9 Of The Best Subscription Boxes For Kids That Aren't Toys Or Clothes

In a world where it seems like most kids are glued to phones and tablets, it can be hard to find gifts for kiddos that will educate, inspire creativity and delight them. For parents who are trying to raise accepting children, it’s important to expose them to as many different cultures, places and people as they can.

Subscription boxes are an easy and exciting way to send kids gifts that aren’t toys or clothes, but that will instead cater to their interests and teach them about the world around them. Ranging from monthly STEM projects to creative crafts, we’ve rounded up nine of the best subscription boxes for kids that are educational.