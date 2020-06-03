HuffPost Finds

The Best Summer Finds Under $100 To Get During Shopbop's Sale

Shopbop doesn't usually do big sales. But right now, the brand's offering a rare sale on sale.

Here are the best summer clothes to get on sale at Shopbop now.&nbsp;
With summer rolling around, you might be looking forward to sunny days, spending more time outside, and getting your tan on — even if it’s just in your backyard.

This season, you may be looking for ways to turn your workspace into an outdoor office, trading your sweatpants for sweatshorts, and spritzing on some bug spray before going out and grilling away.

But you might not want to spend too much on your summer wardrobe, so you’re probably checking your inbox to see when a sale’s actually worth shopping.

There are sales that you skim over, and then there are the sales you definitely don’t want to miss — like this rare Shopbop sale on already-on-sale items that you’ll want to know all about.

If you don’t know, Shopbop is known for its designer products like pricey MOTHER jeans and printed Farm Rio dresses. So when the brand does have a sale, it’s usually pretty noteworthy.

And right now, Shopbop is offering an extra 25% off sale items with code JUNE25 until June 6.

So if you’re looking for retail therapy and cheap thrills for your closet, we’ve already scoped out the sale and found the best summer clothes hiding there for under $100.

From a leopard printed one-piece swimsuit to on-trend tie-dye flip flops, these are the best things to snag during Shopbop’s sale.

Check out the 20 best summer clothes under $100 to get now at Shopbop:

1
SUNDRY Twist Tank
Shopbop
Originally $48, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
2
Levi's Pleat Sleeve Trucker Jacket
Shopbop
Originally $69, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
3
cupcakes and cashmere Rosalia Dress
Shopbop
Originally $59, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
4
Superga 2306 Cotu Sneakers
Shopbop
Originally $59, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
5
Veronica Beard Jean Casey V Neck Snake Skin Print
Shopbop
Originally $59, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25 .
6
MINKPINK Jaye Chambray Romper
Shopbop
Originally $62, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
7
Lee Vintage Modern High Rise Dungaree Shorts
Shopbop
Originally $41, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
8
custommade Tami Blouse
Shopbop
Originally $81, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
9
Steven Kini Espadrilles
Shopbop
Originally $67, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
10
Superga 2795 COTW Elisa Ochoa
Shopbop
Originally $59, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
11
Levi's Straight Ankle Pants
Shopbop
Originally $59, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
12
Dolce Vita Lyza Flip Flops
Shopbop
Originally $32, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
13
Free People Secret Admirer Blouse
Shopbop
Originally $49, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
14
Lee Vintage Modern Relaxed Overall Shorts
Shopbop
Originally $65, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
15
Norma Kamali Wonderwoman One Piece
Shopbop
Originally $75, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
16
Rolla's Milla Coast Floral Dress
Shopbop
Originally $76, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
17
Steven Hades Sandals
Shopbop
Originally $78, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
18
Free People Sunday Skies Straight Leg Trousers
Shopbop
Originally $69, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
19
Sorel Roaming Buckle Slide Sandals
Shopbop
Originally $60, get them now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
20
LNA Easy Rib Tank Dress
Shopbop
Originally $81, get it now for an extra 25% off with code JUNE25.
