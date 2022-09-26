Shopping
Dogs PetsCatsCleaning

25 Pet Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

From toys to healing gels to poop bags — these are the products no cat or dog should ever live without.
Griffin Gonzales
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nutri-Vet-Rinse-Liquid-Dogs-4-Ounce/dp/B0018CE84I?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stain-removing eye rinse" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nutri-Vet-Rinse-Liquid-Dogs-4-Ounce/dp/B0018CE84I?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">stain-removing eye rinse</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iFetch-Interactive-Thrower-Launches-Tennis/dp/B00PG3LWDK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="interactive ball launcher" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iFetch-Interactive-Thrower-Launches-Tennis/dp/B00PG3LWDK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">interactive ball launcher</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Catit-Senses-2-0-Self-Groomer/dp/B00D3NI2PG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" mountable cat brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Catit-Senses-2-0-Self-Groomer/dp/B00D3NI2PG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=632b8e35e4b0013f244d6026%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> mountable cat brush</a>.
Amazon
A stain-removing eye rinse, an interactive ball launcher and a mountable cat brush.

• An incredibly well-rated portable carpet and upholstery cleaner from Bissell, touted for its ability to tackle even the gnarliest of pet messes.

•A silicone dog paw cleaning tool that makes washing muddy paws incredibly simple, even for fussy pups.

• A highly effective pet hair-removing roller that traps hair and debris inside a receptacle and doesn’t need those wasteful sticky papers to work.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A mounted brush that encourages your cat to groom themselves
Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing, but once he got a hang of it he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs, and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." — T. Mangiaracina
$5.50 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An interactive ball launcher that plays fetch with your pooch
Promising review: "My dogs love it! I have two small dogs, and when it is too cold or wet outside and they can't go out, this is how we play. I aim the launcher toward the hallway, and they chase after it and bring the ball back to me every time. I use two balls, and as one is brought to me, I launch the next. Keeps them busy and tires them out so I get a little peace and quiet on cold or rainy days. Still working on getting dogs to drop the ball into the machine, but it works out great. I purchased Kong Air Balls in extra-small size as replacements when other balls are chewed or lost. They are cheaper to replace and work well with the machine and are a bit sturdier." — Medinagirl
$129.99+ at Amazon
3
Wild One
A poop-bag carrier with elastic attachment
The carrier, which is available in 10 colors, comes with a roll of 10 poop bags, but you can purchase a set of 60 replacement bags for $8.

Promising review: "This product makes the poop bags come out so easily without an issue. And let’s not forget how cute and stylish this product is! I seriously love it. And it comes with that string, which you can tie to the leash, or wear around your wrist. I honestly would recommend this poop bag carrier." — Dulce R.
$8 at Wild One
4
amazon.com
A 2-pack of a dander-reducing spray that's formulated with aloe vera and oatmeal
Promising review: "We have an overweight cat who has trouble grooming her back. She was so full of dandruff and greasy fur that I hated petting her. We took her to the vet, and he thought it was allergies. We tried prednisone for a while, and it was clear she was less itchy, but the dandruff remained. The vet suggested different food, so we switched to a different flavor (different ingredients) in the same line, and there was no change. Our poor girl looked miserable. We decided to try a bath, but she's 13 years old so we knew she wouldn't enjoy it. While looking for a shampoo for her, I came across this product and decided to try it before torturing her with a bath. After the first application, there was a huge difference! After the second application, her dandruff is GONE. We spray her down and then brush her. She is so soft and shiny! She finally looks healthy, and feels good to pet." — Amber Steele
$19.95 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A stuffingless toy that won't make a mess
Promising review: "Not the best-looking toy on the planet, but it doesn't bother my dog any, and it doesn't bother me either! It's long and easy for him to grab, so he loves playing tug-o-war with it, and the squeakers are an added bonus. The fact that he didn't destroy it the first time he played with it is a plus. It seems sturdy, and I like that it will last a while. I would definitely purchase this product again!" — Franquie
$8.39 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A waterless cat bath foam
Promising review: "My cat, despite getting bathed frequently, still manages to smell like a combination of mouth, belly button lint, and floor. I bathed her with this tonight, and she smells like a spring baby. I can't stop huffing her soft head. I didn't think it was possible to love her any more, but I'm a changed man. This stuff rocks." — J. Ham
$10.39 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A soothing snout balm that moisturizes crusty noses
Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended Snout Soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." — Brittany
$5.95 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
An eye rinse that reduces irritation and tear stains
Promising review: "I have two shih tzus. They had watery eyes and a little tear staining, but this eye solution has worked wonderfully. One drop in their eyes every morning after I’ve cleaned them. At one point I stopped doing it for a while, and my male ended up with a stye, so back to every day." — CG
$5.59 at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A treatment that can clean ears and prevent infections
Promising review: "My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection, and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try, and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results! I highly recommend." — Fromal16
$23.79+ at Amazon
10
PawromaTherapy / Etsy
A holistic healing gel to help relieve skin irritation
PawromaTherapy makes all-natural therapeutic pet care products for dogs and cats. The small business is based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, and is run by holistic veterinarian Dr. Deneen Fasan, who develops the small-batch, handcrafted products right in their veterinary office. Dr. Fasan uses only safe, natural ingredients (like aloe vera, essential oils, and herbs) as well as organic, sustainable, and recyclable items when possible.

Promising review: "Wow, this helped my dogs tremendously!! One was bitten by another dog, and this helped it heal very fast. The other has dermatitis, and this soothed her inflammation. Will be buying again! Update: I nicked one of my dogs with clippers. Bled horribly! I cleaned her up and applied this, and it was healed in two days. My mother's groomer nicked her dog in the same area, and he had to go to the vet and wear the cone of shame. I'm going to get her a jar if I can talk her into trying the holistic approach." — Lolaisgr8
$14+ at Etsy
11
amazon.com
A veterinarian-formulated and plaque-reducing toothpaste
This dog toothpaste also comes with a brushing tool.

Promising review: "I read a lot of reviews on different brands and decided on this one. GREAT IDEA! There is no bad odor; if anything, it's odorless. My dog loves the flavor of it too — he actually sits when he sees me getting the toothpaste out because he thinks it's a treat. We just started using it two weeks ago and have already noticed an improvement on some buildup on his back teeth. Recommend!" — Nikki_D
$9.41 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A protective paw ointment formulated with all-natural ingredients
Promising review: "I used to live in upper Michigan and used Musher's Secret regularly for my dogs. I bought some a while back though I live in Louisiana now because it blocks the ice and heat well. It also blocks salt from the dog pads. Love this stuff. Recently went to Washington to visit my sister, and it was icy and it helped Charlie with his tiny paws. My mom just got a new puppy recently, and she lives in Germany. She got a little pug. She was really concerned about her paws getting hurt from the snow, ice, and salt. I bought her this product to put in her package as part of her new puppy gifts. This product really works. Just rub a bit into the paws. Wash it off when you get home if need be. I totally recommend this product and have been using it forever. Most dogs don't like wearing boots, and this is the way to go. I had a lot of sled-dog friends in Michigan, and they are the ones that got me to try it. I am glad they did." — K9rotehexe
$15.99 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A popular pet hair remover that doesn't use wasteful sticky tape
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." — Stephanie
$28.95 at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A medicated dog shampoo that can manage fungal issues, bacteria infections and mange
Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo, and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur are now dry and soft." — Climbyourarms
$8.51 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A dog paw cleaning device
Available in three sizes.

Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws, and a standard labradoodle puppy who is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" — Rachel
$23.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A Furbo pet camera that has interactive features
Promising review: "I was always concerned leaving my puppy home alone because he will cry a lot. When I got the Furbo, things got much better! Furbo sent me notifications to my phone when he was crying, so I would log on and talk to him right away. This changed everything!! My puppy knows I'm always there, so his separation anxiety is getting better. He cries less, and I feel much more relieved." — Susan
$249 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A wall suction treat dispenser that's helpful during grooming time
Many reviewers suggest freezing this with the peanut butter on it first so that your pup has to really work at getting all that deliciousness out — which will keep them occupied for a little longer so you can do what you need to do.

Promising review: "Tried this with our lab puppy when I needed to sweep and vacuum the floors. This kept her busy for a while so I could clean in peace! I filled it with peanut butter and placed it on the refrigerator door. She loves it! Also used this when we had company to keep her busy so she wouldn't be such a pest." — Amazon customer
$10.95 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
An antifungal, antibacterial spray made with cooling aloe to treat a number of skin issues
Promising review: "My Frenchie chews on his paws night and day. I’ve tried raw diets, but it was not a food allergy. My dog just produces too much yeast in his paws and tail pocket that he just can’t help but gnaw his paws for hours and scooting his butt to get that itch in that tail pocket. I’ve tried foot soaks, balms, and so many other products, wasting so much money. This is the first product that worked! The smell is very pleasant and easy application; be careful — don’t let your dog ingest it. I love this product and won’t be using any other product. Since I’ve been using it, his paws are starting to look normal and not all red/raw and chewed up. I would recommend this to any animal owner to use this if the pets have skin issues." — Uyen Mai Thi Tran
$17.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A heatable and pulsing cuddle toy that can comfort anxious pets
Promising review: "I wasskeptical about getting a $40 stuffed animal for my dog, but I’m so glad I did! We got our Frenchie on a Monday night, and we were up three times that night with her and Tuesday night. The puppy buddy came in on Wednesday evening, and I immediately let her use it. I turned on the heartbeat for her, and she was immediately intrigued by it. The final test was seeing how she did overnight. She slept all night! We heard her whine for not even a full minute at one point, but she went back to sleep quickly. She now looks for her puppy when she is ready to lay down." — Amazon customer
$39.50 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A self-warming and comforting pet bed
Available in two sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "I had to order a second bed, because my two cats are fighting over the first one I bought. But honestly, it's been kinda funny watching the battles. Trust me, your cat(s) will love this bed." — Leslie D. Van Damme
$36.95+ at Amazon
21
Amazon
A handheld dog shower attachment
Promising review: "I just used this magical wand for the first time bathing my large dog. We live in an apartment so he gets baths in the tub!! I also have to bathe him weekly due to some skin allergies!! This thing made it SO much easier!! It cut bath time in half AND I didn’t have to bend over hardly at all so my back wasn’t killing me! Installation was quick and easy! I did also buy some plumbers tape and put that on before screwing the parts together, so maybe that helped 'cause it didn’t leak at all. Cleaning the tub after was a breeze too!! Do yourself a favor and BUY IT!!"Amazon customer
$44.37 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
An anxiety-reducing jacket that applies gentle pressure
Available in several sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "I’m a little weirded out by how well this works. I bought it knowing I’d probably send it back. My Schnauzer destroys my house when I leave, and I don’t want him to spend his life in a crate. I bought this as a last-ditch before having him medicated to keep him from freaking out when we leave. It works 100%. We’ve had it for about three to four weeks and tested it. If we leave and he’s wearing it he won’t touch ANYTHING. He’s very calm and collected. If he’s not wearing it he is antsy and we come home to DVDs destroyed, picture frames torn apart, his toys gutted and piled in the middle of the room, and hats chewed beyond saving. I’d recommend this to anyone with an anxious dog." –– Amazon customer
$39.95+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
A top-entry litter box that prevents litter from scattering everywhere
Available in two sizes and four colors.

Promising review: "My cat used it within the first 20 minutes I had it ready to go! No issues at all so far! Sleek and beautiful litter box! Very classy and makes cleaning litter a breeze! At first it was bigger than expected, but once I put it where my old litter box was I realized it fit a lot nicer than my old litter box did, which was HUGE and had a hood!" — Julianna Miller
$39.99+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
An automatic water fountain that filters your pet's water
Promising review: "My cat used to only drink cold filtered water from a bowl, changed two to three times a day or from a dripping faucet (very picky). She instantly started drinking from this fountain the minute I plugged it in as shown in the picture. She loves it! It has a soothing waterfall sound that I also enjoy. Keeps water fresh and cold and clean. I top it off with cold filtered water once a day because she drinks so much now, which is important since she is a mostly dry food eater. Super easy to clean. Filter works great. Cleaning only needed once every two weeks with only one cat. I've tried many other fountains, but this one is the absolute best!! Love it." — Kiki L
$26.99 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that's become famous for removing pet messes
Promising review: "I bought this to clean my upholstery in my home. We have dogs who rub up against our couches and toddlers who spill A LOT so things can get quite messy. This little machine is perfect to clean up spills, or just keep our furniture looking brand spanking new. I could not believe how amazing everything looked after using this, and how disgusting the dirty tank was after I used it. This machine is super simple to use, easy to store, and lightweight enough to easily move from place to place. I love this thing." — Marina B.
$109.59 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A 60-pack of Zesty Paws skin health soft chews

10 Of The Best Pet Products To Get At Target

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Yes, Some Men Do Actually Name Their Daughters After Exes And Mistresses

Food & Drink

If You Need Canned Soup In A Pinch, These Are The Brands Nutritionists Recommend

Wellness

Can You Get Your COVID Booster And Flu Shot At The Same Time?

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent Blisters This Boot Season, According To Podiatrists

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In October

Parenting

What Parents Should Know About The Drop In Kids’ Test Scores During The Pandemic

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In October

Shopping

Nail Slugging: The TikTok Trend That Will Put An End To Dry Brittle Nails

Shopping

35 Things Good For Your Home And Your Pet

Shopping

24 Products If Being A Plant Parent Is Your Entire Personality

Shopping

Target Home Decor Items That Will Instantly Elevate Your Space

Shopping

34 TikTok-Approved Products With Results That Prove They Work Even Harder Than Kim Kardashian

Shopping

42 TikTok-Approved Storage And Organization Products For Your Home

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Cannabis Tourism Is Gaining Popularity. Here's What The Experience Is Like.

Shopping

Fall Is Coming. Here Are 35 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP.

Shopping

These Luxurious Hair Mists Will Keep Your Hair Smelling Incredible

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

A Dermatological Nurse Reveals How To Tackle Sun Damage

Food & Drink

Does The Type Of Wine Glass You Use Really Matter? It Depends.

Relationships

Can't Resolve Fights With Your Partner? 'Emotional Flooding' May Be To Blame.

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Breville Barista Express Is $150 Off Right Now

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Wellness

If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Parenting

The Invisible Cost Of Caring For A Child With A Health Condition

Home & Living

How To Wipe Your Personal Information From The Internet

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

Lightweight Layers For When You Can’t Decide If You’re Hot Or Cold

Style & Beauty

'Wild' And 'Chaotic': What It's Like To Create Nail Polish Colors For A Living

Parenting

Olympian Allyson Felix On Traumatic Birth, Retirement And Serena Williams

Shopping

15 Products That Won’t Take You Long To Skim Through, But Might Actually Change Your Life

Wellness

4 Subtle Signs Of Adult Drowning

Shopping

Journals And Planners From Target To Stay Focused This Year

Shopping

8 Of The Best Strollers You Can Get At Target

Wellness

Red Flags That You're Injured After A Workout And Not Just Sore