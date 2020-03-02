In Its Prime: These Are The Best Sheets On Amazon

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change

Ridofranz via Getty Images We found Amazon sheets with 80,000+ reviews.

Introducing “In Its Prime” — a guide to highly reviewed, conversation-worthy Amazon products, brought to you by HuffPost Finds.

Considering one-third of Americans don’t get enough sleep, it’s no wonder we’re always looking for tips to help us get better shuteye. But if you’re part of the 20% to 50% of Americans who have allergies, you probably are really desperate for a good night’s sleep.

Because spring is only a few weeks away, you might be thinking about allergy season and how you’ll spruce up your space to handle seasonal allergens. Some tips include adding a dust mite mattress cover and dust mite pillow covers to your bed. Others advise vacuuming weekly — especially if you have pets.

Whether it’s dusting off your decor, bringing in some air-purifying plants or swapping out your sheets for some fresh bedding, all it takes are some simple steps to refresh your space.

Happily, we found an extremely well-reviewed sheet sets on Amazon that are hypoallergenic and might be great for allergy sufferers.

Mellanni Fine Linens brushed microfiber sheets have joined the small-but-mighty crowd of Amazon products with more than 80,000 reviews. They’ve managed to maintain a 4.5-star rating, too.

The soft bedding is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King and even Split King sizes, as well as 44 colors. The prices vary by color and size, but range from $27 to $33.

Amazon is the family-owned brand’s primary retailer, but the 1800 Collection Sheet Set is Mellanni’s best-selling product across all retailers, according to Mellanni Fine Linens co-founder Margarita Poluyko. The company sold more than 1 million sets of those sheets in 2019 alone.

“Our sheets are made to seamlessly pair and coordinate with existing bedding and easily change up the look of a room,” Poluyko told HuffPost Finds. “The rich color palette offers a range of bold and primary colors, as well as trendy prints with a nod to tradition. For the truly bold, let your prints speak for you and tone them down with understated accessories.”

The microfiber sheets are designed with 100% polyester, making them an easy-care material that is fade-, stain-, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant.

HuffPost These Amazon sheets have 80,000+ reviews.

But the brand offers a wide variety of sheet options, including cotton percale or sateen for hot sleepers and summer months, as well as flannel for cold sleepers and winter months. Mellanni recently added new products to its lineup, too, including organic heavyweight flannel sheets, jersey cotton sheets and a silk pillowcase that retails for just $22.