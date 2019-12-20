A Google Smart TV bundle from Walmart

"This is. My Google Home Mini has become an essential part of my daily routine. While I get ready in the morning, it tells me the weather, any events on my calendar and a quick briefing of the news. When I come home after work and announce my arrival, it begins playing my favorite R&B playlist from Spotify so I can unwind. It came with a Chromecast, so if I want to watch something I can just ask Google to start playing a specific show on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube or Amazon Video. When it’s time for bed I simply say “Hey Google, bedtime” and it asks what time I want to set the alarm for and plays ocean sounds to lull me to sleep."