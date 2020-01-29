HuffPost Finds

These Best-Selling Sex Toys Are On Sale For Valentine's Day

All of these adult toys are on Lovehoney's list of best-selling toys for the holiday.

Whether you’re celebrating this Valentine’s Day solo or with a special someone, the right sex toy can take your night from “Netflix and chill” to “stay up and thrill.”

If you’re not sure where to start so you can finish, you’re in luck. Lovehoney, the popular sex toy retailer, just released a list of the best-selling adult toys from the period leading up to last year’s Valentine’s Day. We spotted everything from top-rated vibrators to beloved butt plugs. Of course, the famous $15 orgasm balm women swear by for better sex made it in the top 10.

Given how popular these items were last year, they’ll sure to be a hit for Valentine’s Day 2020. It’s also a great time to save because Lovehoney is offering up to 30% off on sex toys, lingerie and bondage just in time for V-Day.

We’ve rounded up the best-selling sex toys at Lovehoney for Valentine’s Day that you can shop:

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece)
Lovehoney

Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 229
Find it for $90 at Lovehoney.
Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator
Lovehoney

Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 798
Find it for $90 at Lovehoney.
Bondage Boutique Black Bound to Please Under Mattress Restraint
Lovehoney

Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 834
Find it for $50 at Lovehoney, currently on sale for $25.
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
Lovehoney

Rating: 5
Reviews: 12
Find it for $150 at Lovehoney.
Fun Factory Cobra Libre II Luxury Rechargeable Male Vibrator
Lovehoney

Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 142
Find it for $130 at Lovehoney.
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Love Egg Vibrator
Lovehoney

Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 123
Find it for $90 at Lovehoney, currently on sale for $72.
Lovehoney Bliss Orgasm Balm 20g
Lovehoney

Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 331
Find it for $15 at Lovehoney.
Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Prostate Massager
Lovehoney

Rating: 4/5
Reviews: 129
Find it for $100 at Lovehoney, currently on sale for $80.
Womanizer Premium Rechargeable Smart Silence Clitoral Stimulator
Lovehoney

Rating: 4.5/5
Reviews: 79
Find it for $200 at Lovehoney.
Fifty Shades Darker Dark Desire Advanced Couple's Kit (7 Piece)
Lovehoney

Rating: 4.5/5
Review: 47
While this exact item is no longer available, you can find a similar one for $60 on Lovehoney
