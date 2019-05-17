The Best Mascaras For Longer, Thicker Eyelashes – Starting At $7

Name one product that changes your face faster than mascara. We’ll wait.

A good mascara can make you look awake and alive, no matter your sleep-deprived state. And with a slew of new technology shaping the latest mascaras on the market — from polymers that lengthen to brushes that coat every single lash — it’s now the time to spoil your eyelashes and upgrade that tube that’s been sitting in your case for more years than you can count.

But can you get this technology without breaking the bank? You sure can. Ahead, the best mascaras.

It’s tested and top-rated among many, and it’s easy to see why: it gives full, buildable coverage with a formula featuring coconut extract, so your lashes stay boosted and soft. It’s lengthening and volumizing without being too va-va-voom. Plus, it’s easy to remove, which can’t be said for all long-wearing mascaras.

This one’s a game-changer. The proprietary Elastic Stretch Technology in the formula stretches your lashes to their farthest reaches, while it volumizes and surrounds every lash. Biotin and proteins strengthen and condition, and the Lash-Changing Power Brush coats from base to tip. Eye-opening, indeed.

It’s the No.1-selling prestige mascara on the market for a reason. It thickens, lengthens and curls with an hourglass brush that gets every single lash. Swipe and get ready for the compliments.

Consider these your new lash extensions, without the price tag or upkeep. The fiber-stretch formula and curved brush means you’ll get fluttery, long-as-heck lashes that won’t clump. Plus, can you beat the price? Answer: Not really.

They weren’t kidding when they said “big.” The big brush gets big results — and the 24-hour formula, unlike many others, is totally buildable. So go ahead, add another coat. It also features waxes and polymers that give you up to 12 times the volume.

Go big or go home. This mascara, which has 4.6 stars out of 5 on urbandecay.com, is a cult favorite with the power to darken, volumize and lengthen lashes. The creamy formula lets you perfect your lashes before they set. But don’t worry, it’s not too wet nor will it smudge all over your face when you go to wipe your eye. The twisted trim on the brush gives each lash its time to shine. Look ma, no clumps!

Hello, fan favorite. This super volumizing mascara makes your lashes go from meh to whoa, thanks in large part to the soft wavy bristle brush that holds a ton of product and fans out your lashes for a dramatic change. FYI, 3 out of 4 women saw volume and length, 90 percent said it doesn’t flake, and 95 percent said it lasts all day. Pretty impressive.

This is the perfect mascara for keeping it simple, aka, those “I’ll do just mascara and a bit of concealer” days. The raved-about formula is not only lengthening (with Japanese Fiber Technology that adds fibers to your lashes, plus a tapered comb brush to separate), but it’s also conditioning — vegan biotin makes your lashes softer and healthier over time. Mascara and a lash treatment? Sign us up.

