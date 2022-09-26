25 Pet Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

• An incredibly well-rated portable carpet and upholstery cleaner from Bissell, touted for its ability to tackle even the gnarliest of pet messes.
•A silicone dog paw cleaning tool that makes washing muddy paws incredibly simple, even for fussy pups.
• A highly effective pet hair-removing roller that traps hair and debris inside a receptacle and doesn’t need those wasteful sticky papers to work.
A mounted brush that encourages your cat to groom themselves
An interactive ball launcher that plays fetch with your pooch
A poop-bag carrier with elastic attachment
A 2-pack of a dander-reducing spray that's formulated with aloe vera and oatmeal
A stuffingless toy that won't make a mess
A waterless cat bath foam
A soothing snout balm that moisturizes crusty noses
An eye rinse that reduces irritation and tear stains
A treatment that can clean ears and prevent infections
A holistic healing gel to help relieve skin irritation
A veterinarian-formulated and plaque-reducing toothpaste
A protective paw ointment formulated with all-natural ingredients
A popular pet hair remover that doesn't use wasteful sticky tape
A medicated dog shampoo that can manage fungal issues, bacteria infections and mange
A dog paw cleaning device
A Furbo pet camera that has interactive features
A wall suction treat dispenser that's helpful during grooming time
An antifungal, antibacterial spray made with cooling aloe to treat a number of skin issues
A heatable and pulsing cuddle toy that can comfort anxious pets
A self-warming and comforting pet bed
A handheld dog shower attachment
An anxiety-reducing jacket that applies gentle pressure
A top-entry litter box that prevents litter from scattering everywhere
An automatic water fountain that filters your pet's water
A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that's become famous for removing pet messes