The Best Rolling Backpacks On Amazon For Kids

It’s going to be an unusual school year, but these backpacks with wheels will help keep kids organized through it all.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The kiddos will be on a roll with these rolling backpacks you can find on Amazon.
You’re probably already prepping for back-to-school season — even if it looks a little different than usual this year, with days of online lessons and teachers wearing masks in the classroom ahead.

For now, you and your kiddo might be focusing on getting the supplies you’ll need for the year ahead.

The HuffPost Finds team has you covered. We’ve found affordable desks for kids to make their own study space, face masks that kids will actually want to wear and the best blue light-blocking glasses for little ones who are spending more time online this year.

Because some schools might not allow locker use this year, we found wheeled backpacks that’ll keep kids organized without hurting their backs. We’ve rounded up the best rolling backpacks on Amazon, including this polka dot rolling backpack for under $30 that has over 3,000 reviews and a “Toy Story” backpack that’s perfect for little fans of the movies.

Check out these rolling backpacks that can hold all your kid’s supplies:

1
Rockland Double Handle Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $30 at Amazon. It also comes in a charcoal color with an orange trim and a pink leopard print. Prices may vary depending on the color.
2
J World New York Sunrise Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $45 at Amazon. It comes in a doodle and colorful cubes print, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
3
Samsonite Wheeled Backpack with Organizational Pockets
Amazon
Find it for $50 at Amazon.
4
OIWAS Rolling Backpack with Wheels
Amazon
Find it for $42 at Amazon.
5
Tilami Kids Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $70 at Amazon. It comes in a flamingo and rainbow print, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
6
HollyHOME Multifunction Travel Wheeled Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $67 at Amazon. It comes in green or orange camouflage, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
7
Gloomall Six Wheels Trolley Case Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $60 at Amazon. It comes in a "Spiderman" design, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
8
Disney Pixar Buzz Lightyear Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $46 at Amazon.
9
Justice Cheetah Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $80 at Amazon.
10
J World New York Sunny Rolling Backpack for School & Travel
Amazon
Find it for $45 at Amazon. It comes in a floral and black, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
11
JanSport Driver 8 Core Series Wheeled Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $70 at Amazon. It comes in a check and tie-dye print, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
12
Seanshow Kids Wheeled Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $64 at Amazon. It comes in a galaxy and dinosaur print, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
13
J World Lollipop Kids Rolling Backpack & Lunch Bag Set
Amazon
Find the set for $83. It comes in an elephant and puppy print, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
14
Skip Hop Kids Luggage with Wheels
Amazon
Find it for $35 at Amazon. It comes in a butterfly and unicorn design, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
15
WEISHENGDA Wheeled Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $60 at Amazon. It comes in gray and pink, too.
16
JanSport Driver 8 Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $50 at Amazon. It comes in a roses and daisies print, too, along with navy. Prices may vary depending on the color.
17
Fanci Camo Waterproof Elementary Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $42 at Amazon. It comes in blue and army green, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
18
J World New York Kids' Sparkle Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $50 at Amazon. It comes in a star print and red, white and black design, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
19
Mozioni Kids Fashion Rolling Carry-on Luggage for School & Travel
Amazon
Find it for $63 at Amazon. It comes in an ice cream and a panda design, too. Prices may vary depending on the color.
20
Meetbelify Rolling Backpack
Amazon
Find it for $43 at Amazon. It comes in blue and black, too.
