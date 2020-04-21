HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Nordstrom's sale has some great finds for Mother's Day.

Put this on your calendar now: Mother’s Day 2020 is on May 10.

While a spa gift card and brunch at a cool new spot are usually a great gift combo, they won’t work for Mother’s Day in the era of social distancing. Still, you can make this holiday feel special with a thoughtful gift sent from afar.

Fortunately, Nordstrom’s “Better Together Sale” is on now. It’s a series of 48-hour mini-sales that will continue over the next few weeks, and right now it’s here to help you find that special gift for a steal.

Nordstrom just marked down a ton of mom-loved brands like Vince, Ray-Ban and Madewell for 40% off until 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Plus, a slew of already-on-sale items are an additional 25% off in Nordstrom’s clearance section.

Like most of us, your mom is probably spending a lot more time around the house these days. It’s a good opportunity to gift her some new athleisure that’s comfy to wear on the couch but functional enough for a new fitness routine. If your mom is missing her regular mani/pedi appointments or her facialist these days, try giving her a skin care set, cozy slippers, a manicure set and candles so she can practice some self-care this spring.