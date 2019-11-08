HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost x Amazon Some of the best tech products available can be had for under $50.

When it comes to buying gifts for the tech lovers in your life, it might seem like the only option is to drop hundreds of dollars on cool new gadgets like Amazon’s new Echo Buds or the latest iPhone 11 Pro.

While the latest and greatest might be expensive, you don’t have to break the bank when shopping for fun gifts for gadget lovers. Some of the best tech products available can be had for under $50.

That’s why we’ve pulled together a guide to affordable tech gifts. This list includes everything from low tech add-ons to the latest in smart speaker technology.