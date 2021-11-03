Not everyone has the room to accommodate the wide and lofty limbs of traditional Christmas trees. And some people (understandably) just don’t want to deal with the hassle of setting up, decorating, taking down, storing or disposing of a huge tree.

If any of that sounds familiar, then a mini Christmas tree might be your new convenient holiday tradition.

If you’re worried about experiencing decorating FOMO, some miniature trees can even be decorated and lit. And if wall-to-wall decor is your thing, you can stuff these adorable, tiny wonders into every empty space you have, such as bookcases, mantles and entryways.

Read on to shop these pint-sized festive trees, because bigger isn’t always better.