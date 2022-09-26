25 Pet Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

A handheld dog shower attachment

"I just used this magical wand for the first time bathing my large dog. We live in an apartment so he gets baths in the tub!! I also have to bathe him weekly due to some skin allergies!! This thing made it SO much easier!!Installation was quick and easy! I did also buy some plumbers tape and put that on before screwing the parts together, so maybe that helped 'cause it didn’t leak at all. Cleaning the tub after was a breeze too!!