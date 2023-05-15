Popular items from this list include:
• A pack of disposable and adhesive hair catchers for your shower drain
• A lightweight running belt that holds all your valuables while you go on a hike or to the gym
• The Bissell Little Green: a popular and portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
A reusable pet hair remover
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired, 20-pound tabby, and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care; it's THAT good." — Stephanie
An antioxidant-rich tattoo aftercare cream
Mad Rabbit
is a small business that sells clean and natural tattoo skincare products and was featured on season 12 of "Shark Tank."Promising review:
"Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." — Janson Ward
A produce container and colander
These containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. Available in three colors and various sets. Promising review:
"I really wanted to see if this worked so I purchased two packages of strawberries. I washed all the berries and let them dry throughly.
I put half in my berry keeper box and the other in the plastic container from the store. My daughter had to ask for help with the new berry keeper; she had difficulty opening it and closing it sometimes. The berry keeper kept strawberries for 15 days, the grocery store container only kept them 6 days.
Groceries aren’t cheap and I can use anything to prolong the life of my produce. Washed well in the dishwasher on the top rack. I’ll be purchasing more of these attractive quality boxes
. I need one for blueberries and grapes." — Toogreen
Hydrocolloid acne patches that draw out impurities from blemishes
This comes with 30 acne patches.Promising review:
"This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain
. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out
." — Savannah Wilson
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
A pack of 10 space-saving shoe organizers
Promising review:
"This product SAVED MY SHOES!
I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz
. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes." — Sally Elshorafa
, Buzzfeed
An anti-chafing Gold Bond stick
Promising review:
"I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff!
Buy it! It works!" — Issac
A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used.
I even bought a second one!" — Davina
A fruit and veggie divider cutter
Promising review:
"If you have toddlers, get it — especially if you're on the fence. I needed something for grapes, blueberries, blackberries, and other small fruit and veggies we go through so much.
My breakfast was getting cold long before I was done cutting fruit for two toddlers. Most cutters only do one grape or berry, but this one can do several grapes and a small handful of blueberries.
We will definitely be getting a lot of use out of it in this house." — Kindle customer
A salicylic acid exfoliating body scrub
Promising review:
"I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me
. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!
" — Ciera Velarde
, Buzzfeed
A lightweight running belt
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I’m a runner and a big problem in the past has been where to put the phone and other items! I do have another item similar that I can have for my longer runs as it comes with two bottles, but for all my normal runs, this item is the best! After a few seconds, I forget it’s even on! Haha I highly recommend for runners, it’s a must have! It will change your runs forever.
:) There are many pockets and a lot of different ways you can store it. I even tried to grab my bottle from my other one and see if it fits and works with this item, and it worked great! It's very high quality and it looks like it will last a really long time!" — Anjali
A freshness-keeping bread dispenser
Buddeez
is a family-owned small biz based in Missouri that sells home goods.Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A set of three easy-view zippered storage bags
Promising review:
"Best TikTok find for storage.These are the best storage bags/containers I have bought. So much so that I reordered and got three more not too long ago. One of them holds all the items from my six-drawer dresser, which included everything from tank tops to heavy sweaters and crewnecks
. I also use it to hold my seasonal shoes, extra blankets, and yes, even more clothes! Since reordering, I now have six but I am only currently using four. They are machine washable and good to go in the dryer on low heat.
Overall, it is worth the purchase!" — Harley
A reusable oil-absorbing face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.
A pair of shower door towel hooks
Available in three finishes.
Promising review:
"A very sturdy shower hook! I’ve had these on my wishlist a while and I’m glad I got them. The rubber sticks well to the shower glass and they’re very heavy duty!" — April Bennett
ScratchPad for Dogs / Etsy
A self-filing scratch pad for dog paws
ScratchPad is a small business based in Atlanta, Georgia that sells, well, the ScratchPad, a fancy name for a nail file for dogs. Available in three materials and four styles.Promising review:
"Highly recommend this product! After three months of challenges to cut the nails of our German shepherd, this product saved the day!!! We are now able to file his nails in a noninvasive way. Excellent customer service and fast international shipping." — Michelle Rosenberg
An under appliance microfiber duster
Promising review:
"I use this under all my appliances and it works great. It fits under my fridge, freezer, range, washer, and dryer, and then I just vacuum it off and done!
I also use it on my wooden blinds — just slant them all down and run this over them and poof — clean. Works great!" — CM
A pair of horizontal glasses
Promising review:
"I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." — Michael Boyd
A mountable in-shower hair catcher
Shower Cat
is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review:
"I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
A 25-pack of disposable shower hair catchers
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and bought them when I was visiting family. Tried them out and left a few behind for family and sent a few home with family — everyone is now ordering them and using them. They work great. Each one is on its own plastic shield. Just peel off and center onto your floor drain.
I leave mine on for two to three weeks. I'm the only one using my shower, but if it's a shared shower probably wouldn't last that long. It's still a great way to catch hair before going down the drain, because we all know, people say they use the traps but they really don't. A must-have!!" — C. Crocker
A cabinet-mounted bottle/jar opener
Promising review:
"I very rarely write reviews, but as a person with arthritis in my hands, this product is a godsend! Installed it under my cabinet, and it opens any jar/container from the smallest (16-ounce plastic soda bottles) to the largest pickle jar I have. One of the best inexpensive purchases I've ever made. Buy it!" — Vicky Reed
A magnetic purse hanger
Bagnet
is a woman-owned small biz that sells magnetic bag holders and phone slings.Promising review:
"This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places: in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor.
But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. If you have ever felt nervous trying to fumble with all your stuff while trying to unlock your doors in a dark parking lot, you need this! My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas.
Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." — robert rodriguez
A water bottle featuring a side pill organizer compartment
Promising review:
"This water bottle has helped me so much with the convenience of taking my meds at night. I always forget or say I’ll do it later bc I have to grab a drink for the meds. So I have a daily alarm now and my meds and water are right at my bedside. No issues whatsoever. I love that I can stand the bottle or lay it down, it doesn’t spill or leak, and the top doubles as a cup. Worth every penny." — Natalie Hayes
A memory foam pillow designed to adjust to your preferred sleeping position
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven
. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." — MT
An self-cleaning litter box
Each litter box comes with a pre-portioned package of litter that you pour into the tray. It will start cleaning 20 minutes after it's detected that your cat has left the box. When the tray is full, simply remove it and dispose of it.Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical about paying so much for a litter box but definitely made the best decision. There is literally no smell and the litter lasts for at least 30 days for my cat.
Before we got this litter box, we were changing the litter every two days and that was sometimes stretching it out too far to where it smelled throughout part of the house. My cat is 14 and had trouble adjusting to the crystals so I called the helpline and they gave me some tips to get her using it and now we have no trouble what so ever. Would definitely recommend this litter box to anyone!! Easy to put together and comes with your first disposable tray and crystals.
" — Aldrich
A narrow ice cube tray
Promising review:
"These stick ice cubes are fantastic for bottled water! Really like that they have lids = no spilling on the way to the freezer, (or picking up odd tastes inside the freezer). And the ice is easy to remove without much breakage." — Diana H.
A back-saving, no-bend weeding tool
Grampa's Weeder
is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier.Promising review:
"I saw this tool used on TikTok, so we decided to try it out. It works really well
— is not difficult to get to the root of the weed, and is fairly simple to use, as well. We would recommend this tool to anyone who finds it difficult to do the crouching required to pull weeds." — Mary
A divided pot
Promising review:
"I have a picky household so this works perfectly to reduce the amount of pans to clean. Made taco meat and burgers at the same time. Pan was an easy swipe of a sponge to clean. Really pretty pan too." — Amazon customer