9 Of The Best Subscription Boxes For Kids That Aren't Toys Or Clothes

Educational subscription boxes for kids about STEM, crafts, books and more.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/09/2018 07:02pm ET

In a world where it seems like most kids are glued to phones and tablets, it can be hard to find gifts for kiddos that will educate, inspire creativity and delight them. For parents who are trying to raise accepting children, it’s important to expose them to as many different cultures, places and people as they can.

Subscription boxes are an easy and exciting way to send kids gifts that aren’t toys or clothes, but that will instead cater to their interests and teach them about the world around them. Ranging from monthly STEM projects to creative crafts, we’ve rounded up nine of the best subscription boxes for kids that are educational.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Turn a tech obsession into a skill.
Bitsbox
Every Bitsbox comes with a coding project that teaches kids 6-12 years old how to codea fun app that they can actually use on their phone or tablet!
2
Foster the future foodie.
Kidstir
Each Kidsitr kids cooking kit includes step-by-step recipes, cooking tools, games and everything a child needs to learn about cooking and food.
3
Dare them to dream and play dress up.
Little Bookish Wardrobe
Inspire imagination with The Little Bookish Wardrobe, a monthly subscription that comes with a book and matching costume for kids to immerse themselves in the story.
4
Inspire their inner artist.
We Craft Box
All the materials you need to create two to three exciting crafts coupled with a theme and story come in the We Craft Box.
5
Stimulate an interest in STEM.
Spangler Science Club
Promote an interest in science and math at an early age with Spangler Science Club subscription box. It includes science, math and technology related activities that are fun and easy to follow.
6
Remind them of the fun in reading.
Reading Bug Box
Encourage them to read or challenge the avid reader with Reading Bug Box, a monthly shipment of handpicked books based on their interests and reading level.
7
Children with special needs.
Sensory Theraplay Box
Curated by a licensed occupational therapist, the Sensory Theraplay Boxspecializes in toys that help develop important sensory motor skills and stimulate the senses in children with autism and sensory needs.
8
Teach them about the world.
Little Passports
Widen their world with a Little Passports subscription box that highlights a new country with related souvenirs and activities every month.
9
Get them to game offline.
Dungeon Crate
Give them everything they need to geek out with Dungeon Crate, a monthly role-playing game subscription that comes with games, accessories, dice, maps and more.
