Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
thinner_close_xCreated with Sketch.
HuffPost Finds

10 Of The Best Hat Shops On Etsy You Should Know About

We found unique wide brim hats, Panama hats, boater hats, straw hats and fedoras for summer.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Finding a hat that looks cute, fits your head and keeps you cool during summer’s peak takes a lot more skill than you think. With summer starting, we’re on the hunt for that perfect topper, but it might take looking beyond Target or Amazon to find it.

There are a ton of hat shops on Etsy that sell felt hats and straw hats in wide brim, boater, fedora, floppy and Panama styles. We found hats at different price points and some that can even be personalized with words, rhinestones and more (unique bridesmaid gift, anyone?).

We’re particularly in love with this woven wide brim boater hat that pairs perfectly with a sundress or bathing suit. These personalized floppy hats also make great gifts for bachelorette parties or girls trips.

We’ve rounded up the 10 summer hat shops that you should know about on Etsy. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Agnoulita Hats
Etsy
Agnoulita Hats offers felt fedoras, bolero hats and wide brim hats.
2
Hats By Olivia
Etsy
Hats By Olivia offers pom-pom hats, boater hats and wide brim hats with your favorite sayings.
3
WeGoo
Etsy
WeGoo offers beach hats, straw hats and floppy hats.
4
Katarina Hats
Etsy
Katarina Hats offers wide brim fedora hats and straw hats.
5
Mod Party
Etsy
Mod Party offers personalized sun hats with your name, sayings, etc.
6
Futura Hats
Etsy
Futura Hats offers bejeweled captain hats, rhinestone straw hats and more.
7
Grosgrain JP
Grosgrain JP offers boater hats, bowler hats and even straw berets.
8
Bragging Bags
Etsy
Bragging Bagsoffers personalized floppy hats with monograms, sayings, etc.
9
Rana Hats
Etsy
Rana Hats offers Panama hats, wide brim hats and pill box hats.
10
Rosa M Pardo Design
Etsy
Rosa M Pardo Design offers straw canoer hats, boater hats and matching rattan handbags.
shoppablefinds stylefinds seoEtsyStraw hat