25 Pet Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

A 2-pack of a dander-reducing spray that's formulated with aloe vera and oatmeal

"We have an overweight cat who has trouble grooming her back. She was so full of dandruff and greasy fur that I hated petting her. We took her to the vet, and he thought it was allergies. We tried prednisone for a while, and it was clear she was less itchy, but the dandruff remained. The vet suggested different food, so we switched to a different flavor (different ingredients) in the same line, and there was no change. Our poor girl looked miserable. We decided to try a bath, but she's 13 years old so we knew she wouldn't enjoy it. While looking for a shampoo for her, I came across this product and decided to try it before torturing her with a bath.She is so soft and shiny! She finally looks healthy, and feels good to pet." — Amber Steele