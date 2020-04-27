HuffPost Finds

There's nothing like a home-cooked meal. If your mom's a chef in the kitchen, she can chop away with these Mother's Day gifts.
Whether it’s lemon squares or bubbling lasagna, there’s always one thing you can never make quite like your mom, even if you’re following her handwritten recipe word for word.

If you aren’t living under the same roof anymore, you probably miss a homemade meal from your mom now and again — even if it’s just the way she makes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

With Mother’s Day on May 10 this year, you could be looking to get your mom a special gift that’ll get delivered right to her door (especially if you can’t be with her IRL). From her favorite fresh flowers (and you can throw in a cute planter so she can watch those peonies grow) to a handmade gift that she can’t find anywhere else, you don’t have to look too far for gifts that’ll actually make her smile.

But if your mom wears an apron proudly around the kitchen, you could be wondering what to get her. She already knows the secret to cutting an onion without crying and getting a flakiest crust possible on a pie, after all.

Still, there might be gadgets, tools and dishes that she doesn’t have or have been worn out from all the years of tasting and testing out recipes. From a splatter screen that’ll keep frying oil from leaping up onto the stovetop to a on-sale Le Creuset cookware that she’s dreamed of owning, we rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts for the foodie mom.

Check out these gifts for the moms who are practically Michelin star chefs:

1
A saucepan for her secret sauce she hasn't spilled the beans on yet
Le Creuset
ICYMI: Le Creuset's having its first-ever sale. If your mom has always wanted one of the colorful cookware pieces, now's your chance to surprise her. Find it for $152 at Le Creuset.
2
An apron so she doesn't get anything on her clothes
Anthropologie
It's got pockets. Find it for $34 at Anthropologie. There's a matching pot holder, too.
3
A serving spoon that's got a lot of heart
Uncommon Goods
She'll love it. Find it for $20 at Uncommon Goods.
4
A pan that'll make extra special waffles
Food52
This stovetop waffle maker can make bubble waffles, a Hong Kong street snack. She'll definitely post her batches on Instagram. Find it for $60 at Food52.
5
A mortar and pestle set for spices and guacamole
Williams-Sonoma
This set will give her restaurant-quality guacamole. Find it for $50 at Williams-Sonoma.
6
A set of dinner plates that look fancier than traditional porcelain
Anthropologie
These plates are the perfect background for her creations. Find the set of four for $80 at Anthropologie.
7
A set of silicone food savers for her unused onions
Food52
Half of an onion, a leftover tablespoon of butter, a slice of tomato — now your mom can store ingredients easily with these silicone savers (and say goodbye to plastic). Find the set of eight for $26 at Food52.
8
A Saucey delivery (just don't let her get too sauced)
maurese via Getty Images
She can have some actual vodka with her vodka sauce. Check out how to get Saucey delivered to her door.
9
A cast-iron dish that's just a little fishy
Williams-Sonoma
She can cook trout and tilapia in it. Find it for $158 or $236, depending on the color, at Williams-Sonoma.
10
A berry elegant marble cake stand
West Elm
It'll be the icing on the cake. Find it for $39 at West Elm.
11
A cool colander
Food52
Don't let the porcelain enamel coating fool you — it's made of carbon steel. Find it for $32 at Food52.
12
A set of measuring cups and spoons that'll actually measure up
Food52
For the mom with a heart of gold. Find the set for $55 at Food52.
13
A colorful set of knives so she feels like a contestant on "Chopped"
Bed Bath & Beyond
Knives out. Find the set of 13 for $75 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
14
An official Le Creuset cookbook for francophiles
Le Creuset
With 80 recipes, your mom is really going to get cooking. Find it for $28 at Le Creuset.
15
A towel that she'll dish about to all her friends
Anthropologie
It's a shelfie. Find it for $22 at Anthropologie.
16
The KitchenAid stand mixer she's always asked for
KitchenAid
She kneads it. Find it for $200 at KitchenAid.
17
A cutting board with a space for her iPhone
Food52
If she's always finding new recipes online, this cutting board has some space for her phone. Find it for $59 at Food52.
18
An oven mitt that'll protect her paws
Anthropologie
It's purr-fect for her inner cat lady. Find it for $16 at Anthropologie.
19
A splatter screen for fried foods
Food52
You'll be her hero with this cone that will keep oil from jumping up all over her. Find it for $40 at Food52.
20
A stainless steel cookware set that's super on sale
Wayfair
Now she'll be able to use all her skills on a new skillet. Find the set for $122 at Wayfair.
21
A cheese tray that's a work of art
West Elm
When it's cheese-and-wine night, she'll be inspired to put out this palette. (It doesn't come with a cheese knife, though.) Find it for $26 at West Elm.
22
A mandoline so she can slice veggies
Williams-Sonoma
This mandoline will come in pretty handy. Find it for $42 at Williams-Sonoma.
23
A French press for her afternoon caffeine
Le Creuset
It's even got flowers on it. Find it for $66 at Le Creuset.
24
A cute cookie cutter set
Urban Outfitters
The set of six is even dishwasher-safe. Find the set for $14 at Urban Outfitters.
25
A set of appetizer plates for hors d'oeuvres
Nordstrom Rack
Those deviled eggs need a space of their own. Find the set for $30 at Nordstrom Rack.
