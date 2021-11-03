Home & Living

Small, Fun And Colorful Christmas Trees Perfect For Tiny Spaces

These unique and vibrant holiday trees add a pop of fun to countertops, small apartments or the office.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

In order from left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fhue-trees-set-of-5-violet" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cody Foster hue violet glass trees" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61806834e4b03830d836d2f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maisonette.com%2Fproduct%2Fhue-trees-set-of-5-violet" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Cody Foster hue violet glass trees</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1107497131%2F265-pampas-grass-christmas-tree-with%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Ddried%2Bpampas%2Bgrass%2Bchristmas%2Btree%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-5%26organic_search_click%3D1%26cns%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dried fluffy pampas grass tree" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61806834e4b03830d836d2f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1107497131%2F265-pampas-grass-christmas-tree-with%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26ga_search_type%3Dall%26ga_view_type%3Dgallery%26ga_search_query%3Ddried%2Bpampas%2Bgrass%2Bchristmas%2Btree%26ref%3Dsr_gallery-1-5%26organic_search_click%3D1%26cns%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">dried fluffy pampas grass tree</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13867&u1=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fnational-tree-company-3-iridescent-tinsel-tree-with-plastic-stand%3FID%3D3539563%26pla_country%3DUS%26cm_mmc%3DGoogle-PLA-ADC-_-GMM4%2B-%2BHome%2B-%2BAll%2BOther%2BHome%2BCategories-_-All%2BOther%2BHome%2BCategories-_-729083892479USA-_-go_cmp-13050177727_adg-125737028321_ad-520736035667_pla-879547531825_dev-c_ext-_prd-729083892479USA%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwoP6LBhBlEiwAvCcthDRNj5zBoJTvCRFrYuOFpWzuBS6L-WTegmXEYJRH4muEBJ1D_u3jshoCeUwQAvD_BwE" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="iridescent turquoise tinsel tree" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61806834e4b03830d836d2f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13867&u1=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fnational-tree-company-3-iridescent-tinsel-tree-with-plastic-stand%3FID%3D3539563%26pla_country%3DUS%26cm_mmc%3DGoogle-PLA-ADC-_-GMM4%2B-%2BHome%2B-%2BAll%2BOther%2BHome%2BCategories-_-All%2BOther%2BHome%2BCategories-_-729083892479USA-_-go_cmp-13050177727_adg-125737028321_ad-520736035667_pla-879547531825_dev-c_ext-_prd-729083892479USA%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwoP6LBhBlEiwAvCcthDRNj5zBoJTvCRFrYuOFpWzuBS6L-WTegmXEYJRH4muEBJ1D_u3jshoCeUwQAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">iridescent turquoise tinsel tree</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmedium-tinsel-tree-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-82708254" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="medium gold tinsel tree with ornaments. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61806834e4b03830d836d2f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=minitrees-TessaFlores-110121-&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmedium-tinsel-tree-threshold-8482%2F-%2FA-82708254" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">medium gold tinsel tree with ornaments. </a>
Maisonette, Etsy, Bloomingdales, Target
In order from left to right: Cody Foster hue violet glass trees, dried fluffy pampas grass tree, iridescent turquoise tinsel tree, medium gold tinsel tree with ornaments.

Not everyone has the room to accommodate the wide and lofty limbs of traditional Christmas trees. And some people (understandably) just don’t want to deal with the hassle of setting up, decorating, taking down, storing or disposing of a huge tree.

If any of that sounds familiar, then a mini Christmas tree might be your new convenient holiday tradition.

If you’re worried about experiencing decorating FOMO, some miniature trees can even be decorated and lit. And if wall-to-wall decor is your thing, you can stuff these adorable, tiny wonders into every empty space you have, such as bookcases, mantles and entryways.

Read on to shop these pint-sized festive trees, because bigger isn’t always better.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Medium gold tinsel tree by Threshold
Target
This tabletop tree with colorful ball ornaments and Champagne-colored boughs is inspired by the shimmery tinsel trees popular in the '50s and '60s. The gold-toned base allows for an easy and wobble-free display. At 2 feet tall, this sparkly number will be happy as a dining table centerpiece, an entryway addition or a countertop decoration.

Get it from Target for $25.
Iridescent turquoise tinsel tree
Bloomingdales
This compact turquoise tinsel tree comes on a plastic base and features fire-resistant PVC needles, suitable for indoor and outdoor use. This sparkly tree is 3 feet of fun and will add a pop of color to any area of your home.

Get it from Bloomingdales for $22.50.
Silver tabletop Christmas tree
Anthropologie
Vintage charm comes in a silvery color with this midcentury mini tree, which stands at just 2 feet tall. Designed and manufactured by a decades-old family business, this tabletop tree features bendable branches perfect for decorating and a sturdy wood base.

Get it from Anthropologie for $88.
Dried pampas grass Christmas tree with lights
Etsy
Made from natural and fluffy pampas grass stems, this 26.5-inch tree would make a beautiful, winter-esque Christmas tree — especially if you don't have room to spare. It's secured to a glittery gold base, so you can expect zero stem fallout and no tipping. Plus, the cordless, battery-operated light strand that runs inside the frame means you don't have to display it near an electrical socket.

Get it from PompsAndCircumstance at Etsy for $160.
Lit faux blue spruce tree
Pottery Barn
Dense-looking blue-green needles make up this true-to-life artificial spruce tree that stands at 48 inches tall and 22 inches wide. There are 100 LED low-heat lights placed throughout the tree, meaning it's ready to be displayed on its own for a more rustic look or to be completely bedecked in ornaments.

Get it from Pottery Barn for $249.
Frosted faux Christmas tree
Pottery Barn
Create the illusion of a wintery outdoor wonderland with this realistic frosted tree made of durable plastic with a burlap-wrapped base. It's 4 feet tall and measures 10 inches across, meaning it's perfect for narrow spaces like in between shelves or corners that need, ahem, sprucing up.

Get it from Pottery Barn for $199.
Decorated feather mini tree
Anthropologie
Closely resembling vintage feather trees from Germany made popular in the '40s and '50s, this unique and whimsical tree is already decorated and ready to display on any counter, shelf or end table. Plastic and glass ornaments that feature birds, hearts and fruits are accompanied by tiny forest mushrooms, silver strands of tinsel, and, of course, a shiny tree-topper.

Get it from Anthropologie for $198.
Faux potted mini pine tree
CB2
This baby potted pine is 2 feet tall and looks like it was just plucked from the ground of Christmas tree farm. The compact proportions and neutral ceramic base make this a very versatile option for the floor or a tabletop.

Get it from CB2 for $69.95.
Felted pompom Christmas tree
Etsy
This handmade Christmas tree is nearly 12 inches tall and is made from an assortment of multisized felt balls. This one-of-a-kind option can give mantles and bookcases a pop of color, or serve as the center of a delightful table display.

Get it from HoneyCanada at Etsy for $84.35.
Wooden dowel Christmas tree with ornaments
Wayfair
This modern and simplistic 36-inch tree is made from unfinished wood for a natural and authentic look. It's accompanied by small red and white ornaments, so you have all the makings of a personal Christmas tree that can fit into pretty much any space.

Get it from Wayfair for $68.99.
Pink artificial fir tree with lights
Wayfair
This pre-lit lush faux fir is certainly pretty in pink. It stands 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide, and features enough rosy foliage to hold all your garlands and beloved ornaments. The 100 LED lights placed throughout this tree are energy-efficient and have several different display functions for a truly customizable display.

Get it from Wayfair for $83.99.
Faux Champagne pre-lit pine tree
CB2
This modern silvery faux pine is shrunk down to adorable proportions: 4 feet tall and 33 inches wide. Plus the pre-strung energy-efficient LED lights make assembly and storage a breeze.

Get it from CB2 for $249.
Gold decorative tabletop tree
Wayfair
Crafted from metal and painted a reflective gold, this tabletop tree is 3 feet tall and begging to be decorated with your favorite thin garlands and multicolored ornaments. Each branch screws in for easy storage and secure display — or you can use it to display your jewelry in between the holiday seasons.

Get it from Wayfair for $69.99.
Set of bottlebrush trees by Cody Foster
Food52
You can get a whole rainbow-hued mini Christmas tree forest with this set of bottlebrush trees. They're perfect for filling in small undecorated spaces or making your office space a little bit more festive.

Get it from Food52 for $50.
Assorted color tulle Christmas tree
Etsy
Standing just over a foot and a half, this handmade fluffy mini tree made with tulle would be perfect to decorate shelves, tabletops or even bedrooms. Choose from a variety of colors and sizes to create a complete ethereal display.

Get it from BoxOfHappyTimes at Etsy for $22.
