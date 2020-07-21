HuffPost Finds

The Best Toothbrush Monthly Subscription Services Of 2020

These subscription services will send you replacement brush heads, floss, automatic toothpaste replenishments and more.

Remember to set up a timer for two minutes for the best brush.&nbsp;
When it comes to your pearly whites, you don’t want to miss a spot. And you definitely don’t want to end up hearing the words “root canal” or “cavity” during your next dentist appointment.

Whether you already take your oral hygiene super seriously or feel like you could be flossing more, you might be looking for a subscription service that’ll help you stay on top of one of life’s more mundane daily tasks. (The American Dental Association recommends brushing your teeth for two minutes twice a day and making sure to switch out your toothbrush every three to four months.)

That’s why while we were looking for the best subscription services for all your household essentials, we had to search for the ones that’ll send you over everything from replacement brush heads (Quip has you covered there) to tongue cleaners (Boka’s probably your go-to for that).

Now, get to brushing.

Check out these toothbrush subscription services:

1
Boka
Boka
For those with sensitive teeth, Boka might be what you've been looking for. The brand has fluoride-free toothpaste, brushes with bristles made out of charcoal, electric toothbrushes and tongue cleaners. You can subscribe to get replacements every three months.

Check out Boka's plans.
2
Brüush
Brüush
Brüush's toothbrushes have a smart timer (whoa, right?), six different cleaning modes (like "gentle" and "gum") and a 30-day battery life. You can get the brush and opt for the brand's refill plan, which sends over three brush heads every six months. Brüush away.

Check out Brüush's subscription plan.
3
Quip
Quip
For your pearly whites, Quip has electric toothbrushes, refillable floss and toothpaste. And there's a kids version of the toothbrush, too. You can pick monthly refills on brush heads, floss and paste to get now or in three months.

Check out Quip's refillable plans.
4
Burst
Burst
Like Quip, Burst is really into electric toothbrushes — but the brand offers whitening toothpaste and strips, too. You can opt to have your brush heads replaced every three months with a subscription.

Check out Burst's subscription plan.
5
Philips
Philips
Floss fanatics, you might have been eyeing Philips toothbrushes for a while. Luckily, you can get Philips subscription now, too, which lets you pick our your brush and get a new brush head every three months. There are three plans — ranging from $6 a month to $13.

Check out Philips' subscription plans.
6
Shyn
Shyn
Get flossin' with a Shyn subscription, which lets you pick out your sonic toothbrush, dental accessories and brush head. You can upgrade your subscription to includes things like teeth whitening strips and floss picks, too. The subscription service can ship refills every two or three months.

Check out Shyn's subscription service.
7
Goby
Goby
Goby offers a plan that automatically will send you new brush heads every two months. If you go with the plan, you can save $15 on your first brush kit that includes an electric toothbrush, brush head, charger, stand and brush head cover.

Check out Goby's subscription service.
