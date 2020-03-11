HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Ridofranz via Getty Images This multipurpose makeup remover has earned a spot in the offices of dermatologists, the backstage bags of professional makeup artists and the top shelves of skin care enthusiasts.

Welcome to “In Its Prime” — a guide to highly reviewed, conversation-worthy Amazon products, brought to you by HuffPost Finds.

Finding the right makeup remover for your skin isn’t as easy as you might think. Some might leave traces of makeup behind, no matter how much product you use. Others might irritate your eyes, dry out already dry patches or break out oily skin. Wipes are wasteful, and a lot can leave your skin feeling tight and dry.

That’s why, when we found an extremely well-reviewed micellar water makeup remover and cleanser on Amazon, we knew we had to investigate. This multipurpose makeup remover has earned a spot in the offices of dermatologists, the backstage bags of professional makeup artists, and the top shelves of skin care enthusiasts.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O is a soothing micellar cleansing water and makeup remover. It has joined the growing crowd of Amazon products with more than 5,000 reviews, earning a 4.6-star rating along the way. A 16-ounce bottle retails for $15 on Amazon.

It’s not hard to see why, since it promises to remove makeup without disrupting your skin’s natural state. It was created with sensitive skin in mind, so the ingredients aren’t harsh or irritating.

But, what the heck is micellar water, how does it work and why would you want it in your skin care routine?

We wanted to learn a little more about this cult-favorite cleanser, so we reached out to the folks at Bioderma and a local dermatologist to get the lowdown on this highly sought-after bottle.

HuffPost What's the deal with micellar water? We got the lowdown on Amazon's best-selling bottle.

What the heck is micellar water, and how does it work?

Micellar water is soft water that contains micelles, according to Dr. Kautilya Shaurya of Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City.

Cool. So what does that mean, exactly?

Micelles are tiny balls of oil that attract dirt, oils and other impurities on the skin. That means micellar water can function as an all-in-one makeup remover, cleanser and moisturizer.

Micellar water is gentler than a soap-based cleanser, which can often strip skin of its natural oils, Shaurya told HuffPost Finds. She said the best micellar water products aren’t alcohol-based. For that reason, she usually recommends Bioderma.

“Micellar water is an effective option for those with sensitive skin to remove makeup and cleanse skin because it does not require any rubbing,” Shaurya said. “Rather, the micelles act as a magnet and pull impurities from the skin.”

“Micellar water is an effective option for those with sensitive skin to remove makeup and cleanse skin because it does not require any rubbing. Rather, the micelles act as a magnet and pull impurities from the skin.” - Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, Schweiger Dermatology Group

Bioderma’s micellar water was created in Europe in the 1990s as a dermatologist-recommended solution for patients with sensitive skin, according to a spokesperson from NAOS, Bioderma’s parent company.

“By capturing impurities, the surfactant-free formula gently cleanses skin while respecting its natural balance and phospholipids,” the spokesperson told HuffPost Finds.

Basically, phospholipids make up cell membranes, which protect your skin from outside environment. That’s a fancy way of saying the product works to cleanse skin without making it feel oily, and won’t harm delicate cells on your skin’s surface. That’s good news for people with sensitive skin.

The beloved bottle has a minimal ingredient list: a blend of purified water, soothing cucumber extract, their patented complex of emollient sugars and micelles, those tiny balls of oil that act like impurity magnets.

Who is micellar water for, and how should you use it?

Experts agree that micellar water works for those with all skin types, but especially those with sensitive skin.

It could work for everyday skin cleansing and makeup removal, especially if you’re traveling or don’t have access to water for facial cleansing.

If you wear heavy makeup, however, it might be best to double cleanse using micellar water as pre-cleanser, followed by another deeper cleanser to ensure all makeup is removed, Dr. Shaurya said.

We at HuffPost Finds recommend using micellar water with reusable cotton rounds that can be washed and reused, instead of throwaway, single-use cotton balls or cotton rounds.

Keep in mind that Bioderma is oil-free and not necessarily intended for removing waterproof mascara or more stubborn makeup like 24-hour hold products.