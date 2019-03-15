Huffpost La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-in Sunscreen Milk

Searching for a sunscreen that satisfies all of your skincare needs and also accommodates your budget can be a struggle. That’s why when an SPF product with rave reviews, scientific backing and powerful ingredients is on sale, we stock up for the whole season.

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios 60 SPF Melt-In Sunscreen Milk is the all-around best sunscreen, according to the product review experts at Consumer Reports. Each year they rank the year’s top sunscreens to find the most effective ones.

In 2018, La Roche-Possay’s Sunscreen Milk earned top marks as the highest-rated sunscreen. It literally scored 100 with sky-high ratings for broad-spectrum UVA and UVB sun protection. In addition to UVA and UVB, Consumer Reports tested the sunscreen on the basis of water resistance, deviation from listed SPF, cost and type of protection for its definitive rankings.

A 5-ounce bottle of this sun-blocking magic normally retails for $36, so snagging it on sale for $27 is a big deal for future you.

The sunscreen is formulated with powerful antioxidants like Vitamin E and salicylic acid, so it’s good for your skin, too. It’s a powerhouse sunblock that offers plenty of protection without creating a white cast or heavily oiled feeling on the skin, which is why it’s even more impressive that this sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes. It’s basically a beach-bag essential.

