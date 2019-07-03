The Best Self Tanners You Can Buy Under $50

Yahoo Lifestyle’s shopping team is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Summertime is officially here, and while most of us are aiming to look golden and sun-kissed, UV rays are super, super damaging, as we probably all know by now.

It may have been a while since you’ve attempted using a self tanner, but on today’s market, they’re leaps and bounds better than what you’re probably used to. Think: Easy application, no streaks, and not at all orange-y or unnatural looking.

So where do you start? Here, some of the best self tanners you can buy. Just make sure to exfoliate before and moisturize daily, to ensure the product goes on evenly and to extend the length of the product.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil Tanner, $50

This fan favorite is a quick-drying oil that leaves no streaks and no greasy residue. It lasts up to 10 days, contains a 100 percent natural tanning agent suitable for all skin tones and features a 100 percent natural fragrance (so you don’t have that weird self tanner scent). While the company says to use a mitt, reviewers note you may just want to use your hand for a more even finish. Shake well before use!

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Serum, Medium Natural Tan, $10

A tan that lasts up to two weeks and is basically application foolproof? We found it. Pump the serum into your hands and use all over your body (and face!) for three consecutive days (or until your desired level of color) for a glow that lasts.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Deep Bronze Sunless Tanning Mousse, $12

This cult classic goes on quickly, dries fast and gives instant color that isn’t too dark — but is totally buildable to your desired look. The mousse dries in 60 seconds (yes, truly), and is formulated with an advanced color complex that works with your skin tone to create the best bronze for you. Easy-peasy.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Tarte Brazilliance PLUS+ Self Tanner, $39

This updated version of their best-seller features ingredients to not only provide color, but to exfoliate and moisturize skin while doing so, a must for even application. Plus, the proprietary PUREshield scent control technology means you’ll only see your tan — not smell it. One hundred percent of women saw a natural-looking tan in four hours.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Coola Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum, $40

If you’re looking to tan your face and aren’t having success with your body product, this top-selling tanner is for you and well worth the price. The sheer serum has a gradual self-tanner with anti-aging ingredients that allows you to build a tan and maintain it, while making sure not to aggravate sensitive skin.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: James Read Tan Fool Proof Bronzing Mousse, $23

James Read is known for the perfect self tan, and this foolproof mousse is your new best friend. Great for first timers, it’s a streak-free formula that adds just a hint of color and lasts seven days. It’s also made with aloe vera and cucumber to moisturize and hydrate skin.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan, $38

Scent-free, streak-free, transfer-free — this product is a gem. Not only does it deliver great, glowy results, but it also protects you against the sun with SPF 40. Did we mention it’s a spray? Quick and easy.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Body Oil, $39

Get ready to glow. This self-tanning product is made with argan oil to nourish your skin, while natural DHA (dihydroxyacetone) helps give skin a great, healthy bronze. Use the mitt for simple and streak-free application.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.