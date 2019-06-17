10 Of The Best Hat Shops On Etsy You Should Know About

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Finding a hat that looks cute, fits your head and keeps you cool during summer’s peak takes a lot more skill than you think. With summer starting, we’re on the hunt for that perfect topper, but it might take looking beyond Target or Amazon to find it.

There are a ton of hat shops on Etsy that sell felt hats and straw hats in wide brim, boater, fedora, floppy and Panama styles. We found hats at different price points and some that can even be personalized with words, rhinestones and more (unique bridesmaid gift, anyone?).

We’re particularly in love with this woven wide brim boater hat that pairs perfectly with a sundress or bathing suit. These personalized floppy hats also make great gifts for bachelorette parties or girls trips.

We've rounded up the 10 summer hat shops that you should know about on Etsy.