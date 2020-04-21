HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Put this on your calendar now: Mother’s Day 2020 is on May 10.
While a spa gift card and brunch at a cool new spot are usually a great gift combo, they won’t work for Mother’s Day in the era of social distancing. Still, you can make this holiday feel special with a thoughtful gift sent from afar.
Fortunately, Nordstrom’s “Better Together Sale” is on now. It’s a series of 48-hour mini-sales that will continue over the next few weeks, and right now it’s here to help you find that special gift for a steal.
Nordstrom just marked down a ton of mom-loved brands like Vince, Ray-Ban and Madewell for 40% off until 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Plus, a slew of already-on-sale items are an additional 25% off in Nordstrom’s clearance section.
Like most of us, your mom is probably spending a lot more time around the house these days. It’s a good opportunity to gift her some new athleisure that’s comfy to wear on the couch but functional enough for a new fitness routine. If your mom is missing her regular mani/pedi appointments or her facialist these days, try giving her a skin care set, cozy slippers, a manicure set and candles so she can practice some self-care this spring.
We’ve rounded up a few items from the Nordstrom sale that make perfect Mother’s Day gifts: