December Deals.

14. Levi’s