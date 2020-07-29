The Best Rolling Backpacks On Amazon For Kids

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
You’re probably already prepping for back-to-school season — even if it looks a little different than usual this year, with days of online lessons and teachers wearing masks in the classroom ahead.
For now, you and your kiddo might be focusing on getting the supplies you’ll need for the year ahead.
The HuffPost Finds team has you covered. We’ve found affordable desks for kids to make their own study space, face masks that kids will actually want to wear and the best blue light-blocking glasses for little ones who are spending more time online this year.
Because some schools might not allow locker use this year, we found wheeled backpacks that’ll keep kids organized without hurting their backs. We’ve rounded up the best rolling backpacks on Amazon, including this polka dot rolling backpack for under $30 that has over 3,000 reviews and a “Toy Story” backpack that’s perfect for little fans of the movies.
Check out these rolling backpacks that can hold all your kid’s supplies: