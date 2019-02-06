The Best Long-Distance Running Shoes, According To Runners

Innov-8 Trailroc 285

Zappos

“I have wide feet, so it's hard to find shoes that fit,” says Walter Handloser, a data scientist based in San Luis Obispo, California. Handloser says he got serious about running about eight years ago, and since has completed 24 marathons and 39 ultra-marathons, many of which are trail races. “There still aren't a lot of wide shoes out there. The lack of options really made me into a shoe hound. The wonderful part about Innov-8 shoes is that they make things for just about every surface, from road to mud, snow and hard-packed trails. If I had to choose a favorite from the bunch, I'd go with the. It's that rare shoe that does everything right: enough traction for trail work, not too aggressive for road and a healthy amount of foot protection from rocks and roots.”