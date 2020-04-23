Many of us, especially moms, are missing the relaxation and satisfaction that comes with a trip to the salon or spa. Some of us have even tried to cut our own hair or dye it at home to cover up overgrown roots or grays.

That got us thinking: Why not give mom the gift of at-home beauty and self-care treatments this Mother’s Day?

According to the trend experts at Etsy, DIY kits and surprise care packages are expected to be popular Mother’s Day gifts this year. A spa-themed gift basket with bath bombs, a robe, candles and some skin care (hint: Sephora’s having a major sale right now) could be the perfect reminder for mom to take a moment for herself.

If she’s missing her monthly nail appointments, an at-home manicure kit comes with everything she needs for flawless fingertips, including a practical polish bottle handle.

If you’re looking for more beauty gifts for Mother’s Day, we’ve rounded up the best ideas for moms who are missing their manicurist or hair stylist more than you these days.

Take a look: