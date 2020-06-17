HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Get your goggles and floaties ready.

Summer officially starts on June 20, but the sun’s already out and you’re probably ready to slather on sunscreen and flip through a beach read or two.

You might be looking to spend more time outside now that the weather is better — that’s why we’ve found inflatable pools for small spaces, essentials for outdoor offices and warm weather loungewear for when you just want to be in your backyard or on a balcony.

If you have a swimming pool or are planning on practicing social distancing at a beach, you’re probably looking for a swimsuit that’ll help you escape the heat on a hot summer day.

Luckily, there are lots of cute swimsuits — including one-pieces, swim dresses, bikinis, monokinis and tankinis — on Amazon.

If you don’t want to spend too much, don’t worry: We found bathing suits on Amazon that are all under $35. Of course, we chose the best ones and picked out options with at least 4-star ratings and hundreds — sometimes thousands — of reviews.

So grab your goggles, floaties and sunglasses and go get swimming.