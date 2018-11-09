Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
The Best Men's Subscription Boxes For Guys Who Are Hard To Shop For

Sports, shaving, snacks — there's a subscription box for those hard-to-shop-for guys.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/09/2018 06:46pm ET

Whether it’s for your husband, dad, boyfriend, brother, nephew or son, finding a gift for the hard-to-buy-for guy in your life can be difficult. Subscription boxes are an easy way to send one-of-a-kind gifts during the holidays that he’ll be sure to love.

Whether you’re guy is outdoorsy, into fashion, prefers videos games or likes a nice book, you’re sure to find a box for him. Depending on his interests, there are hundreds of subscription boxes out there — ranging from men’s clothing subscription boxes to subscription boxes for couples they can use together.

Give the gift that keeps on giving. To narrow down the selection and make it easier, we’ve put together a list of the best subscription boxes for hard-to-shop-for men out there.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A shaving subscription for smoother skin.
Bevel
Designed to reduce shaving irritation and razor bumps, Bevel has a shave club subscription that comes with a razor, brush, and all of the products you need for a smooth shaving experience.
2
Make musical memories.
Vinyl Moon
Keep him on the pulse of the indie music industry with Vinyl Moon, a deluxe vinyl discovery subscription. Each record comes with a custom designed record jacket and features ten up-and-coming artists.
3
Keep him fed.
Graze
Satisfy his cravings with a Graze snack subscription. Send a variety of sweet, salty, savory and high protein snacks to his home or office.
4
Fuel his fitness goals.
Gainz Box
Share your fitness plans with Gainz Boxand they’ll send a monthly selection of supplements, snacks, apparel, gear and everything he needs for his workout.
5
Stylish socks for fashionable feet.
Sock Of The Month Club
Surprise him every month with a new pair of snazzy socks from the Sock of the Month Club in a variety of fun and outrageous styles.
6
Make him feel like a super fan.
Fanchest
Fanchest is a monthly sports subscription box filled with officially licensed sports gear including apparel, headwear and merchandise from their favorite team.
7
Pamper him with products.
Birchbox
A Birchbox Man subscription will deliver him the latest skin, hair and body products from the best brands as often as you want.
8
Deliver him delicious dinners.
Blue Apron
For the seasoned cook or the guy who’s just starting out, Blue Apron sends everything he'll need to make delicious meals.
9
Refresh his wrist
WatchGang
Build his watch collection with WatchGang , a monthly watch subscription that sends a new watch every month based on his style preferences and budget.
10
Up his underwear style.
Me Undies
Have fun, well-fitted underwear delivered to his door every month with a MeUndies membership.
11
Set him up for success in the wild.
Barrel and Blade
Prepare him for the elements with this Barrel & Blade tactical subscription box loaded with the best survival gear and EDC (every day carry) items.
12
Keep him caffeinated.
Blue Bottle
Give the gift of curated coffee with a Blue Bottle Coffee subscription. Customize your shipment by single origin, assorted blends and espresso from sustainable coffee farms.
13
Treat him to a new tie.
Tie Bar
Receive a new tie, sock or bowtie every few months with a subscription to The Tie Bar, which offers quality and affordable menswear accessories.
