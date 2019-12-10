HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Your pet won't mind matching with you for the holidays.

While you might be starting to fill the bottom of your tree with gifts for everyone, from a monogrammed mug for your mom to Baby Yoda merch for your younger brother, you might be stuck on what to get the furriest member of the family.

Since they actually can’t tell you what they want, you might be thinking of getting them a bucket filled with new treats or a realistic robot mouse toy.

But one thing that your pet’s sure to love is the closest thing to one of your hugs: a sweater that’ll keep them warm all winter long.

So we found some of the best pet sweaters out there, from traditional fair isle sweaters to fleece ones that’ll make them feel like they’re wearing a blanket. Just think of all the cute poses that you can catch them in when they’re lounging around in these sweaters.

And just so you don’t feel left out of the cuteness, we found matching outfits that you can put on with your pet for the holidays. You’ll be two peas in a pod when wearing these looks.

Now you’ll just have to get your pet to stay still long enough for you to take a photo.

Below, some of the best matching pet and owner Christmas sweaters for 2019:

And, because the holidays aren’t complete without a few sweaters just for your furry friend, below we’ve rounded up some sweaters just for your pup.

Below, even more dog Christmas sweaters for the holidays 2019: