The only thing better than one pair of adorable kids’ wintertime jammies is two or more pairs of matching adorable kids’ wintertime jammies. If you’re looking for something sweet to give your own kiddos, grandkids, neighbors, or general family, we’ve rounded up the cutest holiday sleepwear for kiddos, that are made to match.
There are holiday-centric Christmas and Hanukkah options featuring Santa, menorahs and all sorts of reindeer cheer, in addition to some general festive winter pajamas celebrating snow, mountains, ugly sweaters and dinosaurs wearing wool hats. We got colorful options and neutral options, to keep everybody happy, yet all versions promise to be soft, snuggly and practically guaranteed to look adorable in pictures.
We hope you snag a few sets for all the little holidays helpers in your life. You’ll be glad you did.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.