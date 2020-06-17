HuffPost Finds

The Best Swimsuits Under $35 On Amazon

There are lots of one-pieces, bikinis, monokinis and tankinis with 4-star ratings and hundreds (even thousands) of reviews on Amazon.

Get your goggles and floaties ready.
Summer officially starts on June 20, but the sun’s already out and you’re probably ready to slather on sunscreen and flip through a beach read or two.

You might be looking to spend more time outside now that the weather is better — that’s why we’ve found inflatable pools for small spaces, essentials for outdoor offices and warm weather loungewear for when you just want to be in your backyard or on a balcony.

If you have a swimming pool or are planning on practicing social distancing at a beach, you’re probably looking for a swimsuit that’ll help you escape the heat on a hot summer day.

Luckily, there are lots of cute swimsuits — including one-pieces, swim dresses, bikinis, monokinis and tankinis — on Amazon.

If you don’t want to spend too much, don’t worry: We found bathing suits on Amazon that are all under $35. Of course, we chose the best ones and picked out options with at least 4-star ratings and hundreds — sometimes thousands — of reviews.

So grab your goggles, floaties and sunglasses and go get swimming.

Check out these 20 swimsuits that are under $35 at Amazon:

1
Zando One-Piece Swimdress
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 1,800 reviews.
Sizes: This swim dress comes in sizes S to 2X.
$$$:Find it for $20 to $30, depending on the size, at Amazon.
2
CUPSHE V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 260 reviews.
Sizes: This swimsuit comes in sizes XS to XXL.
$$$:Find it for $29 at Amazon.
3
Sovoyontee Ruffles High-Waisted Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 700 reviews.
Sizes: This bathing suit comes in sizes XL to 4X.
$$$:Find it for $20 to $30, depending on the size, at Amazon.
4
Meyeeka Cut-Out Monokini
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 1,600 reviews.
Sizes: This monokini comes in sizes
$$$:Find it for $17 to $24, depending on the size, at Amazon.
5
RUUHEE Printed Bikini Set
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.1-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews.
Size: This bikini set comes in sizes S to XL.
$$$: Find it for $24 to $28, depending on the size, at Amazon.
6
Amazon Essentials Classic One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 300 reviews.
Sizes: This swimsuit comes in sizes XS to XXL.
$$$: Find it for $11 to $30, depending on the size, at Amazon.
7
BALEAF Athletic Racerback One-Piece
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews.
Sizes: This one-piece comes in sizes 32 to 44.
$$$: Find it for $28 on Amazon.
8
AdoreShe V-Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.5-star rating and more than 100 reviews.
Sizes: This one-piece comes in sizes 4 to 18.
$$$:Find it for $27 to $28, depending on the size, at Amazon.
9
LALAGEN Plus Size Halter Swimdress
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.2-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews.
Sizes: This swim dress comes in sizes XXL to 3X.
$$$:Find it for $31 at Amazon.
10
CUPSHE Vintage Lace Bathing Suit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 3,300 reviews.
Sizes: This bathing suit comes in sizes XS to XXL.
$$$: Find it for $26 to $30, depending on the size, at Amazon.
11
beautyin One-Piece Athletic Racerback Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.1-star rating and more than 200 reviews.
Sizes: This one-piece comes in sizes S to XXL.
$$$:Find it for $26 to $27, depending on the size, at Amazon. Keep in mind some sizes are on backorder.
12
Adisputent High-Waisted Flounce Bikini
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.3-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews.
Sizes: This bikini comes in sizes S to 3X.
$$$:Find it for $6 to $25, depending on the size, at Amazon.
13
Tutorutor Plus Size Peplum Floral Retro Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 500 reviews.
Sizes: This swimsuit comes in sizes L to 4X.
$$$: Find it for $19 to $33, depending on the size, at Amazon.
14
Tempt Me Off Shoulder Ruffled Bathing Suit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews.
Sizes: This swimsuit comes in sizes XS to XL.
$$$:Find it for $10 to $31, depending on the size, at Amazon.
15
CUPSHE Fresh Leaves Bikini Set
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews.
Sizes: This bikini comes in sizes XS to XXL.
$$$:Find it for $23 to $27, depending on the size, at Amazon.
16
CUPSHE Stay Young One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.1-star rating and more than 600 reviews.
Sizes: This one-piece comes in sizes XS to XXL.
$$$:Find it for $30 on Amazon.
17
LALAGEN Plus Size Tankini
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.1-star rating and more than 400 reviews.
Sizes: This tankini comes in sizes S to 3X.
$$$:Find it for $26 to $28, depending on the size, at Amazon.
18
OMKAGI Ruffle Tankini
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.5-star rating and more than 400 reviews.
Sizes: This tankini comes in sizes S to 3X.
$$$:Find it for $27 to $30, depending on the size, on Amazon.
19
CUPSHE Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews.
Sizes: This swimsuit comes in sizes XS to XL.
$$$:Find it for $29 to $33, depending on the size, at Amazon.
20
Century Star Two-Piece Tankini
Amazon
Rating: It has a 4.4-star rating and more than 100 reviews.
Sizes: This tankini comes in sizes S to 3X.
$$$:Find it for $17 to $30, depending on the size, at Amazon.
