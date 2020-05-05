HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Photo by Christian Vierig, Kirstin Sinclair, Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Before you pump the brakes on this trend, compression shorts once reserved only for spin classes have hiked their way into high-fashion. Meet your new favorite weekend companion.

The high-waisted leggings-and-sweatshirt combo that has become your quarantine uniform might be looking a bit stuffy and stale now that spring and summer are here.

If that’s the case, allow us to introduce you to high-waisted compression or bike shorts, your new favorite item of clothing. But before you pump the breaks on this trend, hear us out.

Once exclusively worn to spin or workout classes, compression shorts have hiked their way into high-fashion over the past few months. In fact, it was one of the fashion trends we said to watch in 2019 after Kardashian-esque biker shorts were spotted on runways at Roberto Cavalli, Fendi, Nanushka, Miaou and Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

These aren’t your traditional padded bike shorts that ride up and are unflattering. Instead, these days they’re high-waisted, figure-flattering and come in a wide variety of lengths and colors. Some even have pockets for your phone, which is more than can be said for most women’s pants and dresses, period.

Bike shorts are slowly becoming the bottoms of choice for models and moms alike for running errands, working out and lounging around the house. In fact, searches for bike shorts on Pinterest have been trending up in recent months, a sign of their growing clout.

It’s no surprise that the hype for bike shorts is keeping pace, since they are a breezier alternative to leggings that are just as comfortable and figure-flattering. The increasing interest has resulted in plenty of bike short style tips where they’re paired with oversized T-shirts or cropped sweatshirts for a casual look that’s stylish and comfy. (We’ve also seen them styled with matching bra tops and blazers, if you’re feeling bold).