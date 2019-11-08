HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
When it comes to buying gifts for the tech lovers in your life, it might seem like the only option is to drop hundreds of dollars on cool new gadgets like Amazon’s new Echo Buds or the latest iPhone 11 Pro.
While the latest and greatest might be expensive, you don’t have to break the bank when shopping for fun gifts for gadget lovers. Some of the best tech products available can be had for under $50.
That’s why we’ve pulled together a guide to affordable tech gifts. This list includes everything from low tech add-ons to the latest in smart speaker technology.
Take a look below:
1
Wireless headphones for working out
Amazon
2
An alarm clock that'll turn them into a morning person
Amazon
3
A two-in-one gadget perfect for travel
Amazon
4
A way to stream 4K TV favorites
Amazon
5
A low-commitment smart home device
Walmart
6
An easy way to turn their favorite speaker into a smart home device
Amazon
7
Smart bulbs, to round out their smart home experience
Target
8
A wireless charger, so they put all the cool function of their new phone to use
Amazon
9
A way to keep track of their most valuable belongings
Amazon
10
A way to track their health beyond the numbers on the scale
Amazon
11
A gadget worthy of any home chef
Amazon
12
A practical stocking add-on for any gadget lover
Amazon
13
A way to organize all of those cords and cables
Amazon
14
When it doubt, go for a gift card
Amazon