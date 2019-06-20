HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost Our picks for midcentury modern furniture at Walmart.

If you haven’t jumped on the midcentury modern home trend yet, now’s the time. There are so many places to find pieces for the warm, postwar decor trend. It’s a look that easily fits any room of the home, and midcentury pieces can seamlessly integrate with any existing Scandinavian styles you might’ve picked up at IKEA and beyond.

Hear us out, but it turns out that Walmart actually has a ton of midcentury modern furniture. We were surprised to find items that look like they were purchased from West Elm, but for a much lower price tag. We found two-tone side tables with the classic slanted legs and minimalist hardware, as well as wooden frame accent chairs with upholstered cushions in a wide variety of colors. There’s so much to browse for under $300, which is a serious steal for this aesthetic.

Below, take a look at some of the midcentury modern furniture that's available at Walmart right now.