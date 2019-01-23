TripAdvisor

If you’re wanting to get a start on planning your trips for 2019, this latest news will come in handy. The travel experts at TripAdvisor just released their 17th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for the world’s best hotels in 2019.

With its infinity pools, private jacuzzis and hillside villas perched on cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the jungle resort at Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, tops this year’s list for the best overall hotel in the world.

Two Turkish hotels won notable awards. Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia in Urgup, Turkey, won for the best luxury hotel in the world, while the Maxx Royal Kemer Resort in Kemer, Turkey, took the spot for the world’s best family hotel.

The best bargain hotel of 2019 was awarded to Hotel Lurdeia in Bermeo, Spain, which averages only $65 a night. Service-focused travelers will love that the best service award was given to the Holiday Emerald Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, which average under $50 a night.

The award winners are determined using millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor each year. The site analyzed more than 7,800 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide to determine this year’s winners.

Take a look below at the top hotel winners across categories in 2019: