Style & Beauty

The Best Mother's Day Beauty Gifts For The Mom Who Misses The Salon

We found Mother's Day gifts for at-home manicures, facials and hair care for the moms who are really missing their monthly beauty appointments right about now.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If your mom misses her manicurist or stylist the most these days, she'll appreciate these beauty gifts.
If your mom misses her manicurist or stylist the most these days, she'll appreciate these beauty gifts.

In case you needed a friendly reminder, Mother’s Day 2020 is on Sunday, May 10.

And, unfortunately, your regular spa gift card or dinner reservation might not be the ideal gift this year, given the circumstances. But that doesn’t mean you can’t pamper your mom this year, whether you’re staying with her or she’s far away and you’ll have to celebrate long-distance.

Many of us, especially moms, are missing the relaxation and satisfaction that comes with a trip to the salon or spa. Some of us have even tried to cut our own hair or dye it at home to cover up overgrown roots or grays.

That got us thinking: Why not give mom the gift of at-home beauty and self-care treatments this Mother’s Day?

According to the trend experts at Etsy, DIY kits and surprise care packages are expected to be popular Mother’s Day gifts this year. A spa-themed gift basket with bath bombs, a robe, candles and some skin care (hint: Sephora’s having a major sale right now) could be the perfect reminder for mom to take a moment for herself.

If she’s missing her monthly nail appointments, an at-home manicure kit comes with everything she needs for flawless fingertips, including a practical polish bottle handle.

If you’re looking for more beauty gifts for Mother’s Day, we’ve rounded up the best ideas for moms who are missing their manicurist or hair stylist more than you these days.

Take a look:

A 9-piece manicure set
Olive and June
Find this Studio Box for $50 at Olive and June.
An easy at-home blowout
Ulta
Find this Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer for $60 at Ulta.
Everything you need for an at home facial
Ulta
Find this Mario Badescu Anti Aging Regimen Kit for $30 at Ulta.
A luxury scent subscription
Scentbird
Sign up for a fragrance subscription starting at $44 at Scentbird.
A custom shampoo and conditioner set
Prose
Find this custom shampoo and conditioner for $25 at Prose.
A non-invasive face lift
Skin Gym.
Find this Skin Gym Rose Quartz Workout Set for $49 at Skin Gym.
A skin exfoliant and brightening set
Sephora
Find this Sunday Riley Power Couple: Lactic Acid and Retinol Kit for $82 at Sephora.
An at-home gel manicure kit
Ulta
Find this Sally Hansen Salon Gel Polish Starter Kit for $60 at Ulta.
A set of face masks
Sephora
Find this GLAMGLOW Glow Essentials Mask + Moisture Set for $39 at Sephora.
A monogrammed hair brush
Prose
Find this Boar Bristle Hairbrush for $72 at Prose.
This gentle facial cleansing device that eliminates impurities
Sephora
Find this Foreo LUNA mini 2 for $119 at Sephora.
A Korean skincare routine set
Soko Glam
Find this 5-Step Anti-Aging Set for $95 at Soko Glam.
A fast-drying hair dryer that decreases frizz and increases shine
Sephora
Find this Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $399 at Sephora.
Samples of the best-selling skincare
Dermstore
Find this Best of Dermstore: Prestige Kit for $50 at Dermstore.
A custom shampoo and conditioner set
Function of Beauty
Find this custom shampoo and conditioner set for $39 at Function of Beauty.
A three-in-one device for cleansing and firming skin
Sephora
Find this Clarisonic Skin Care Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device for $169 at Sephora .
An easy way to find a new signature scent
Sephora
Find this Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set for $65 at Sephora.
An at-home wax set
Ulta
Find this Gigi At Home Beginner Waxing Starter Kit for $50 at Ulta .
An anti-aging regimen that promotes collagen production
Dermstore
Find this SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging System for $345 at Dermstore.
A best of K-beauty sampler set
Soko Glam
Find this Best of K-Beauty Starter Set for $47 at Soko Glam.
Mother's Daystyle and beautyStyleCommerceBeauty