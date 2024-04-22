ShoppingsportsTennisexercise

The Best Pickleball Equipment To Get Started Playing Now

This tennis-like sport is a fun, low-impact way to exercise and only requires a ball and paddle.
A USA Pickleball-approved set, a 12-pack of official pickleballs and K-Swiss pickleball shoes for women.
The U.S. Open tennis tournament may not be happening for another few months but many casual and frequent tennis players alike are turning in their rackets for paddles in order to play a sport of smaller proportions: pickleball. According to the USA Pickleball Association (USAP), this low-stakes game is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with a reported 4.8 million new players since 2021.

Pickleball has caught on for a number of reasons, but mostly for the fact that it’s a fun way to exercise and easier to play than tennis because it requires less court space. There’s even evidence to indicate that playing pickleball can increase muscle strength and hand-eye coordination.

If you want to try it out for yourself, it’s fairly inexpensive to do so. Gameplay only requires a paddle and a ball, and you can make a court just about anywhere (including on a public tennis court). Before you pick up the paddle, download the official rulebook from the USAP site and take a look at some of the pickleball gear and accessories that you might need once you hit the court.

1
Amazon
A two-paddle pickleball set approved by USA Pickleball
These carbon fiber-coated paddles have a polypropylene honeycomb core to make them ultra lightweight, yet durable enough to withstand extremely high-intensity hits. The paddles and the four included balls (two indoor and two outdoor) have been approved by USAP and are the highest-rated on Amazon.
$59.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A 9-pack of official outdoor pickleballs
Durable, balanced and made from a one-piece construction to ensure they last, these outdoor pickleballs are the official size and weight for tournament play, according to USAP.
$13.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of lightweight pickleball shoes
These lightweight and breathable shoes by K-Swiss, the first brand to introduce court shoes specifically for pickleball, are highly rated and work well on both hard and clay courts.
Women's: $99.92+ at AmazonMen's: $99.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A court-marking kit to convert a tennis court into a pickleball court
Pickleball uses less court space than tennis, and this marking kit allows you to transform any existing tennis court into one for pickleball. The removable and reusable markers also come with a measuring tape so you can quickly lay out accurate boundary lines.
$19.50 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A pair of pickleball-retrieving attachments
These soft rubber accessories attach to the bottom handle of a paddle to make ball retrieval easier, no bending over required. They feature a suction-cup design that grabs onto the ball and can be used during play, with no interference.
$8.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A portable fabric pickleball court outline
This easy-to-install court allows you to play pickleball virtually anywhere. Just unfold, tape down the fabric template and use it with an official pickleball net.
$99.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An adjustable sling-strap sports bag
This official pickleball bag of the U. S. Open Pickleball Championships contains ample space for balls, paddles, shoes and more, in addition to several smaller compartments that will keep your personal gear organized.
$27.48+ at Amazon
