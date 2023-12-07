ShoppingParenting Kidspajamas

The Best Matching Holiday Pajamas You Can Get For Little Kids

These adorable sets are perfect for little ones' holiday celebrations for years to come.
The only thing better than one pair of adorable kids’ wintertime jammies is two or more pairs of matching adorable kids’ wintertime jammies. If you’re looking for something sweet to give your own kiddos, grandkids, neighbors, or general family, we’ve rounded up the cutest holiday sleepwear for kiddos, that are made to match.

There are holiday-centric Christmas and Hanukkah options featuring Santa, menorahs and all sorts of reindeer cheer, in addition to some general festive winter pajamas celebrating snow, mountains, ugly sweaters and dinosaurs wearing wool hats. We got colorful options and neutral options, to keep everybody happy, yet all versions promise to be soft, snuggly and practically guaranteed to look adorable in pictures.

We hope you snag a few sets for all the little holidays helpers in your life. You’ll be glad you did.

1
Hanna Anderson
The Pokémon holiday PJs they'll never want to take off
You're little one will be ready to "catch 'em all" with this fun pair of holiday Pokémon PJs. They're made with sensory sensitivity-friendly scratch-free seams and hypoallergenic fabric that's safe for sensitive skin and eczema. The brand has their own sizing, so be sure to check it their chart before placing your order. There are even options for babies and dogs.
Kid set: $19.99+ at Hanna AnderssonBaby onsie: $25 at Hanna AnderssonPet set: $14.99+ at Hanna Andersson
2
Target
A timeless pair of holiday plaid PJs
This classic set of plaid pajamas stands the test of time. It runs from 12M to 5T and consists of a button-up long-sleeve shirt and cozy pants with an elastic waistband. As it's truly a timeless plaid, these can be worn for many winters to come or passed to younger friends and family members.
$8.40+ at Target (regularly $12)
3
Target
Some bright pajamas showing holidays in the city
Have your own "Miracle on 34th Street" with these cheery pajamas showing off Christmas in New York City. Designed by Brooklyn-based illustrator Frances Smith, the print shows off taxis, Santa at the bus stop, carry-out hot cocoa and a family celebrating the day. These come in kid's sizes 4-14 with toddler options from 12 months to 3T.
Kids: $15 at TargetToddler: $12 at Target
4
Amazon
A cheery set of Dinosaur jammies
Make bedtime a little more enticing with these cool blue pajamas showing dinosaurs in Santa hats and socks. They're made from 100% organic cotton, so they're gentle on sensitive skin with no tags or itchy parts. These range in size from 12 months to 7 years.
$14.65 at Amazon
5
Target
A pair of playful Hanukkah jammies
May dreams of dreidels and gelt coins live on with this bright pair of Hanukkah jammies. They're made from 100% cotton fabric in kid's sizes 4-14, with toddler options from 12 months to 3T.
Kids: $15 at TargetToddler: $12 at Target
6
Amazon
"Star Wars"-themed jammies for Christmas in every galaxy
May the festive force be with you in these "Star Wars" holiday pajamas. They have all your little one's favorite characters like Chewbacca and Storm Troopers rocking Santa hats and getting ready for the holiday season. These come in footie options for babies 12 months and older as well as a cotton two-piece (pictured) for 12 months to kid's 14-16.
$11.80+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
An earthy set with forest friends
Celebrate cozy winter vibes without anything too holiday-specific with these adorable nature jammies. Showing winter trees in warm colors as well as bears, deer and foxes, they're made from 100% cotton and will keep little ones comfortable all night. This set runs from 6 months to 5T.
$9.98+ at Amazon
8
Old Navy
Another pair of Hanukkah jammies
Celebrate the festival of lights in style with this charming menorah-print pajama set. It's made from a soft-washed twill that looks and feels like flannel, with a button-up long-sleeve top and a pair of loose-fitting bottoms with an elastic waist. They run from 0-3 months to 6T.
$11.97+ at Old Navy
9
Amazon
A set of Rudolph jammies for reindeer games
The bedtime version of a Halloween costume, this adorable set of Rudolph pajamas lets your little ones feel like the one and only red-nosed reindeer as they head to bed. It comes in baby sizes 0-3 months and runs up to a kid's 16, so the whole pack can get a pair.
$17.21 at Amazon
10
Old Navy
An ugly sweater-style jammies set
Make every night an ugly sweater party with this colorful set of cotton pajamas. They're available in XS-XL, though the site recommends checking out their size chart and looking at the "Kids Snug Sleep Set" to ensure the right fit.
$11.97+ at Old Navy
11
Hanna Andersson
A super sweet pair of gingerbread jammies
The sweetest pajamas you ever will see, these organic cotton knit jammies are covered in decked-out gingerbread houses. They're hypoallergenic and eczema-friendly with a comfortable stretch and snug fit. The brand has their own sizing, so be sure to check it their chart before placing your order. There are also options for babies and dogs.
Kid set: $19.99+ at Hanna AnderssonBaby onsie: $19.99+ at Hanna AnderssonPet set: $14.99+ at Hanna Andersson
12
Target
A skiing set for outdoor-loving kiddos
For the family that likes spending time on the slopes, these green pajamas show off skiing, mountains and chairlifts. They're made from a soft thermal fabric and come in kid's sizes 4-14, with toddler options from 12 months to 3T.
Kids: $15 at TargetToddler: $12 at Target
13
Target
A turquoise set that says "feliz navidad"
Designed by Mexican illustrator Dia Pacheco, this festive pajama set is covered in colorful ornaments, including ones that read "feliz navidad." These come in kid's sizes 4-14 with toddler options from 12 months to 3T.
Kids: $15 at TargetToddler: $12 at Target
14
Amazon
Some Peantus pajamas with Snoopy and Charlie Brown
Cue the piano-accompanied "Christmas Time Is Here" chorus with this cozy set of jammies showing off Charlie Brown and Snoopy giving each other presents. They run from 6 months to 12 years and are made from soft and stretchy cotton with colorful cuffs for some extra holiday cheer.
$19.99+ at Amazon
15
The Children's Place
A set of black and white jammies for little littles and big littles
If bright holiday colors aren't for your family, this set of kids' jammies offers a more monochrome take on a festive motif. It comes in a fleece footie set for babies and toddlers (0-3 months to 5T) and a 100% rib-knit cotton set for bigger kids in sizes 4-16.
Toddler: $6.89+ at The Children's PlaceKids: $8.99 at The Children's Place
16
Amazon
A pair of festive footy pajamas
Keep little ones extra cozy on a cold winter's night with this set of Santa-full footie pajamas. It comes with two pairs for double the fun (or double the kiddos) in sizes 6-9 months to 8 years. There's a full two-way zipper that's easy even for little hands to take on and off, and no tags or scratchy parts for smooth sleeping.
$25.70 at Amazon

