The Best Post-Christmas Sales You Can Shop From Your Couch

Maybe you didn’t end up getting everything on your holiday wish list or have a couple items you plan on returning. Take matters into your own hands with an after-Christmas sale so you can walk into the new year feeling fulfilled and prepared — and possibly in a new pair of shoes.

With savings as big as 78 percent off sale items and $50 off fitness trackers, some of these after-Christmas sales are as good as Black Friday! The best part is you can do them from the comforts of your couch while eating leftover holiday cookies and searching for a last-minute New Years Eve outfit.



So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best post-Christmas sales. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:



Just you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.



Rowan Jordan via Getty Images

Ulta

Get $5 off your purchase of $15 or more when you use code: 603185 before Dec. 31 on Ulta.

Sephora

Beauty Insiders can get 20 percent off when they use code: TWENTYOFF before Jan. 1 on Sephora.

Tarte Cosmetics

Get $10 cash back for online orders over $60 before Dec. 31 from Tarte.

Kate Spade

Get 40 percent off sale items when you use code: MOREEXTRA before Jan. 2 and $10 cash back on online overs over $150 before Dec. 31 on Kate Spade.

Coach

Get up to $25 cash back from Coach.

Levi’s

Get 35 percent off orders over $150 when you use code: VISA25 on Levi’s.

Fitbit

Get up to $50 off select Fitbit styles and free 2-day shipping on orders over $50 when you use code: SHIP on Fitbit

ASOS

Get up to 70 percent off starting on Jan. 7 on ASOS

LoveHoney

Select products will be up to 50 percent off on Lovehoney.

Dormify

Save up to 70 percent on select styles on Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 on Dormify.

Of a Kind

Get up to 60 percent off on select products on Dec. 26 - Jan. 6 from Of a Kind.

Ban.do