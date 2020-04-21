HuffPost Finds

There Are A Lot Of Good Mother's Day Gifts On Sale At Nordstrom

We've spotted major deals on mom-loved brands, from Le Creuset to Deborah Lippmann.

Nordstrom's sale has some great finds for Mother's Day.
Put this on your calendar now: Mother’s Day 2020 is on May 10.

While a spa gift card and brunch at a cool new spot are usually a great gift combo, they won’t work for Mother’s Day in the era of social distancing. Still, you can make this holiday feel special with a thoughtful gift sent from afar.

Fortunately, Nordstrom’s “Better Together Sale” is on now. It’s a series of 48-hour mini-sales that will continue over the next few weeks, and right now it’s here to help you find that special gift for a steal.

Nordstrom just marked down a ton of mom-loved brands like Vince, Ray-Ban and Madewell for 40% off until 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. Plus, a slew of already-on-sale items are an additional 25% off in Nordstrom’s clearance section.

Like most of us, your mom is probably spending a lot more time around the house these days. It’s a good opportunity to gift her some new athleisure that’s comfy to wear on the couch but functional enough for a new fitness routine. If your mom is missing her regular mani/pedi appointments or her facialist these days, try giving her a skin care set, cozy slippers, a manicure set and candles so she can practice some self-care this spring.

We’ve rounded up a few items from the Nordstrom sale that make perfect Mother’s Day gifts:

A new pair of sunnies
Nordstrom
Normally $147, find these Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm sunglasses on sale for $102 at Nordstrom.
A light jacket for walks around the neighborhood
Nordstrom
Normally $118, find this Madewell denim jacket on sale for $88 at Nordstrom.
For the mom who misses her mani/pedi appointments
Nordstrom
Normally $36, get the Deborah Lippmann Liquid Metal Gel Lab Pro Nail Color Set on sale for $16 at Nordstrom.
Leggings for lounging or virtual Pilates
Nordstrom
Normally $65, get the Zella Asher High Waist 7/8 Hybrid Leggings on sale for $29 at Nordstrom.
A locket to keep your picture close
Nordstrom
Normally $65, get the Gorjana Bali Antique Locket Necklace on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
The king of cookware for the queen of the house
Nordstrom
Normally $437, get this Le Creuset Signature 5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Braiser on sale for $360 at Nordstrom.
A pair of supportive sandals for around the house
Nordstrom
Normally $250, find these Vince Glyn Slide Sandal on sale for $150 at Nordstrom.
A way to stay hands-free at the grocery stores
Nordstrom
Normally $99, get this Treasure & Bond Lex Leather Crossbody Bag on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
For the mom who misses her facialistt
Nordstrom
Normally $120, get this Rodin Luxury Nourishing Skin Care Discovery Set on sale for $67 at Nordstrom.
Sneakers for all that walking she's doing now
Nordstrom
Normally $85, get the Adidas Swift Run sneaker on sale for $38 at Nordstrom.
A throw blanket for binge watching
Nordstrom
Normally $139, get this Treasure & Bond Whisp Faux Fur Throw on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
For the mom who's cooking up a storm during quarantine
Nordstrom
Normally $48, get the Anthropologie Home Jolie Patchwork Apron & Oven Mitt Set on sale for $22 at Nordstrom.
Pants that look put together, but feel like pajamas
Nordstrom
Normally $49, get these BP Paperbag Waist Double Cloth Pants on sale for $14 at Nordstrom.
