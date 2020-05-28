HuffPost Finds

The Best Loungewear For Warm Weather That Takes The Sweat Out Of Sweats

These warm-weather loungewear pieces will be just as comfortable as your sweats — but won’t make you sweat.

You won't break a sweat or the bank with these loungewear pieces that are all perfect for the summer and under $100.
Is it getting hot in here?

These last few months, you might have just been living in loungewear for quarantine, leaving your blazers and button-downs in the back of your closet. But the days of long-sleeved sweatpants and sweatshirts are over now that summer is practically here.

Even before the official start of summer on June 20, chances are you’ll be feeling the heat and ready to put on your best biker shorts, move your office outdoors and start (finally) shaving your legs again. You might even be loading up on the best DEET-free bug spray before going out to your balcony or backyard.

Since this summer might be more about staying in than going out too much, you might not be looking for summer dresses with zippers and shorts with lots of buttons.

Instead, you’re probably in search of loungewear for quarantine this summer that’ll keep you cool when the temperature’s rising. These warm weather loungewear pieces will be just as comfortable as your sweats — but won’t make you sweat. (And, they’re all under $100).

Check out these loungewear pieces that are perfect for the sunny days to come:

1
Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective
These shorts come in sizes XXS to 6XL. Find them for $48 at Girlfriend Collective.
2
Everlane Luxe Cotton Jumpsuit
Everlane
This jumpsuit comes in sizes XXS to XL. Find it for $68 at Everlane.
3
Refinery29 Mystical Lounge Dress
Anthropologie
This dress comes in sizes XS to L. Find it for $59 at Anthropologie.
4
Calvin Klein Ultra-Soft Modal Pajama Shorts
Macy's
These shorts come in sizes S to L. Find them for $40 at Macy's.
5
Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Plush Drawstring Shorts
Lou & Grey
These shorts come in sizes XXS to XXL. Find them for $50 at Lou & Grey.
6
Madewell Pull-On Shorts
Madewell
These shorts come in sizes XXS to XXL. Find them for $33 at Madewell.
7
Universal Standard Natalie Jersey Sleep Set
Universal Standard
This set comes in sizes 4XS to 4XL. Find it for $75 at Universal Standard.
8
Old Navy Twill Jogger Shorts for Men
Old Navy
These shorts come in sizes XS to XL. Find them for $15 at Old Navy.
9
PJ Salvage Lounge Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
This jumpsuit comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $64 at Nordstrom.
10
Nike Sportswear Polo
Nike
This top comes in sizes XS to 2XL. Find it for $45 at Nike.
11
Athleta Unbound Jumpsuit
Athleta
This jumpsuit comes in sizes XXS to XL (plus tall and petite sizing). Find it for $45 at Athleta.
12
Nike Spotlight Short-Sleeve Basketball Hoodie
Nike
This hoodie comes in sizes S to XL. Find it for $32 at Nike.
13
Everlane Luxe Cotton Side-Slit Tee Dress
Everlane
This dress comes in sizes XXS to XL. Find it for $50 at Everlane.
14
Nike Sportswear Gym Vintage Shorts
Nike
These shorts come in sizes XS to 2XL. Find them for $35 at Nike.
15
Intimately Kim Hemp Lounge Set
Free People
This set comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $98 at Free People.
16
Eileen Fisher Slouchy Crop Pants
Nordstrom Rack
These pants come in sizes 2XS to XL. Find them for $59 at Nordstrom Rack.
17
Everlane Weekend Tee Dress
Everlane
This dress comes in sizes XXS to XL. Find it for $30 at Everlane.
18
Lululemon City Sweat Short French Terry
Lululemon
These shorts come in sizes XS to XXL. Find them for $68 at Lululemon.
19
Zella Getaway Flowy Crop Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes XS to M. Find them for $59 at Nordstrom. The pants come in plus sizes, 1X to 3X, too.
20
Intimately Cozy Cool Girl Sleep Tee
Free People
This tee comes in sizes XS to XL. Find it for $60 at Free People.
21
Adidas Allover Print Tee Dress
Adidas
This dress comes in sizes 2XS to XL. Find it for $40 at Adidas.
22
Saturday/Sunday Kathie Flounced Mini Dress
Anthropologie
This dress comes in sizes XXS to XL. Find it for $88 at Anthropologie.
23
Madewell Henley Tee Dress
Madewell
This dress comes in sizes XXS to 3X. Find it for $35 at Madewell.
24
Don't-Sweat-It Floral Polo
Banana Republic
This top comes in sizes XXS to XXL. Find it for $24 at Banana Republic.
25
Everlane Easy Chino Long Short
Everlane
These shorts come in sizes 00 to 16. Find them for $48 at Everlane.
