HuffPost Finds

6 Of The Best Services For Healthy Prepared Meals Delivered To Your Door

These fresh meal delivery services send food that's ready-to-eat and doesn't require any cooking.

The idea of coming home every day to a fresh-cooked meal sounds lovely, but who’s doing the cooking? Between work, daycare pick-ups and drop-offs, soccer practice and after-school activities, dinner becomes more of an after-thought than a planned and prepped occasion, and that’s OK.

Most of us don’t mind the occasional Seamless or Postmates delivery, but it’s not good for your waistline or wallet to make a habit out of it. What other options are there? Meal kits like Blue Apron and Sun Basket make it easy to experiment with new recipes, sending all the ingredients in perfect portions for each meal — but you still need to actually cook the food.

Instead, prepared meals are already made for you and can be delivered fresh to your door to be eaten on the spot or stored in your fridge or freezer and warmed up for later. They’re perfect for those who don’t want to think about what’s for dinner, are short on time and want to eat something healthier than what’s available in their Seamless delivery zone.

As with anything on the internet, there are a lot of these cooked meal services to choose from. That's why we've rounded up six of the best healthy prepared meal delivery services out there, so you can spend less time stressing about dinner and more time actually enjoying it.

Take a look below:

1
Freshly
Freshly
Freshlyprepares gluten- and peanut-free meals with a wide selection of low-calorie, low-carb, dairy-free, vegetarian and paleo-friendly options to choose from. All meals are freshly prepared, refrigerated for shipment and just need to be reheated. Pricing: Choose between four-, six-, nine- and 12-meal plans starting at $49.99/week ($12.50/serving) to $107.99/week ($8.99/serving).
2
Veestro
Veestro
Veestrolets you choose from 100% vegan plant-based organic breakfasts, lunches or dinners. These fully cooked, chef-crafted meals are made fresh and delivered frozen to your door — all you have to do is heat them up. Pricing: Depending on your plan, you have to order 10 to 20 meals, and they range from $10 to $12 per meal. Shipping cost varies depending on how much you order and is free for orders over $199. There's also a discount for auto-delivery.
3
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvesthas a wide variety of fruit- and vegetable-filled smoothies, soups, harvest bowls, chia bowls, oat bowls and lattes. Everything is delivered frozen to lock in all of the vitamins and antioxidants of produce during peak season. All you need to do is reheat or add water and blend, depending on the meal. Pricing: Pick between nine-, 12- and 24-serving plans starting at $7.75/cup to $6.99/cup
4
Sakara Life
Sakara Life
Sakaraoffers fresh, organic, ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch and dinner filled with superfoods for optimal nutrition. You also get supplements to maximize results, detox teas to support digestion and eliminate bloat, as well as guidance from certified health coaches. Pricing: Choose between a breakfast, lunch or dinner meal plan (or a full day of meals) for three or five days. Pricing ranges from $26.67 to $69.80, depending on how many meals you order.
5
Factor 75
Factor 75makes fresh meals using lean proteins, low glycemic carbs and healthy fats to optimize the mind and body. They also offer a selection of meals that accommodate paleo, keto and dairy-free diets. Meals are delivered fresh to your door.Pricing: Choose a four-, six-, eight-, 12- or 18-meal plan starting at $60/week ($15/serving) to $198/week ($11/serving).
6
Fresh Direct
Fresh Direct
Fresh Direct delivers same-day chef-prepared dinners and offers vegetarian and under 500 calorie options, while allowing you to filter meals by sodium, cholesterol, sugars and more.Pricing:Entrees, snacks and sides range from $2.99 to $15.99.
