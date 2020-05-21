HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
This weekend is a much-need long one, with Memorial Day happening this year on Monday, May 25. Now’s your chance to break out the sunscreen and lawn chairs so you can soak up the sun. From a distance, of course.
Last month, there were so many sales happening that the Wall Street Journal dubbed it “Black Friday in April.” And that trend doesn’t seem like it’s going to stop anytime soon, either.
Memorial Day weekend has traditionally has been known for lots of sales, especially on things like Memorial Day mattress deals and Memorial day sales on appliances and home goods. That hasn’t changed this year — two of the best home deals we’ve seen already include Brooklinen’s 15% off sitewide and Wayfair’s Memorial Day Clearance, which is up to 70% off.
And lots of other retailers are hosting sales online on clothes, shoes and accessories. So you can get new t-shirts for your favorite sweatpants or replace your old slippers now.
Below, we rounded up Memorial Day sales on clothes, shoes and accessories happening this weekend so you know where to get the best deals from.
Check out the best Memorial Day sales we’ve found on clothes, shoes and accessories (be sure to check back as we update this list):
From May 22 to May 25, & Other Stories is offering up to 50% off spring and summer styles.
Run to this sale: up to 50% off on sale items.
Anthropologie is offering an extra 50% off sale items.
Get up to 75% off everything during the Memorial Day Event.
At Bloomingdale’s, you can get up to 50% off select full-price items and take an extra 50% off select sale styles.
Get 50% off sale and final sale items.
Get an extra 10% off women’s sandals with code SANDALS and up to 70% off sale styles.
When you spend $200, you can get 25% off your order.
Get 50% off sale items and 25% off full price when you use code YAY25 from May 12 to May 31.
Enjoy 20% off with code MEMORIALDAY20 from May 22 to May 29.
Enjoy 30% off with code MEMORIALDAY30 from May 22 to May 29.
Get 50% off sale items from May 20 to May 24 and 40% to 60% off everything on May 25.
Everlane’s Choose-What-You-Pay sale is going on now and you can get up to 50% off.
Get 40 to 50% off everything.
Get 15% off sitewide and free shipping with code SPRING15.
Take 50% off select styles and 40% off everything else with code FRANCOSUMMER from May 21 to May 25.
For a limited time, get select sandals for $50.
Get an extra 50% off sale styles with code TAKE50SALE.
Take 50% off everything with code WARM.
Huckleberry’s offering up to 30% off spring and summer favorites.
Until May 26, take an extra 40% off sale styles with code SUNNYDAYS.
You can get up to 50% off at Levi’s on Memorial Day.
Take 15% off your order with code SUNNY15.
The sale’s still going on: get up to 50% off sale styles.
Lulu Frost is offering 20% off sitewide and its second Archive Sale just dropped.
Macy’s is offering 20% off for Memorial Day with code MEMDAY and free shipping on orders worth $25 and above until May 31.
Get 30% off full-price dresses and sandals, an additional 30% sale styles and an extra 50% off select sale styles with code HAPPYTOGETHER.
Until May 26, the famous British brand is featuring 20% off any purchase of $150 or more.
Take 30% off everything with code BBQ30.
Take 25% off with code SUNNY25 from May 20 to May 25.
Your feet will thank you: get 50% off sandals and 30% off everything else and free shipping with code yaysummer! until May 27.
Get up to 40% off Nike’s sale styles.
During the Memorial Day Event, take an additional 50% off sandals and an extra 40% off everything else.
Get up to 60% off clearance women’s, men’s, kid’s, beauty, home and designer pieces at Nordstrom this weekend.
It’s a flash sale you don’t want to miss: 30% off sitewide until May 26.
Get 30% off everything with code FRESH, including the brand’s colorful sneakers.
Take 40% off best-selling wedges with code NEWWEDGES and 40% off warm-weather styles.
Teva’s having a Memorial Day Markdown Sale until May 27 with up to 30% off.
Todd Snyder
Take 30% off spring styles starting May 20.
Universal Standard is offering all jeans for $65.
Get up to 50% off summer styles at Verishop’s Memorial Day Sale.
Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale started early and you can save on the site’s most popular shoes, clothes and bags.