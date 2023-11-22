63 Of The Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Get Online

Popular items on this list:
- A pair of darling tie-dye socks, because anyone could always use more socks, and these are cute enough to show off as part of their outfit
- A bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey that’ll be a staple in their kitchen
- A set of LED light saber chopsticks for “Star Wars” fans
A mini Lodge cast-iron skillet for kids, college students and anyone who thinks miniature items are just the cutest
Promising review:
"This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it.
But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" — CollierCatMan
Crayola Globbles made for squishing, sticking, slinging and all things in between
Check them out on TikTok
!Promising review
: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!
" — Kindle Customer
A bag of energy-restoring shower steamers for some luxurious aromatherapy
Promising review:
"I purchased these for my daughter and daughters-in-law for their stockings. I broke the package up and put them in a ziplock bag (the scents are very strong) and then placed them in a nicer bag for each person's stocking. They were excited. The bath bombs are nice, but most of them rarely get time for a luxurious bath, so these were a great alternative for their shower.
" — A M B
A pair of funny can coozies for keeping winter lagers and seasonal IPAs cold
Daisy Lane Company Store
is a small biz that makes a bunch of great giftable items, from coozies and ornaments to keychains and more.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these, all year long. The color looks white in the picture, but they're actually gray. Not that I care; in fact I think that's better anyway." —Tori
A four-pack of TikTok-popular matte hair claws if they're always putting their hair up
My former colleague Ciera Velarde
said, "
I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Jessica
A set of silicone joystick caps for Nintendo Switch owners who love an aesthetic (plus a little extra grip)
Since the set comes with two pairs, they could apply one pair to their main Joy-Cons and the other pair to their backup controller/Joy-Cons. Some reviewers did note these don't fit the first-party Switch Pro Controller very well. Promising review
: "These joystick knob covers are so cute! I play Disney Dreamlight Valley
on my Switch, and I thought these would be so cute to have when I play!! It was easy to put on, but I won’t lie that it took some maneuvering. If you have long nails or maybe tweezers to help wrap the bottom around, you should be good!" — Fantabulous Gabby
A pair of trendy heart sunnies if their personality is anything but boring
Promising review:
"I bought these for a vacation and I LOVE THEM!! I saw them on a TikTok and knew I needed them. They aren’t tight in my face, seem sturdy, and are super cute
. I’m excited to wear these by a pool with a big floppy hat! The price was definitely right and they look just like the YSLs!" — Jessica Elliott
Promising review:
"I bought these for my dad for Christmas and let me tell you this was the best gift I think I’ve ever given him. These are so fun and definitely easy to use/clean. Would 100% recommend these." — Alyssa Cannon
A s'mores ChapStick collection
Each set comes with three flavors: milk chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracler/Promising review:
"My mom and I are ChapStick fans, so I bought us each a pack of these. The marshmallow is clear, the chocolate is brown, and the graham cracker is tan. The color isn’t too extreme, but it will leave a little bit of tint on your lips. The flavors are DELICIOUS. Graham cracker reminds me of Golden Grahams cereal and chocolate is just perfect. I love the marshmallow best because it tastes slightly toasted." — Elle Ardee
A pair of plaid touchscreen gloves that just earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things
Top It Off
is a woman-owned accessories business with a mission to women everywhere the perfect mix of style, quality and price. These are available in four colors.
And another Oprah pick: a cooling gel sleep mask from Asutra, which is part-owned by Venus Williams
Promising review:
"I regularly use sleep masks to help achieve a deeper sleep. I love this mask because I can customize how much filling/weight it has.
I usually take out about half of the filling and it’s the perfect amount for me. I adore the light lavender sent and the silk texture.
I recently misplaced my mask while on a trip away and bought a replacement mask at the airport. I didn’t last two weeks with that mask and had to come back here to get another if my favorites. Thanks for a lovely product and the restorative sleep it gives." — Chantelle - Bespoke Strokes Calligraphy
Plus, some 24-karat gold collagen under-eye gels for anyone who is just plain EXHAUSTED
I have these and love them! If I've had a particularly exhausting few days, I love to pop on these bad boys and let my undereyes drink in the hydration. The cooling sensation feels incredible, and I look and feel so much more refreshed after (and less
like a zombie). And you get 20 pairs in one pack, which feels like a great deal!Promising review:
"This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft!
" — Kayleena
A little golden critter to hang out with their extensive plant collection
Dozens of animals are available, from koalas and spider monkeys to owls and sloths (!), so you can find their favorite. Another Studio is a plant- and animal-loving London-based indie design studio; check out their full store page for more gorgeous pieces, like these golden flower shapes
!
Estimated delivery is 8–21 days after ordering, and shipping costs $3.82. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing.Promising review:
"My plant animals arrived on time and they were exactly as described. I was very happy with the packaging and think they make great, unusual little gifts for the plant enthusiast and animal lovers among us. I'm looking forward to visitors spotting them 'hanging about' in my home." — Hazel Coulter
A desktop inflatable arm flailing tube man that'll wave and wiggle just like the real thing
This little dancing dude is 18 inches tall! It uses 9-volt alkaline batteries
(must be new) or an AC adapter. Using an AC adapter with the proper specs
is the recommended choice for best performance.Promising review:
"I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the battery my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man I knew I'd have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." — Robert Wurstner
A bug bite suction tool if mosquitos and other flying bugs always seem to make a full meal out of your loved one
The suction can be pretty strong, so use caution and try a small amount of suction first and work your way up if necessary. Promising review:
"Oh. My. Goodness!! Where has this been all my life?
I have always been a bug magnet — I can be in a group of people, and I’m the only one getting bitten. This morning, I went to a plant nursery and forgot to put on bug spray. On the 10-minute drive home, I could feel the welts rising on my calves from all the mosquito bites. The first thing I did when I got home was open my brand new Bug Bite Thing and get to work. By the time I finished treating my eight mosquito bites, the itchiness had reduced from distressingly distracting to a relatively minor irritation. Now, an hour later, I am completely itch-free!! I’ve not only found my saving grace, but everyone’s stocking stuffer this year.
The product sounds too good to be true, but the relief is *real*!" — Philip J. Priest
A Hallmark Keepsake ornament in the shape of a Super NES console
It actually lights up and plays music and sounds from Super Mario World, which'll add a really special and nostalgic touch to their tree.
Promising review:
"These are adorable! It plays the theme song to our house when our children were growing up! We got one for each of our children's houses, as well as ours." — grandma
A fun, colorful Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ camera if they're constantly taking pictures on their phone
Psst: If they already have an Instax Mini camera, you could also put more film
in their stocking — it'll definitely be appreciated!Promising review:
“Ahhh it's so cute! Especially the color! The camera is a bit bigger than I expected but still a convenient size. I'm a bit late to the trend but I love it. I've been taking so many pictures.
Very easy to use, I'd recommend it to anyone.” — Johanna
A drain cover to make their self-care baths even more luxurious
It doesn't block your overflow drain completely, but rather moves it up several inches. There's a 1-inch hole at the top of this cover that still allows excess water to safely drain.Promising review:
"Can I give this thing 10 gold stars? I have a four foot bathtub (so small it should be illegal) so I used to bring a towel in the tub to cover myself just to keep warm because the water was so shallow. I've used this drain cover three times and now I literally bask in my Epsom salts baths. The silence is wonderful; I used to seethe at hearing the precious bath water drip-drop down the overflow drain.
Buy it, hands-down a peace preserver." — M. Smith
A book of 642 tiny things to draw that's the ideal size for taking on the go
This book is only 5.4 inches tall, so it'll easily fit in a stocking. Multiple reviewers on Amazon said they purchased as a stocking stuffer!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei
said, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"
These adorable socks are from New York-based small biz Masha Apparel.Promising review:
"I love these socks. The tie-dye pattern and colors are pleasant to the eye. But it is the quality of the sock itself that is really superb. If they ever decide to make a pillowcase from the same material, I'm buying!" — M. Brock
Or a pair of custom socks if their dog or cat is their whole life
To order, you just pick the color of the socks you want, hit "Personalize," and upload a high res photo of their pet to be used on the socks — they'll handle everything else from there! Orders typically arrive in 6–8 days, with a $8.99 delivery fee. Faster delivery is also available.Promising review:
"These socks were so cute and were perfect for my daughter! They were a Christmas stocking stuffer and they made her cry because they were so cute
and the face of her little Dachshund was on the socks. They were made so well and just adorable! Highly recommend!" — Mugsy J
Or A pack of socks with character-face backs that are both silly and practical
Promising review:
"I haven't had these socks for long and I'm not rough on socks, but the comfort is high. The extra tab at the back seems to keep them from sliding and the opening of the sock is smaller than most of my other socks." — Jen Kellner
An USB-recharging electric lighter to fuel their candle obsession even further
Promising review
: "I’m not sure about battery life because it’s rechargeable. My daughter has one, it’s been over a year and she’s never charged hers. I will NEVER go back to the traditional, long flame lighters
. This thing is AMAZING! It’s worth the money. I burn candles every day. This will be an awesome gift for any candle-loving person. Very easy to use." — JMR
FaceTory sheet masks if they're all about skincare and love trying out new products
Promising review:
"This is a holy grail sheet mask.
It's got key ingredients to repair and calm skin (centella asiatica and aloe) and keep blemishes at bay (niacinamide, willow bark, ferment extract) while being gentle and ultra-moisturizing. I love to wash up, and hop in bed or the tub with one of these on for up to 30 minutes. Then peel off and pat the serum in, maybe even pat in another treatment, and wake up to plump, hydrated, glowy skin! Tightens pores and makes makeup go on like a dream. These are SOAKED with serum
(enough leftover to apply two to three more times). Love, Love, Love." — LVS
A keychain shaped like a classic Ikea bag for the person whose idea of a good time is browsing the new arrivals at Ikea
It measures 4.25 inches wide and 3.25 inches tall — just big enough for stashing earbuds, keys, credit cards, bobby pins, spare change and other small items!Promising review
: "The ladies of my family love Ikea bags. There is something about the durability of these bags while also not feeling guilty about throwing them haphazardly into a closet. Bought these and sent them as a joke after the holidays and everyone loved them! Can hold gift cards or change." — Jennifer Armstrong
Lil' sprout bookmarks that'll help them mark their place
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these bookmarks! Even though they are pretty small, they stay in the book, either opened or closed. They are really soft and rubbery, so they won't crack or break very easily. I can foresee these lasting for a long time. Since they come in a package of six, I can not only have one for my book for reading, but I can place these in the pertinent chapters that I am studying in my textbooks
as well. They really come in handy for that! These cute, little sprouts were a great treat for the little that I spent on them!" — Aimée le Huitième
A record display shelf for that person whose most-prized possession is their enviable vinyl collection
Record Racks is a small business located in Austin, Texas. I have this exact shelf, and it's definitely small enough to fit inside a stocking if you're wondering! It also comes with Command strips for easy mounting and is super sturdy — hasn't fallen once since I put it up.
Estimated delivery is 2–10 days after ordering, and shipping costs $4.50. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing.
A vampire garlic crusher (aka "Gracula") to make cooking with garlic easier and more fun
This garlic crusher is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Just twist this and you can chop or mince garlic, nuts, herbs, fruits and vegetables. See it in action on TikTok
!Promising review:
"This is a lifesaver! It saves so much time when using garlic in a recipe! Super easy to use and dishwasher safe! Plus extremely adorable." — kaila
A set of pearly hair clips that'll dazzle them
Promising review:
"I am wearing these a lot and they appear pretty sturdy. I have worn almost every day since opening the package! Look like they came from an expensive boutique. Worth the purchase." — Josh and Margaret
A jar of Momofuku's famously delicious chili crunch if they like a little extra kick on...pretty much anything
Bek: I put this stuff on everything! It just makes food taste better. I highly recommend to any fellow spicy lovers looking for the perfect topping. This chili oil comes with seasoned salts, Mexican chilis, dried garlic, and shallots.
A nifty spout that attaches to any foaming soap bottle to dispense Mickey Mouse-shaped dollops of soap
Mouse Delights 3D is a small biz on Etsy that makes all sorts of adorable Disney-themed products. Estimated delivery is 2–13 days after ordering, and shipping costs $5. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing.Promising review
: "This was perfect for my friend who’s an absolute Disney fanatic! We tried the product and it was so cute! It’s definitely such a nice amenity to add in your home." — Brandi Davis
A teeny-tiny board game for the tabletop connoisseur
The listing includes 16 different classic games: Blokus, Boggle, Candy Land, chess, Chutes and Ladders, Clue, Connect 4, cornhole, Jenga, Monopoly, Mouse Trap, Operation, Pictionary, Scrabble, Sorry and even a ouija board.Promising review:
"This is, hands down, the coolest Monopoly game ever made! It has every piece and detail that the full-size version has and the quality exceeds my expectations. 😊 Can't wait to play it!" — Drea
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Bachan's beloved BBQ sauce to gift them a whole new world of flavor
Bachan's is a Japanese-owned small business founded by Justin Gill. The sauce is inspired by his grandmother Judy Yokoyama's recipe. Resisting advice to cut costs and water down this beloved sauce, Gill prioritized maintaining its integrity and only using clean ingredients. The sauce is cold-filled, vegan, small-batch, non-GMO, BPA-free and preservative-free.Promising review
: "I purchased all three flavors after seeing a cooking demo on Good Morning America
. This stuff is SOOOO worth the effort to get it
— of course, not available locally to me in my tiny rural town. It's tasty WITHOUT being overly salty as most of these types of sauces are
. I have to say I probably love the hot and spicy
the best, but ALL are exceptionally good. You can use as marinade, dip or drizzle! The dispenser bottle is a total bonus. I am sold and will certainly buy again. I just made a batch of wings using the hot and spicy (adding a little crushed red chilis) as fast as we ate them. I may have to find a way to get this stuff in on auto ship — which I never do!
I say, try them all once — see what YOU think." — ForeverYoung
Matte liquid eye paint from Halsey's makeup brand About Face
The eye colors are suuuuper bright and only need one layer to get a vivid effect.Promising review
: "I have hooded, oily lids so finding fun color eyeliners that won't smudge, crack, transfer, or crease is very difficult, but these Fluid Eye Paints are the absolute best!! I have five shades now; they all work great as eyeliners for creating graphic sharp lines but also blend out beautifully just like a normal powder eyeshadow would!
I love this formula so much that the Black shade is my everyday eyeliner that I use for a wing! Plus, the colors all blend together beautifully so you can create all sorts of fun colors. Side note: If you have oily lids I don't recommend using these without an eye primer." — Kassy
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, an easy-to-learn and ridiculously fun card game that'll become the new favorite on family game nights
It's recommended for ages 8 and up! Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese" and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!Promising review:
"Oh my…super fun game. Laughter all around. Gave to my son as a little extra something in Christmas stocking, he’s 18.
I could tell he was thinking, what is this? But when we played as a family over the holiday, we had so much fun and laughed a lot, great memories will be shared over this game for a long long time!! Later, same day after playing, he told me he thought it wasn’t going to be fun at all but now it was the best stocking stuffer ever;-). He and college roommates have the best time with this game
. My oldest daughter has since purchased the game as well. Great fun! Buy it!" — Horse Girl
A set of six cute macaron-shaped containers in which they can stash jewelry, pills or other small items
Promising review:
"Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts
because I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off." — Mary
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer for making their own Smucker's Uncrustables at home
Promising review:
"These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them.
I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" — Katherine Smaczniak
A jar of whipped shower "icing" body wash that feels as indulgent as a gourmet dessert
Indulgence Spa and Body Products is a Black woman–owned bath and body brand that sells an array of handcrafted soaps, lotions, haircare products, skincare products and shower goodies.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says, "I recently started using this myself in the Three Wishes Tea flavor (a combo of tea leaves, peaches, rosebuds, and marigolds) and the smell alone is swoon-worthy, but I love love love how it feels in the shower. It has a satisfying creamy whipped texture, but suds up when you use it
so you get that nice satisfying squeaky clean feeling, too. It's lasting a long time, too (which is great, but means I have to wait a little longer to try the other flavors 😂)."
Estimated delivery is 7–13 days after ordering, and shipping costs $6.40. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing.
And a lavender coconut milk shampoo bar for anyone who appreciates cute packaging that's also better for the planet
Meow Meow Tweet is a small biz that specializes in vegan personal care products (the only animals involved are on their packaging!) made in small batches in their California microfactory to ensure the highest quality.
This ships via USPS and takes up to 7–10 business days. Processing time is 1–3 business days. See full shipping info here
.Promising review
: "WOW!!! I can't say enough good things about this bar! I was having some serious scalp itch and dandruff (oh joy) and this has REALLY helped!
Not only that, but since I've been using the lavender coconut milk shampoo bar, I have to wash my hair less! This bar keeps it super soft and gives it a nice shine. I haven't experienced buildup or residue. The fragrance is great too!! My hair is long and finely textured but abundant, for reference." —Neenah
A pair of ceiling fan charms if they're always mixing up which string turns on the light and which one turns on the fan
Promising review:
"This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor." — LHD
A pair of cactus dryer balls that make one of everybody's least favorite chores a little better
Promising review:
"Love these little guys! I don’t use them with delicate items, but for most everything else they work so well to fluff up clothes and ensure that everything gets dry
(especially when you tend to overload your dryer like me). Such a fun, cute design too! I can’t help but smile when I toss them in the dryer. I kept one and gave the other to my daughter, who also loves them. Great Christmas stocking stuffer
!" — janetjw
A pack of mindfulness cards if they're the introspective type
It comes in a cute little box with the 50 cards!
A very cool set of lip tints that react to their skin's pH level to create the perfect shade of pink for them
Promising review:
"These lipsticks are so cute, so magical. The color that mine settles on my lips is subtle and not very dramatic. It almost gives me the feeling of wearing lip balm, which is my go-to for all things lips, so this was perfect!" — Daisy L. Alvarez
A tiny tin packed with a huge amount of fun in the form of a puzzle card game called Iota
It's designed for two to four players, ages 8 and up, and each round takes about 30 minutes! To play, you add cards to a grid while ensuring that color, shape and number are either all the same or all different — as the grid expands, so do opportunities for scoring, and the player with the highest score wins. Promising review:
"This game is a ton of fun! If you like puzzle/strategy games I would definitely recommend this! It's a game that two people could play so my wife and I love to play it! It takes a little bit to understand the rules, but once you do it's easy. I would definitely recommend it." — jstivers
A tiny light-up marquee so they can display a motivating message for themselves
Promising review:
"I get a lot of comments on it at work. I think because others have the regular size one but no one else has this cute and tiny one." — Amy S
Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint that'll give their pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish
Promising review:
"Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" —Shawn
A spinning fidget ring if they're always fiddling with their rings or random items around them
Promising review:
"For more than a decade I have been using some sort of fidget item or spinner ring to help with my severe anxiety. I have had dozens of spinner rings over this years and I must say this Rose Gold Pauro ring is one of the best. The spinner spins wonderfully and does not stick at all like many spinner rings. It is also absolutely gorgeous and fits perfectly! I also rarely take my ring off for hand washing, and the water does not affect the ring at all. I would definitely recommend this ring!" — Emily
A tea infuser in the shape of an adorable pool floatie that'll have them dreaming of warm days by the pool
Promising review:
"This tea infuser is so adorable! I got many compliments from it at work. It runs a little small though, you can't fill it as much as most regular-sized tea bags but the look makes up for it." — JW
Cat Tarot, a deck of 78 tarot cards with a feline twist and beautiful watercolor portraits to match.
The set also includes a guidebook on how to get the most out of the cat's wisdom.Promising review:
"These cards are great! As someone who owns more than a couple of tarot decks, the card stock on these is superb for the price
. This deck is friendly and has a very aesthetically pleasing color palette — even some of the darker cards of the deck are rather lighthearted. The images themselves are fantastic, cute, colorful without overdoing it, and not too gimmicky. If you like tarot and you also happen to like cats, get this deck
!" — A. Asher
A headband with cat ears to hold their hair out of their face during their nighttime skincare routine
Promising review:
"I am so pleased with this as my hair is long and I needed something to keep it out of my face while doing my skincare routine in the morning and before bed. This fits perfectly and does not offer any discomfort or irritation for my big head. Etude is one of my favorites and I'm glad my product was authentic when it arrived in that lovely blue bag." — Lithe
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey worthy of being a staple in their kitchen
Promising review
: "I was a skeptic, but now I AM a believer. This mixed up honey is absolutely fabulous. I ordered three bottles more after my initial order. Why? Because it is really good on everything. And I mean EVERYTHING. Soft pretzels, toast, biscuits, waffles, cereal, yogurt, ice cream, and definitely pizza. Gives everything in your kitchen a small kick of sweet heat flavor without burning your mouth.
I have told many of my friends about this magical elixir and they all agree — this is the BEST specialty honey any of us have ever had
. Don’t hesitate to buy it. It is absolutely wonderful stuff. I most HIGHLY recommended!" — Jeff R. Clow
A pack of 50 different stickers for your friendly neighborhood The Office fan
Promising review:
"I bought these as a gift for someone who is a big fan of The Office
and they loved them. There’s a whole variety of stickers, and I don’t believe there were any duplicates. The quality of these stickers is really good. They’re printed well with no ink smears or anything like that.
Perfect for a fan of the TV show." — Samantha
A creative bookmark because the Wicked Witch of the West wasn't killed by Dorothy's falling house, she got smothered between the pages of their latest novel
My Bookmark
is a Ukrainian small biz on Amazon Handmade that makes unique handmade bookmarks. Promising review:
"Amazing quality, definitely worth the price! The product is handmade. The legs are hand-carved and -painted, and the bookmark part is metal." — Tiffanie
A pair of dove ornaments that'll make their annual rewatch of "Home Alone 2" even more special
John Perry Studio is a small biz available on Amazon Handmade with a gorgeous collection of animal sculptures and more. This arrives in 8-13 days. Promising review:
"Love, love, love these birds! They are so delicate and absolutely beautiful! When hung on the tree, with the almost invisible string, it truly gives off the illusion of the dove in flight. Gave one to my BFF and she absolutely loves it! I received the package intact, birds were securely boxed and arrived in perfect condition. Also included with the birds is the authenticity card. Highly recommend!" — MyTai
A burger bicycle bell that attaches right to a handlebar, perfect for kids or adults with a sense of humor
Promising reviews:
"I gave this to my boyfriend as a stocking stuffer for Christmas
. He loves it. It's lasted for six months, it's in great shape, it does its job well, and most of all, he thinks it's the best part of his bike." — Shea
"No, I didn't buy this for a kid. I bought it for my old self. And yes!! I absolutely love it! The housing is plastic but surprisingly sturdy. The bell sounds like a bike bell should, and hey, it's a burger
— a favorite of mine after a long ride." — Kim
An alphabet soup crossword game in nostalgic Campbell's soup can packaging
It's designed for two to six players, ages 8 and up! To play, dice are split between the players, then everyone rolls their dice and uses the top letters to build a crossword. When everyone is stumped, you roll again, and the first person to run out of dice wins. Promising review
: "Absolutely love this game! Great game for three family generations to play together. Goes quick, and keeps you thinking. Easy to take on a trip (put dice in a plastic bag) This is our second game as we wore the letters off the first set. We normally play with four people, but if you put two games together and each take nine dice, we have played with more." — GrandmaB
A pair of like and dislike rubber stampers for your highly opinionated loved one
Promising review:
"A little about myself: I am a high school science teacher and I use these stamps in my classroom. THEY ARE AWESOME!
I have my students do an activity (work out a problem or two) right at the beginning of class and give them about three to five minutes to complete them, and at the end of the week I collect their work, after the allowed time I go around and give them a LIKE if they got the correct answer and showed their work, and if they failed to get a correct answer they get a DISLIKE. I have never seen students so motivated to get a stamp before. It may sound childish but this has really helped me motivate my students to get their work done.
Two thumbs up!" — Lazaro Tobias
A gemmed-out toe separator that'll bling out their feet while helping relieve pain from cramping, bunions, hammer toes and other feet issues
They also work for painting toenails at home!Promising review:
"Click the 'add to cart' button — and add four more to your order. Everyone you know needs to be using YogaToes. I stand on my feet all day long and have been suffering from foot pain since I started my career. My toes were curled toward the big toe and my heels hurt so bad. At the end of each day the cramping was so horrible I couldn't walk. I tried this toe separator and I'll probably use it for the rest of my days. After one week my toes are straight and the pain is gone.
I will forever swear by YogaToes!" — Amazon Customer
A Briogeo strengthening treatment oil designed to address dry, damaged hair prone to breakage
They'll want to follow the instructions for how many drops of this to add to their hair, starting with one or two drops for fine, thin hair and increasing to three to four drops per section for coily 4a–c curls. Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business specializing in haircare.Promising review:
"I truly think this product is worth the hype! I absolutely love the brand and the ingredients they use all of their products. I have been using this product for about two months now and truly see a difference in my damaged hair." — BriiH
Glossier Cloud Paint that'll give them a natural, sun-kissed glow without feeling heavy
It's a great pick for both longtime makeup wearers and people new to makeup (or who keep a pretty minimal routine), since it has such a natural look to it and can be as bold or subtle as you like. It goes great with a tinted moisturizer or on its own and truly gives you that "sun-kissed" look. It comes in eight gorgeous shades and looks stunning on all skin tones! Promising review
: "I love this product so much. The main reason is that it lasts a lot longer on my face than powder blushes. I tend to have oily skin, so I think any cream product just 'meshes' with my skin better and lasts longer, where powder just gets eaten up by the oil on my face quickly.
ALSO, I love how much control you have with the product because you put in on with your fingers you can put it exactly where you want on your face and put as much or as little as possible
. I have an olive skin tone, so I am pretty white in the winter but tan easily in the summer. I use the color Beam and find it looks good through all the color changes of my skin for a natural look. I love it and 100% would recommend." — sofsof10
The Wand, a mini handheld filter that aerates wine to remove histamines and sulfites
Promising review:
"OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream!
Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." — Penny Froh
An attachable aerator to bring out all the aromas and nuances of their evening glass of wine
This attachable aerator deposits oxygen into your wine, which improves taste and allows aromas to EXPAND. Promising review:
"I bought this for my Dad who really likes his wine. He didn't think it would do much to the taste of the wine so I had him try some cheapish wine without this aerator and then had him try it with the aerator and the taste was like night and day. He's tried it on some of his better wine and while it does change the taste a little, it wasn't as drastic as the improvement on the cheaper wine." — Jason
A cowboy boot huggie earring that'll add a dash of "yee-haw" to their jewelry collection
Promising review
: "Love!! So cute and came so fast." — Morgan G.