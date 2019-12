A new couch

All Modern

"When my boyfriend and I moved in together this year, we made a lot of big furniture purchases, but the one we were most excited to make was on a new sofa. We ended up landing on this Ainslee Leather Sofa from AllModern (though it was called the "Bombay Leather Sofa" when we purchased it; it appears to have been renamed since). We opted for this couch because, at under $1,000, it's an affordable alternative to the Sven Sofa from Article . I love the minimalist aesthetic of the sofa we ended up purchasing from AllModern. It's functional, but still really eye-catching, especially in a small space. I always get compliments on it and repeatedly asked on Instagram where it's from, so it's probably my proudest home find from the year."