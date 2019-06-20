Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
thinner_close_xCreated with Sketch.
HuffPost Finds

The Best Midcentury Modern Furniture At Walmart Under $300

We found midcentury modern accent chairs, tables, couches and more at Walmart for affordable prices.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Our picks for midcentury modern furniture at Walmart.
Our picks for midcentury modern furniture at Walmart.

If you haven’t jumped on the midcentury modern home trend yet, now’s the time. There are so many places to find pieces for the warm, postwar decor trend. It’s a look that easily fits any room of the home, and midcentury pieces can seamlessly integrate with any existing Scandinavian styles you might’ve picked up at IKEA and beyond.

Hear us out, but it turns out that Walmart actually has a ton of midcentury modern furniture. We were surprised to find items that look like they were purchased from West Elm, but for a much lower price tag. We found two-tone side tables with the classic slanted legs and minimalist hardware, as well as wooden frame accent chairs with upholstered cushions in a wide variety of colors. There’s so much to browse for under $300, which is a serious steal for this aesthetic.

Below, take a look at some of the midcentury modern furniture that’s available at Walmart right now. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

1
Mainstays Bennett Mid-Century Hairpin Bookcase
Walmart
Find it for $89 at Walmart
2
Better Homes and Gardens Flynn Mid Century Sofa Bed
Walmart
Find it for $299 at Walmart
3
Convenience Concepts Oslo Storage Console
Walmart
Find it for $105 at Walmart
4
Right2Home Wood Framed Faux Leather Accent Club Chair
Walmart
Find it for $156 at Walmart
5
Better Homes & Gardens Orb Desk Lamp
Walmart
Find it for $40 at Walmart
6
Manor Park 42" Mid Century Modern Wood and Faux Marble Coffee Table
Walmart
Find it for $169 at Walmart
7
Convenience Concepts Oslo 2-Drawer End Table
Walmart
Find it for $85 at Walmart
8
South Shore Olly Mid-Century Modern 6-Drawer Double Dresser
Walmart
Find it for $266 at Walmart
9
Baxton Studio Cayla Lounge Chair
Find it for $174 at Walmart
10
Bedside Table with Three-tier Storage Drawer
Walmart
Find it for $126 at Walmart
11
Baxton Studio Leyton Mid-Century Gray Fabric and Medium Brown Finish Wood Platform Bed
Walmart
Find it for $299 at Walmart

MORE MIDCENTURY MODERN FURNITURE AT WALMART

shoppablewalmartfinds homeFurniturefinds furniture