If you’re wanting to get a start on planning your trips for 2019, this latest news will come in handy. The travel experts at TripAdvisor just released their 17th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for the world’s best hotels in 2019.
With its infinity pools, private jacuzzis and hillside villas perched on cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the jungle resort at Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, tops this year’s list for the best overall hotel in the world.
Two Turkish hotels won notable awards. Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia in Urgup, Turkey, won for the best luxury hotel in the world, while the Maxx Royal Kemer Resort in Kemer, Turkey, took the spot for the world’s best family hotel.
The best bargain hotel of 2019 was awarded to Hotel Lurdeia in Bermeo, Spain, which averages only $65 a night. Service-focused travelers will love that the best service award was given to the Holiday Emerald Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, which average under $50 a night.
The award winners are determined using millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor each year. The site analyzed more than 7,800 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide to determine this year’s winners.
Take a look below at the top hotel winners across categories in 2019:
Best Overall: Tulemar Bungalows & Villas — Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
TripAdvisor
Best Luxury: Kayakapi Premium Caves Cappadocia — Urgup, Turkey
TripAdvisor
Best Bargain: Hotel Lurdeia — Bermeo, Spain
TripAdvisor
Best Small: Anastasis Apartments — Santorini, Greece
TripAdvisor
This apartment-style hotel
offers many of the little extras that take a trip from ordinary to extraordinary. It includes a hot tub, infinity pool, turn-down service and a steam room that truly makes a destination memorable. It's an average $413 per night
.
Best Service: Holiday Emerald Hotel — Hanoi, Vietnam
TripAdvisor
This hotel
prides itself on being a modern and luxury destination in the Hanoi Old Quarter. It's a mere five minute walk to the famous Hoan Kiem Lake, the night market, Trang Tien Plaza shopping, and much more. It's an average $49 per night
.
Best B&B: The 25 Boutique B&B — Torquay, England
TripAdvisor
This isn't your average bed and breakfast. The 25 Boutique B&B
includes six incredibly unique luxury bedrooms. During your stay you'll be treated to fresh milk, homemade biscuits, fluffy robes and pretty much everything else you want out of a B&B experience. It's an average $178 per night
.
Best Romance: Lani's Suites Deluxe — Puerto Del Carmen, Spain
TripAdvisor
Lani's Suites
includes 25 beachside suites that provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. Travelers note "total relaxation" and "little touches" make this destination truly one of a kind. It's an average $489 per night
.
Best Family: Maxx Royal Kemer Resort — Kemer, Turkey
TripAdvisor
Indulge yourself in a whole new way at the Maxx Royal Kemer Resort
, where you can savor delicious food from world-renowned chefs, shows performed on the Azure stage, an extraordinary Turkish bath and spa, as well as professional childcare and babysitting services. On average, it's $1,273 per night
.
Best All-Inclusive: Ikos Oceania — Nea Moudania, Greece
TripAdvisor
This luxurious
property is dispersed across 15 acres of gardens, with panoramic views overlooked the stunning Aegean Sea. It includes six superb bars, an indoor-outdoor dining experience and authenic menus by local restaurants at an average $602 per night
.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.