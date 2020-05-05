HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The high-waisted leggings-and-sweatshirt combo that has become your quarantine uniform might be looking a bit stuffy and stale now that spring and summer are here.
If that’s the case, allow us to introduce you to high-waisted compression or bike shorts, your new favorite item of clothing. But before you pump the breaks on this trend, hear us out.
Once exclusively worn to spin or workout classes, compression shorts have hiked their way into high-fashion over the past few months. In fact, it was one of the fashion trends we said to watch in 2019 after Kardashian-esque biker shorts were spotted on runways at Roberto Cavalli, Fendi, Nanushka, Miaouand Maryam Nassir Zadeh.
These aren’t your traditional padded bike shorts that ride up and are unflattering. Instead, these days they’re high-waisted, figure-flattering and come in a wide variety of lengths and colors. Some even have pockets for your phone, which is more than can be said for most women’s pants and dresses, period.
Bike shorts are slowly becoming the bottoms of choice for models and moms alike for running errands, working out and lounging around the house. In fact, searches for bike shorts on Pinterest have been trending up in recent months, a sign of their growing clout.
It’s no surprise that the hype for bike shorts is keeping pace, since they are a breezier alternative to leggings that are just as comfortable and figure-flattering. The increasing interest has resulted in plenty of bike short style tips where they’re paired with oversized T-shirts or cropped sweatshirts for a casual look that’s stylish and comfy. (We’ve also seen them styled with matching bra tops and blazers, if you’re feeling bold).
If you’re curious about the bike short trend but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve done the hard work of pulling together a guide to the best-selling high-waisted bike shorts on the internet. These are some of the highest-rated, best-reviewed styles out there, so maybe you’ll be able to find your perfect fit among them.
Take a look:
1
Girlfriend High-Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective
These size-inclusive, sustainable bike shorts are made with recycled water bottles and Spandex, with UPF 45+ protection agains UV rays. Find them for $48 at Girlfriend Collective. Sizes: XXS to 6XL Rating: 5 stars Reviews: More than 800
2
Lululemon Fast And Free Shorts
Lululemon
These lightweight bike shorts are made with 84% Nylon and 16% Lycra Elastane and feature a side pocket for your phonle. Find them for $68 at Lululemon. Sizes: 0 to 14 Rating: 4.5 stars Reviews: More than 150
3
Outdoor Voices FreeForm Shorts
Outdoor Voices
These high-waisted bike shorts have a fold-over waistband and are made with 85% Polyester and 15% Spandex. Find them for $45 at Outdoor Voices. Sizes: XS to XL Ratings: 5 stars Reviews: More than 100
4
Sweat Betty Contour Shorts
Sweaty Betty
These super stretch, lightweight bike shorts are made with 80% Polyester and 20% Elastane. Find them for $44 at Sweaty Betty. Sizes: XXS to XL Rating: 4.3 stars Review: More than 100
5
Athleta Ultimate Stash Pocket Shorts
Athleta
These sustainable bike shorts are made with recycled Nylon and Lycra and have a pocket to hold your smartphone. Find them for $59 at Athleta. Sizes: XXS to XL Rating: 4.4 stars Reviews: Nearly 100
6
All In Motion Contour Curvy High-Rise Shorts
Target
These high-rise fitted bike shorts have flat seams for a smooth look and are made with 79% recycled Polyester and 21% Spandex. Find them for $16 at Target. Sizes: XS to XXL Rating: 4.5 stars Review: Under 50
7
Aerie Move High-Waisted Bike Short
Aerie
These high-waisted bike shorts feature medium support and 4-way stretch made of 86% Polyester and 14% Spandex. Find them for $30 at Aerie. Sizes: XXS to XXL Rating: 5 stars Review: Under 50
8
Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short
Spanx
The short version of the brands iconic leggings, these leather bike shorts are made with 87% Nylon, 13% Elastane and a polyurethane coating. Find them for $68 at Spanx. Sizes: XS to 3X Rating: Unavailable Review: Unavailable
9
CARBON38 High-Rise Compression Shorts
CARBON38
These unlined bike shorts are made with 79% Polyester and 21% Elastane, with double-faced waistband that smooths and contours. Find them for $68 at CARBON38. Sizes: XS to XL Rating: 4.7 stars Review: Under 50
10
Alo High-Waist Biker Short
Alo
These high-waist, moisture-wicking bike shorts are made with sculpting, 4-way stretch Airbrush fabric. Find them for $56 at Alo. Sizes: XS to L Rating: Unavailable Review: Unavailable