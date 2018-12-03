Still searching for that one-of-a-kind gift that exudes effort, but doesn’t break the bank?

Etsy has thousands of unique, handmade and customizable gifts from vendors around the world, making it a go-to shopping destination for unique holiday gifts. Black Friday and Cyber Monday were no exception.

According to the shopping experts at Etsy, the most shopped gifts from Etsy’s second-ever Cyber Week sale were these personalized name puzzles and custom city skyline rings, and they’re still available to ship in time for the holidays.



Interestingly, in addition to seeing big sales on custom accessories, Etsy shared that home decor was also one of the most shopped categories during its second-annual Cyber Week. Many hot-selling items take inspiration from what Etsy’s resident Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson calls “modern heirlooms.”

“To me, a modern heirloom is a twist on a tradition or item that is often passed down to future generations,” Johnson says. “This might mean a serving dish engraved with a special family recipe or a personalized silhouette image that could be passed down through family members.”

If you’re looking for a tasteful and homemade gift for someone on your list, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up four hot items from Cyber Monday on Etsy that you can still add to your cart in time for the holidays.