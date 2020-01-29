HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Whether you’re celebrating this Valentine’s Day solo or with a special someone, the right sex toy can take your night from “Netflix and chill” to “stay up and thrill.”

If you’re not sure where to start so you can finish, you’re in luck. Lovehoney, the popular sex toy retailer, just released a list of the best-selling adult toys from the period leading up to last year’s Valentine’s Day. We spotted everything from top-rated vibrators to beloved butt plugs. Of course, the famous $15 orgasm balm women swear by for better sex made it in the top 10.

Given how popular these items were last year, they’ll sure to be a hit for Valentine’s Day 2020. It’s also a great time to save because Lovehoney is offering up to 30% off on sex toys, lingerie and bondage just in time for V-Day.