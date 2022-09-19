Shopping

Reviewers Call These 23 Parenting Products A "Miracle"

Moms and dads love these cleaning items, helpful gadgets and toys made for boosting brain development.
Chandni Reddy
From left to right: A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fridababy-MediFrida-Accu-Dose-Pacifier-Dispenser/dp/B073XVXQ6R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pacifier medicine dispenser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fridababy-MediFrida-Accu-Dose-Pacifier-Dispenser/dp/B073XVXQ6R?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pacifier medicine dispenser</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hatch-Baby-Night-Light-Machine/dp/B06XMRCC94?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="multi-functional noise machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hatch-Baby-Night-Light-Machine/dp/B06XMRCC94?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">multi-functional noise machine</a> and gentle-waking alarm, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SoCozy-Curl-Leave-Conditioner-Detangles/dp/B01M9DV1OT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="detangling conditioning spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SoCozy-Curl-Leave-Conditioner-Detangles/dp/B01M9DV1OT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">detangling conditioning spray</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Smily-Mia-Silicone-Teething-0-6month/dp/B09MCKXPSZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hand-held pacifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Smily-Mia-Silicone-Teething-0-6month/dp/B09MCKXPSZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63238b23e4b0ed021dfafe38%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">hand-held pacifier</a>.
Amazon
From left to right: A pacifier medicine dispenser, a multi-functional noise machine and gentle-waking alarm, a detangling conditioning spray and a hand-held pacifier.

Let’s face it, raising kids isn’t always the always easiest job in the world — so when material conveniences make themselves available, it’s usually a no-brainer to purchase them. The below list of parenting goods have the stamp of approval from moms, dads and guardians across the internet. Add to your cart a viral bug-bite tool, a set of handy starter spoons that encourage self-feeding and a specially designed comb made just for babies experiencing with cradle cap.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.

Promising review: "Miracle product. My 4-year-old has long, curly hair. She sleeps like she’s in an MMA ring and subsequently wakes up with hair matted and tangled. She cries if you brush it because it’s obviously a nightmare. I got this and spray it all over her dry hair and HOLY MOLY where has this been?! The brush glides through her hair with no issue. I don't know what magical unicorn made this stuff but I swear by this now!" — Meghan Anne
$7.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A gentle detangling brush that'll glide through knots without any pain
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).

Promising review: "Miracle brush for wild toddler hair. My toddler has a mean case of the tangles every morning. I don't know what she does in the night, but she wakes up with a rat's nest on the back of her head every morning. It was like torture every morning to brush her baby fine (but dense) hair. I felt horrible. I tried everything and every kind of brush, to no avail. Finally, I found this one. I use a detangling spray and this brush, and she now actually enjoys getting her hair brushed! Her little ringlets are restored and her hair looks beautiful every day with minimal effort. I would buy this brush 10x over,just to not make her cry from the tangled mess. Highly recommend! (and always start detangling from the bottom up, that's a big help!)" — Chimney161
$11.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A magical all-purpose cleaning paste that works on practically every mess and surface
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING. I have two kids under 4 and the walls don’t stay clean for long. Specifically, my 2-year-old is a wall drawing bandit, and prefers crayons. We also live in a rental with cheap paint that comes off the walls most times when I try to wash them. I tried every Avenue to remove all his crayon marks with no avail. Finally, I saw an ad with this product cleaning crayon off a white wall. I was skeptical that it would be that easy, but with every wall in our living room marked, I was desperate. Let Me Tell You... this product is a miracle worker! It wiped the crayon marks and every thing else in its path off the walls, while still keeping the integrity of the paint! My walls haven’t looked this clean since we moved in! I am now obsessed with finding any little scuff or mark on the walls just because I can take it off. I haven’t tried this yet on other surfaces, but I plan on making this a staple cleaning product in our house from now on. Great product, great price, and great value!" — Kelsie
$5.97 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy
Promising review: "We call this the miracle toy, and I don't know what I would do without it. When my baby is hysterical I can turn this on and hold it in front of him, and he instantly stops crying. I never leave home without it. I think that I started using is when he was 2 months old and now that he's 5 months old, he still loves it. He can't quite hold it himself yet, but I just hold it in front of him and he stares in awe. I buy it for all my friends who are expecting!" — Ben Gelhaus
$9.99 at Amazon
5
The Ollie World
A moisture-wicking and snuggly swaddle with an opening at the bottom
The Ollie World is a small biz based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, founded by a foster mom, who set out to make her own swaddle that could meet all of her foster son's needs.

Promising review: "New mama and I had no idea how to get my baby girl to sleep. She fought and kicked her way out of the blanket swaddles and kept us (me) up all night. I saw the Ollie on Instagram and decided to try it out. The first day I put her in it I actually got some sleep — it was a miracle!! I read more into how it works for babies and found out that the inventor was also a fellow social worker (another reason I absolutely love it!) but that it makes my baby Z fall asleep in a minute is beyond amazing. I’m so glad I found it, and I recommend it to all my mommy/to be mommy friends now. Thank you!!!" — Ashti M.
$59.99 at Target
6
Amazon
A set of 12-books created by a preschool teacher to help beginning readers
Promising review: "My 4-year-old daughter has known letters and sounds since just past her second birthday and could 'read' a few sight words, but she had a hard time mastering the process of sounding out a word. For the last two years, she would read the word 'stop' as 'sss- tuh- ah- puh,' but didn't understand how to really blend the phonemes. But somehow, as soon as we got them for her, Bob Books finally unlocked the part of her brain that could really solve the puzzle of phonics! I'm thrilled by the amount of progress we've seen in just TWO DAYS-- going from 'getting' phonics, but not really reading, to completely consolidating and understanding the two concepts. She's also very suddenly taken up a lot of initiative in independent writing and spelling. I couldn't recommend these books more highly. They are a miracle!!" — Juniper

Promising review: "Miracle for my ADHD son. My 6-year-old son is in 1st grade and teaching him to read has been nothing short of a major challenge and a battle of wills...until we received these books. When I told him I got some books just for the two of us, he was really excited. Let me tell you, his excitement was nothing compared to mine when he sat down yesterday and read ALL 12 OF THEM out loud in one sitting with very minimal help from me. I was in tears watching and listening to him and couldn't believe my ears. The look on his face when he realized he was reading by himself was absolutely priceless. I will definitely be purchasing the next set soon since he is loving these so much. They are very basic which is exactly what he needed to start building his confidence (and vocabulary) and are simple, cute little stories. I don't normally write reviews on products, but from a mom nearly at her wit's end, thank you! These products have given my little boy (and this mom) confidence that yes, he too can succeed!" — txmom78
$15.03 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An encouraging plate divided into eight portions, ideal for fussy eaters
Available in six themes.

Promising review: "My 4-year-old has been eating dinner without a fight all week since we started using this! It’s a miracle! She has eaten everything in the plate! I swear to you, this is the best purchase for kids who make dinner difficult." — joelle ryan
$21.99 at Amazon
8
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool that can prevent itching, swelling and redness
Promising review: "This is a miracle-worker for my toddler. I bought this after receiving a spider bite on my foot, that was already healed when it came in. Two days after delivery, my 2.5-year-old got stung by a bee or wasp and was screaming and in tears. I broke this out, and he immediately went from screaming to laughing as I used it. It was amazing. He got his second sting today, and the same thing happened — instant pain relief. I don’t know what I would do without this thing. Plus, he likes to play with it afterwards which further calms him down. A+++" — Briley Black
$9.95+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A no-drop, handheld pacifier designed to mimic a boob
Promising review: "I just became a grandma and at 5 months old, little Bubba just cut his two bottom front teeth with this amazing teething toy/pacifier! We put it on his little hand before every car ride and there it stays! He absolutely loves it and so do we! No fumbling around while driving, with the baby crying and you are trying to find the pacifier that always seems to fall out of the baby’s mouth. This little jewel is so calming and perfect for their little hands to hold on to. We keep one in the car, one in the diaper bag, one at the diaper changing table and a spare on the kitchen counter. I wish I found these little miracles when my three children were babies! If I could buy only one toy for my grandson, this would definitely be it!" — DD
$9.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A 40-pack of hydrocolloid patches, great for clearing up hormonal acne
Promising review: "These are a miracle. Why didn’t these exist when I was a teen? They are amazing. The clear up my son’s skin without leaving the horrible red marks on his skin. Sometimes they take more than one night to get rid of but they definitely keep his skin looking nicer. He has not had those wicked red marks since we discovered this product. They are great! If you have a teen or get acne yourself, definitely use these!!!" — NLA

Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter because I liked the ingredients. She is a tween and getting pimple patches in various places on her face. I put three small patches on her forehead before she went to bed. In the morning, the pimples were totally flat! The pimples were still red but the gross, almost soon to be white heads were gone. I was amazed. So amazed that I tried it on one of my pimples and now I am a customer for life. These patches are incredible and they do work! I always read reviews before buying a product I put on my daughter and I wanted to do a good deed by leaving a review for other mom’s that are wary about chemicals nowadays. It works!!! There isn’t an explanation on the box how it does work, but I think it’s some kind of absorption of the yucky pimple puss. It was weird to me at first it didn’t clarify that but now...I could care less. I know these patches will work future miracles for me and my daughter. Thank you for making this product." — Amazon customer
$7.64 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A 4-pack of multi-purpose safety straps to childproof things around your home
Promising review: "These things are a miracle! My toddler is at the point where she is trying to get into every drawer and cabinet but these have saved us for sure!" — Gabrielle
$9.95 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A skin barrier-restoring moisturizer that works wonders on eczema flare-ups
Promising review: "Miracle cream. Healed my baby's severe eczema in seven days of peristant application (pic above). The trick was to apply it regularly — after meals, before and after naps, etc. We tried everything imaginable for months, and this was the only thing that was effective." — Ceebee
$8.97 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A 3-pack of a cult-favorite stain remover
Promising review: "This stuff is magical! It’s super easy to use, and it works on almost any stain! My daughter made fluffy slime today, and by the time she was done, there was purple fluffy slime all over her dress. I scrubbed it with this stain remover, and threw it in the wash thinking there’s no way the stains will get out. I was pleasantly surprised when I pulled the dress out, and there wasn’t a single remnant of the slime on it. It was a laundry miracle! Love this stuff and will continue to use it for everything!!" — Amazon customer
$12.19 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A TikTok-famous mountable toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser
This holder includes a toothpaste dispenser, four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.

Promising review: "Where has this been my entire life? I saw this on an Instagram ad and bought one. It is a miracle. My kids no longer leave open half squeezed toothpaste all over the bathroom. Everything is nice and organized and clean! I also like the added cups. They are a nice bonus." — M Go
$17.99+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
An inexpensive portable white noise machine
Promising review: "I don’t think I’ve ever written a product review, but this sound machine has been a life saver! My kiddo fights naps like nobody’s business and will only sleep in a dark room with a sound machine after being bounced and rocked. We had a 10-hour drive to see my family for Christmas, and I bought this hoping it would help him sleep in his car seat. It was a miracle worker! He slept in his car seat and for the first time ever slept well over and hour by himself when we used it during a nap at my family’s house too. Highly recommend this product!!" — Rachael Cox
$15.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A manual and portable silicone breast pump
Promising review: "Best purchase of my life. I can not rave enough about this product. I’ll be buying for any baby showers or friends. I recommend this constantly. I’ve been using for about a month now, and I get two to three 6-oz bottles just from putting this on while feeding. It takes a few times and adjusting to get the hang of putting it on but once you get it it’s a miracle worker. I haven’t used my electric pump since I got this product and couldn’t be happier not hearing that horrible noise anymore. Really wish I had this for my first daughter would’ve saved me a lot of time. Highly highly recommend" —Taylor
$12.94 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A waterproof potty-training watch
You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, and 3 hours. The watch has an inbuilt proximity sensor and only sounds alerts when it is worn so no need to turn it off at night.

Promising review: "Good grief this thing works miracles. My 3-year-old son just seemed to have all types of issues with potty training. He loves (this watch) and only takes it off to charge it. I’ve even noticed he now wakes up in the middle of the night to go to the restroom on his own. We take the watch off to charge it overnight but I’m sure the watch is contributing to him understanding his body. Seriously I can go on and about how this watch is perfect for stubborn babies learning to go the 'potty.' Just buy it." — Natalie Peterson
$26.95 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A cradle cap comb
Promising review: "Our 2.5-year-old had incredibly stubborn cradle cap. Home remedies, doctor visits to rule out other issues, special shampoo… nothing we tried could break down the plaque-like crusties all over our kiddos head. We stumbled across this comb in a parenting blog and I figured 'what’s $5 if it might help'… It’s a miracle!! We used their comb in combination with shampoos meant to help with cradle cap. Massage in shampoo and use this comb right against the scalp. Our toddler didn’t mind me unless I pulled his hair with the comb bristles by accident. After a couple of weeks of using the comb during bath time — just a few minutes a night — the cradle cap is GONE. Best $5 I ever spent." — Alex

Promising review: "I have a new baby. I do not have time to write reviews. Yet here I am, writing a review for this little miracle. MIRACLE!!! I have (had) the most adorable little baby with (mild) cradle cap. A few minutes with this beautiful little device and it's all gone! My babies head is a shiny, clean, beautiful, sweet smelling little thing." — Lana
$4.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A weighted blanket to offer comfort for restless sleepers
Available in 17 prints and in six sizes and weights.

Promising review: "This blanket has changed our lives! My daughter used to get into bed at night and not be able to lie still. She’d constantly get out of bed and call us, etc. From the first night we started using this blanket, it has been a miracle worker. She lies still in bed which helps her fall asleep more easily and even when she doesn’t fall asleep right away she stays in bed and doesn’t call us. It seems to just calm her . Highly recommend ! We’ve been using it for about 6 weeks now." — Fischman

]
$34.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A pair of handy starter spoons that encourage self-feeding
The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The first stage spoon doubles as a teether, and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees, as they soothe their sore gums. The second stage spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat.

Note: The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+.

Promising review: "I'm sorry, but these are the most brilliant things, ever. They totally work as described. They were a miracle for my developmentally delayed son!" — Beth
$14.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A pacifier-style medicine dispenser
Promising review: "My 15-month-old got her first ear infection and she REFUSES medication, so I didn't know how we were going to survive the 10 days of 2x/day antibiotics. She never took to a pacifier, so I was skeptical this would work, but it is a MIRACLE PRODUCT! My toddler now happily grabs it and sucks down her medication. I love how you can attach any plastic syringe to it, so it will work great for Advil/Motrin/Tylenol too. I also find it really easy to clean. I am going to tell ALL parents to get this ASAP!" — Jennifer Yager

Promising review: "EVERY PARENT NEEDS THIS!! It is seriously amazing and saved us. My daughter has reflux and needs meds 2x/day. The med is bitter and she was gagging and spitting it out until we got this. I give her the pacifier while changing her diaper and then inject the medicine once she's sucking on it for a minute and it goes right down. No fighting or tears and most importantly, no loss of medicine. MIRACLE." — IBFab
$11.98 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A 3-in-1 night-light, sound machine and gradual alarm device
Promising review: "This thing is a miracle worker. My son, my great sleeper, all of a sudden decided between 4 and 4:30 was a good time to wake up. He was cranky, throwing fits and needing naps a solid two hours before his normal. >2 weeks of this and we found THIS MIRACLE. My son knows his colors really well and this was the perfect solution. We also desperately needed to replace our battery-operated sound machine (replacing the batteries every month is not cost effective). This 'Hatch' as this is now called at home changed my son's sleeping in ONE NIGHT. He woke up, saw it wasn't the color it needed to be to come find mommy and daddy and he went back to sleep. I figured it was too good to be true, however four nights in. I've set it to change colors later and later and he is officially sleeping till 6 a.m. again. I'm in LOVE. Totally recommended to anyone struggling with sleeping toddlerdom." — Steph Pence
$69.99 at Amazon
23
Ruggable
An 5x7 area rug designed with a removable machine-washable cover for easy cleaning
The rug cover can be detached and reattached to the rug pad without losing its grip. When it's time for a wash, throw the cover in the washer and dryer, and reattach it back to the Pad. This rug is also available in seven other sizes.

Promising review: "I adore the Ruggables. I purchased three for my busy summer camp. They fit right in with our vibe due to the wide variety of beautiful patterns available. I LOVE that I can wash them and keep the place tidy with so many family members trooping through with wet, muddy feet. They are a miracle!" — Kim D.
5' x 7': $219 at Ruggable
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A TikTok-famous grape cutter

41 Parenting Products Under $15 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

Parenting shoppingChildrenKidsraising kids

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

All The Convincing You’ll Need To Ditch Bottled Water For Good

Food & Drink

Mexican Chefs Reveal How To Find Actually-Good Tortilla Chips (And What To Avoid)

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Los Angeles

Style & Beauty

Doctors Warn About Some Surprising Risks Of Laser Hair Removal

Wellness

Gym Anxiety Is Real. TikTok’s ‘Shy Girl Workouts’ Can Help.

Food & Drink

This ‘Huge Misconception’ Will Make You Rethink Where Your Coffee Comes From

Shopping

38 Dresses You'll Wear So Often They'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

21 Shackets If You're Looking For Your New Favorite Shirt (and Jacket) Of The Season

Shopping

These Fancy-Looking Candles Are Actually From Target

Shopping

Target's Newest Collaboration Is With A Beloved Fashion Insider

Shopping

Do Yourself A Favor And Check Out These 35 Cleaning Products

Shopping

These Under-$30 Walmart Sneakers Look Really Familiar

Shopping

Calling All Dog Owners: Here Are 25 Products From Amazon With Impressive Results

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Shopping

Floods Are The Most Common Natural Disaster. Here's What You Need In Case Of One.

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Chelsea Boots To Take You Through The Seasons

Shopping

The Inventor Of The Scrunchie Left A Lasting Mark On Fashion

Shopping

12 Waterproof Laptop Bags For When You Commute In The Rain

Shopping

Men's Fall Boots That Reviewers Say Are Actually Comfortable

Parenting

35 Too-Real Tweets About The Things Siblings Fight Over

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Waterproof Hiking Boots Actually Kept Their Feet Dry

Food & Drink

'Spies Are For Pies:' Baking Tips That'll Drastically Improve Your Apple Pies

Shopping

These Supportive Ballet Flats For The Office Won't Kill Your Feet

Shopping

Grocery Carts, Bags And A Little Claw For Your Greatest Schleps And Hauls

Home & Living

You Can Finally Edit And Unsend Texts On Your iPhone, But There's A Catch!

Wellness

The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster

Style & Beauty

'Face Taping' Is A Wrinkle-Erasing TikTok Trend That Could Do More Harm Than Good

Shopping

You Can Probably Walk 500 Miles In These 30 Pairs of Comfy Shoes

Food & Drink

The Best Mayo For Tuna Salad, According To Experts Who Truly Know

Shopping

These Weird-Looking Glasses Are The Reason I No Longer Get Car Sick

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

More And More People Have 'Lifestyle Fatigue.' Maybe You Do, Too.

Shopping

I Found The Perfect Little Black Dress For Every Occasion In Life

Food & Drink

Is Diet Soda Really That Bad For You? Here's The Truth.

Shopping

22 Products So Good Someone Literally Wrote A 5-Star Review This Week

Shopping

These Body Oils Offer Concentrated Hydration In One Simple Step

Shopping

This Ultra-Simple $12 Target Dress Has Reviewers Raving

Shopping

These Dorm Room Mini Fridges Are Actually Kind Of Cool (And Cold)